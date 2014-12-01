WebGL E xtension W rangler. Manages WebGL extensions so you don't have to.
var canvas = document.createElement("canvas")
var gl = canvas.getContext("webgl")
var ext = require("webglew")(gl)
if(ext.OES_texture_float) {
console.log("GL context supports floats!")
} else {
console.log("No floating point textures :'(")
}
npm install webglew
require("webglew")(gl)
To use the library, call the module with a WebGL context and it will return a JavaScript object with a list of properties. For convenience, extensions with a vendor specific prefix are aliased to the root WEBGL_* name. For example,
WEBKIT_WEBGL_lose_context
Becomes:
WEBGL_lose_context
(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT