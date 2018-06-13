openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wm

webgl-mock

by Kevin Birk
0.1.7 (see all)

A simple implementation-less interface for testing code outside of WebGL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webgl-mock.js

npm version Dependency Status

A simple implementation-less interface for testing code outside of WebGL.

Installation

Requires node.

npm install webgl-mock

Usage

Write source code using webgl.

function VertexBuffer( gl, options ) {
    options = options || {};
    this.gl = gl;
    this.type = ( options.type !== undefined ) ? options.type : gl.FLOAT;
    this.mode = ( options.mode !== undefined ) ? options.mode : gl.TRIANGLES;
    this.buffer = gl.createBuffer();
    gl.bindBuffer( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, this.buffer );
    gl.bufferData( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, options.data || options.size, gl.STATIC_DRAW );
    gl.bindBuffer( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, null );
}

Test source code outside of webgl.

require('webgl-mock');
var canvas = new HTMLCanvasElement( 500, 500 );
var gl = canvas.getContext( 'webgl' );

describe('VertexBuffer', function() {
    describe('#constructor()', function() {
        it('should default type to gl.FLOAT', function() {
            var vb = new VertexBuffer( gl );
            assert( vb.type === gl.FLOAT );
        });
        it('should default mode to gl.TRIANGLES', function() {
            var vb = new VertexBuffer( gl );
            assert( vb.type === gl.TRIANGLES );
        });
    });
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial