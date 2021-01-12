Note that this repository contains the full webgme app including a highly extendable graphical user interface and is the typical dependency a webgme app will depend on. To use the webgme framework without a packaged GUI - check out webgme-engine.
Create your own Domain Specific Modeling Languages (DSML) right in the browser. Specify modeling concepts, their relationships, attributes, and aspects by drawing a UML class diagram-based metamodel and WebGME automatically configures itself to support the DSML.
WebGME promotes collaboration where each change is translated into a micro-commit broadcast to all connected users. A lightweight branching scheme is transparently supported by the infrastructure. Code generators and externals tools can work on consistent snapshots (specific commits) while users can continue editing the models.
WebGME provides a variety of extension points for you to customize your application. See below for a list and explainations. All these can be neatly generated, shared and imported using a command line interface.
We aim to support all the major modern browsers. However we recommend using Chrome for two reasons: manual testing is mostly done using chrome and all performance profiling is done against the V8 JavaScript Engine.
You can always try out webgme at our public deployment at webgme.org. After a certain point you probably want to host your own server with custom running code and visualization. At this point follow the instructions at 1.
After the webgme server is up and there are no error messages in the console. Open a valid webgme address in the browser. The default is
http://127.0.0.1:8888/, you should see all valid addresses in the console where you started webgme.
To view the available documentation visit
The webgme-engine provides a range of bin scripts, see here for list of all.
See gme-config for available configuration parameters.
