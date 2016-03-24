Learn the basics of WebGL in small, manageable chunks. The sequel to shader-school, created for CampJS IV by Mikola Lysenko and Hugh Kennedy.

Running This Thing

First, you need to get a browser with WebGL, as well as a copy of node.js and git. Once you have all of that set up, you can install the workshop using npm, which is included with node:

sudo npm install -g webgl-workshop

After that completes, you should be able to run the workshopper with the command:

webgl-workshop

The script will ask you if you want to create an answer directory, press y to accept. This will populate your current directory with shader files for you to edit for each lesson.

Other Resources

There are also local copies of the following documentation available in the docs directory in this repository.

Feedback and criticism is welcome, please log your troubles in issues.

Full curriculum reviews like this one are very helpful. More feedback like this please!

Screenshots

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for more details.

Many thanks to Raph Levien for designing Inconsolata which is used in this project, and licensed under the SIL Open Font License.