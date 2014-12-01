openbase logo
webglew

by stackgl
1.0.5 (see all)

WebGL Extension Wrangler

Readme

webglew

WebGL E xtension W rangler. Manages WebGL extensions so you don't have to.

Example

var canvas = document.createElement("canvas")
var gl = canvas.getContext("webgl")
var ext = require("webglew")(gl)

if(ext.OES_texture_float) {
  console.log("GL context supports floats!")
} else {
  console.log("No floating point textures :'(")
}

Install

npm install webglew

API

require("webglew")(gl)

To use the library, call the module with a WebGL context and it will return a JavaScript object with a list of properties. For convenience, extensions with a vendor specific prefix are aliased to the root WEBGL_* name. For example,

WEBKIT_WEBGL_lose_context

Becomes:

WEBGL_lose_context

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT

