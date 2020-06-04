A simple script to help bring OBJ models to your WebGL world. I originally wrote this script for my CS Graphics class so that we didn't have to only have cubes and spheres for models in order to learn WebGL. At the time, the only sort of model loader for WebGL was Mr. Doob's ThreeJS. And in order to use the loaders you had to use the entire framework (or do some very serious hacking and duct-taping in order get the model information). My main focus in creating this loader was to easily allow importing models without having to have special knowledge of a 3D graphics program (like Blender) while keeping it low-level enough so that the focus was on learning WebGL rather than learning some framework.
The main Mesh class. The constructor will parse through the OBJ file data
and collect the vertex, vertex normal, texture, and face information. This
information can then be used later on when creating your VBOs. Look at the
initMeshBuffers source for an example of how to use the newly created Mesh
verts = [1, -1, 1, ...],
verts[0] is x,
verts[1] is y, and
verts[2] is z. Continuing on,
verts[3] would be the beginning of the next vertex: its x component. This is in preparation for using
gl.ELEMENT_ARRAY_BUFFER for the
gl.drawElements call.
vertices attribute is the Geometric Vertex and denotes the position in 3D space.
vertices.
s and
t (or
u and
v) coordinates for this mesh's texture. It is flat just like
vertices except it goes by groups of 2 instead of 3.
The
indices attribute is a list of numbers that represent the indices of the above vertex groups. For example, the Nth index,
mesh.indices[N], may contain the value
38. This points to the 39th (zero indexed) element. For Mesh classes, this points to a unique group vertex, normal, and texture values. However, the
vertices,
normals, and
textures attributes are flattened lists of each attributes' components, e.g. the
vertices list is a repeating pattern of [X, Y, Z, X, Y, Z, ...], so you cannot directly use the element index in order to look up the corresponding vertex position. That is to say
mesh.vertices[38] does not point to the 39th vertex's X component. The following diagram illustrates how the element index under the hood:
After describing the attribute data to WebGL via vertexAttribPointer(), what was once separate array elements in JS is now just one block of data on the graphics card. That block of data in its entirety is considered a single element.
To use the element index in order to index one of the attribute arrays in JS, you will have to mimic this "chunking" of data by taking into account the number of components in an attribute (e.g. a vertex has 3 components; x, y, and z). Have a look at the following code snippet to see how to correctly use the element index in order to access an attribute for that index:
// there are 3 components for a geometric vertex: X, Y, and Z
const NUM_COMPONENTS_FOR_VERTS = 3;
elementIdx = mesh.indices[SOME_IDX]; // e.g. 38
// in order to get the X component of the vertex component of element "38"
elementVertX = mesh.vertices[(elementIdx * NUM_COMPONENTS_FOR_VERTS) + 0]
// in order to get the Y component of the vertex component of element "38"
elementVertY = mesh.vertices[(elementIdx * NUM_COMPONENTS_FOR_VERTS) + 1]
// in order to get the Z component of the vertex component of element "38"
elementVertZ = mesh.vertices[(elementIdx * NUM_COMPONENTS_FOR_VERTS) + 2]
A simple example:
In your
index.html file:
<html>
<head>
<script type="text/plain" id="my_cube.obj">
####
#
# OBJ File Generated by Blender
#
####
o my_cube.obj
v 1 1 1
v -1 1 1
v -1 -1 1
v 1 -1 1
v 1 1 -1
v -1 1 -1
v -1 -1 -1
v 1 -1 -1
vn 0 0 1
vn 1 0 0
vn -1 0 0
vn 0 0 -1
vn 0 1 0
vn 0 -1 0
f 1//1 2//1 3//1
f 3//1 4//1 1//1
f 5//2 1//2 4//2
f 4//2 8//2 5//2
f 2//3 6//3 7//3
f 7//3 3//3 2//3
f 7//4 8//4 5//4
f 5//4 6//4 7//4
f 5//5 6//5 2//5
f 2//5 1//5 5//5
f 8//6 4//6 3//6
f 3//6 7//6 8//6
</script>
</head>
</html>
And in your
app.js:
var gl = canvas.getContext('webgl');
var objStr = document.getElementById('my_cube.obj').innerHTML;
var mesh = new OBJ.Mesh(objStr);
// use the included helper function to initialize the VBOs
// if you don't want to use this function, have a look at its
// source to see how to use the Mesh instance.
OBJ.initMeshBuffers(gl, mesh);
// have a look at the initMeshBuffers docs for an exmample of how to
// render the model at this point
Takes in a JS Object of
mesh_name,
'/url/to/OBJ/file' pairs and a callback
function. Each OBJ file will be ajaxed in and automatically converted to
an OBJ.Mesh. When all files have successfully downloaded the callback
function provided will be called and passed in an object containing
the newly created meshes.
Note: In order to use this function as a way to download meshes, a webserver of some sort must be used.
nameAndURLs: an object where the key is the name of the mesh and the value is the url to that mesh's OBJ file
completionCallback: should contain a function that will take one parameter: an object array where the keys will be the unique object name and the value will be a Mesh object
meshes: In case other meshes are loaded separately or if a previously declared variable is desired to be used, pass in a (possibly empty) json object of the pattern:
{ 'mesh_name': OBJ.Mesh }
A simple example:
var app = {};
app.meshes = {};
var gl = document.getElementById('mycanvas').getContext('webgl');
function webGLStart(meshes){
app.meshes = meshes;
// initialize the VBOs
OBJ.initMeshBuffers(gl, app.meshes.suzanne);
OBJ.initMeshBuffers(gl, app.meshes.sphere);
... other cool stuff ...
// refer to the initMeshBuffers docs for an example of
// how to render the mesh to the screen after calling
// initMeshBuffers
}
window.onload = function(){
OBJ.downloadMeshes({
'suzanne': 'models/suzanne.obj', // located in the models folder on the server
'sphere': 'models/sphere.obj'
}, webGLStart);
}
Takes in the WebGL context and a Mesh, then creates and appends the buffers to the mesh object as attributes.
gl WebGLRenderingContext the
canvas.getContext('webgl') context instance
mesh Mesh a single
OBJ.Mesh instance
The newly created mesh attributes are:
|Attrbute
|Description
|normalBuffer
|contains the model's Vertex Normals
|normalBuffer.itemSize
|set to 3 items
|normalBuffer.numItems
|the total number of vertex normals
|textureBuffer
|contains the model's Texture Coordinates
|textureBuffer.itemSize
|set to 2 items (or 3 if W texture coord is enabled)
|textureBuffer.numItems
|the number of texture coordinates
|vertexBuffer
|contains the model's Vertex Position Coordinates (does not include w)
|vertexBuffer.itemSize
|set to 3 items
|vertexBuffer.numItems
|the total number of vertices
|indexBuffer
|contains the indices of the faces
|indexBuffer.itemSize
|is set to 1
|indexBuffer.numItems
|the total number of indices
A simple example (a lot of steps are missing, so don't copy and paste):
var gl = canvas.getContext('webgl'),
var mesh = new OBJ.Mesh(obj_file_data);
// compile the shaders and create a shader program
var shaderProgram = gl.createProgram();
// compilation stuff here
...
// make sure you have vertex, vertex normal, and texture coordinate
// attributes located in your shaders and attach them to the shader program
shaderProgram.vertexPositionAttribute = gl.getAttribLocation(shaderProgram, "aVertexPosition");
gl.enableVertexAttribArray(shaderProgram.vertexPositionAttribute);
shaderProgram.vertexNormalAttribute = gl.getAttribLocation(shaderProgram, "aVertexNormal");
gl.enableVertexAttribArray(shaderProgram.vertexNormalAttribute);
shaderProgram.textureCoordAttribute = gl.getAttribLocation(shaderProgram, "aTextureCoord");
gl.enableVertexAttribArray(shaderProgram.textureCoordAttribute);
// create and initialize the vertex, vertex normal, and texture coordinate buffers
// and save on to the mesh object
OBJ.initMeshBuffers(gl, mesh);
// now to render the mesh
gl.bindBuffer(gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, mesh.vertexBuffer);
gl.vertexAttribPointer(shaderProgram.vertexPositionAttribute, mesh.vertexBuffer.itemSize, gl.FLOAT, false, 0, 0);
// it's possible that the mesh doesn't contain
// any texture coordinates (e.g. suzanne.obj in the development branch).
// in this case, the texture vertexAttribArray will need to be disabled
// before the call to drawElements
if(!mesh.textures.length){
gl.disableVertexAttribArray(shaderProgram.textureCoordAttribute);
}
else{
// if the texture vertexAttribArray has been previously
// disabled, then it needs to be re-enabled
gl.enableVertexAttribArray(shaderProgram.textureCoordAttribute);
gl.bindBuffer(gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, mesh.textureBuffer);
gl.vertexAttribPointer(shaderProgram.textureCoordAttribute, mesh.textureBuffer.itemSize, gl.FLOAT, false, 0, 0);
}
gl.bindBuffer(gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, mesh.normalBuffer);
gl.vertexAttribPointer(shaderProgram.vertexNormalAttribute, mesh.normalBuffer.itemSize, gl.FLOAT, false, 0, 0);
gl.bindBuffer(gl.ELEMENT_ARRAY_BUFFER, model.mesh.indexBuffer);
gl.drawElements(gl.TRIANGLES, model.mesh.indexBuffer.numItems, gl.UNSIGNED_SHORT, 0);
Deletes the mesh's buffers, which you would do when deleting an object from a scene so that you don't leak video memory. Excessive buffer creation and deletion leads to video memory fragmentation. Beware.
npm install webgl-obj-loader
var fs = require('fs');
var OBJ = require('webgl-obj-loader');
var meshPath = './development/models/sphere.obj';
var opt = { encoding: 'utf8' };
fs.readFile(meshPath, opt, function (err, data){
if (err) return console.error(err);
var mesh = new OBJ.Mesh(data);
});
Thanks to mentos1386 for the webpack-obj-loader!
This demo is the same thing inside of the gh-pages branch. Do a
git checkout gh-pages inside of the webgl-obj-loader directory to see how the OBJ loader is used in a project.
2.0.3
2.0.0
indicesPerMaterial has been removed in favor of always providing the indices per material.
mesh.indices holding an array of arrays of numbers,
mesh.indicesPerMaterial will now hold the indices where the top
level array index is the index of the material and the inner arrays are the indices for that material.
1.1.0
1.0.1
enableWTextureCoord: true in the options parameter of the Mesh
class.
1.0.0
f 1/1
fetch() API which utilizes
promises.
0.1.1
0.1.0
downloadMeshes no longer requires jQuery to ajax in the OBJ files.
OBJ
0.0.3
0.0.2
0.0.1