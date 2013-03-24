webjs: Simple HTTP / TCP development framework.

For detailed information about this, please visit the webjs homepage. 如果想获得详细的关于webjs的信息，请浏览官方网站。

Install

npm install webjs

or

$ npm install webjs

App Demo

webjs -h webjs init --all

Quick Start

var web = require ( 'webjs' ); var urlRouter = { '/:id.html' : 'page.html' , '/google' : 'http://www.google.com' }; var getRouter = { '/getsomething' : function (req, res) { for ( var key in req.qs) { res.send(key + ' : ' + req.qs[key], true ); } res.send( 'That all' ); } }; var postRouter = { '/postsomething' : function (req, res) { res.send( 'Post success<br />' + JSON.stringify(req.data)); } }; web.run() .url(urlRouter) .get(getRouter) .post(postRouter) . use ( web . bodyParser ());

Simple Deployment 简单化部署

如果你只想在某个文件夹内建立一个简单的文件服务器，那是非常简单的。 If you only want to deploy a simple file server, that's very easy!

var web = require ( 'webjs' ).run(); web. use ( web . static ( __dirname ));

or

var app = require ( 'webjs' ).create( 'http' ).listen(); app. use ( app . bodyParser ());

Yes! It's so cool! 没错的，就是这么简单。

Url Router URL路由映射

Web.js supports a Url Router which is very easy to use. Web.js提供了十分简单的URL路由映射方法

var web = require ( 'webjs' ); var urlRouter = { '/:year/:mouth/:day/:id.jpg' : '$1-$2-$3-$4.jpg' , '/:action' : 'main.html?action=$1' }; web.run( 8888 ) .url(urlRouter);

HTTP Mothod HTTP方法

GET

var web = require ( 'webjs' ); var getRouter = { '/getQuerystring' : function (req, res) { res.sendJSON(req.qs); }, '/getQueryURL' : function (req, res) { res.send(req.url); }, '/getFile' : function (req, res) { res.sendFile(req.qs.file); } }; web.run( 8888 ) .get(getRouter);

POST

var web = require ( 'webjs' ); var postRouter = { '/postHello' : function (req, res) { res.send( 'Hello ' + req.data.name + '!' ); } }; web.run( 8888 ) .post(postRouter) . use ( web . bodyParser ());

其他HTTP方法

The others http method's usages are same to get router.

var web = require ( 'webjs' ); var putRouter = { '/putHello' : function (req, res) { res.send( 'Hello ' + req.data.name + '!' ); } }; web.run( 8888 ) .put(postRouter) . use ( web . bodyParser ());

HTTPS

Https's usage is same to http's. HTTPS方法与HTTP方法相同

var web = require ( 'webjs' ); var urlRouter = { '/:id.html' : 'page.html' , '/google' : 'http://www.google.com' }; var getRouter = { '/getQuerystring' : function ( req, res ) { res.sendJSON(req.qs); }, '/getQueryURL' : function ( req, res ) { res.send(req.url); }, '/getFile' : function ( req, res ) { res.sendFile(req.qs.file); } }; var postRouter = { '/postHello' : function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Hello ' + req.data.name + '!' ); } }; web.runHttps( 8888 ) .url(urlRouter) .get(getRouter) .post(postRouter);

Response Pipelining

通过Response Pipelining，你可以对即将发送至客户端的数据进行处理，如压缩、解析等等。 You can use this to edit the data will be sent to the client. Such as compress, compile.

var web = require ( 'webjs' ); var zlib = require ( 'zlib' ); web.run() .use( web.static(__dirname + '/static' ), function ( req, res, next ) { res.__defineGetter__( 'data' , function ( ) { return function ( data ) { this .data = data; } }) res.on( 'pipelining' , function ( ) { switch ( this .data.type) { case "one" : } }); next(); } );

404 Page

web .setErrorPage ( 404 , __dirname + '/404.html' );

Middleware 中间件

Web.js supports the middleware. 支持中间件，支持express和connect所有的中间件。

var web = require( 'webjs' ); web.run() .use( web.bodyParser(), web.cookieParser( 'webjs' ), web.session(), web.compress(), web.complier({ enable: [ "less" , "sass" ] }), web. static (__dirname + '/static' ) );

webjs plugin

Web.js supports a very cool plugin mechanism.

Modular functions

You can use it to modular your app functions.

module .exports = function ( web ) { web.get({ '/some' : function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'some' ); } }); }

Custom functions

module .exports = function ( web ) { web.__defineGetter__( 'foo' , function ( ) { return this .servers; }); web.fn( 'bar' , funtion () { }); }

License