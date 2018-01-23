WebGL Debug Utils. This is a node port of WebGLDeveloperTools by Khronos Group.

Usage

var WebGLDebugUtil = require('webgl-debug');

Examples

Get error code string representation.

var WebGLDebugUtil = require ( 'webgl-debug' ); var str = WebGLDebugUtil.glEnumToString(gl.getError());

Create debug context that will throw error on invalid WebGL operation.

var WebGLDebugUtil = require ( 'webgl-debug' ); function throwOnGLError ( err, funcName, args ) { throw WebGLDebugUtils.glEnumToString(err) + "was caused by call to " + funcName; }; gl = WebGLDebugUtils.makeDebugContext(gl, throwOnGLError);

Tutorial

WebGL Wiki: Debugging

API

Initializes this module. Safe to call more than once.

Returns true or false if value matches any WebGL enum

Gets an string version of an WebGL enum.

Converts the argument of a WebGL function to a string

Converts the arguments of a WebGL function to a string.

returns a wrapped context that calls gl.getError after every command and calls a function if the result is not NO_ERROR

returns a wrapped canvas element that will simulate lost context

Resets a context to the initial state

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.