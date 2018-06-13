A simple implementation-less interface for testing code outside of WebGL.

Installation

Requires node.

npm install webgl-mock

Usage

Write source code using webgl.

function VertexBuffer ( gl, options ) { options = options || {}; this .gl = gl; this .type = ( options.type !== undefined ) ? options.type : gl.FLOAT; this .mode = ( options.mode !== undefined ) ? options.mode : gl.TRIANGLES; this .buffer = gl.createBuffer(); gl.bindBuffer( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, this .buffer ); gl.bufferData( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, options.data || options.size, gl.STATIC_DRAW ); gl.bindBuffer( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, null ); }

Test source code outside of webgl.