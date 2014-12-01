webglew

WebGL E xtension W rangler. Manages WebGL extensions so you don't have to.

Example

var canvas = document .createElement( "canvas" ) var gl = canvas.getContext( "webgl" ) var ext = require ( "webglew" )(gl) if (ext.OES_texture_float) { console .log( "GL context supports floats!" ) } else { console .log( "No floating point textures :'(" ) }

Install

npm install webglew

API

To use the library, call the module with a WebGL context and it will return a JavaScript object with a list of properties. For convenience, extensions with a vendor specific prefix are aliased to the root WEBGL_* name. For example,

WEBKIT_WEBGL_lose_context

Becomes:

WEBGL_lose_context

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT