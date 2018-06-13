A simple implementation-less interface for testing code outside of WebGL.
Requires node.
npm install webgl-mock
Write source code using webgl.
function VertexBuffer( gl, options ) {
options = options || {};
this.gl = gl;
this.type = ( options.type !== undefined ) ? options.type : gl.FLOAT;
this.mode = ( options.mode !== undefined ) ? options.mode : gl.TRIANGLES;
this.buffer = gl.createBuffer();
gl.bindBuffer( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, this.buffer );
gl.bufferData( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, options.data || options.size, gl.STATIC_DRAW );
gl.bindBuffer( gl.ARRAY_BUFFER, null );
}
Test source code outside of webgl.
require('webgl-mock');
var canvas = new HTMLCanvasElement( 500, 500 );
var gl = canvas.getContext( 'webgl' );
describe('VertexBuffer', function() {
describe('#constructor()', function() {
it('should default type to gl.FLOAT', function() {
var vb = new VertexBuffer( gl );
assert( vb.type === gl.FLOAT );
});
it('should default mode to gl.TRIANGLES', function() {
var vb = new VertexBuffer( gl );
assert( vb.type === gl.TRIANGLES );
});
});
});