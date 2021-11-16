WebGazer.js is an eye tracking library that uses common webcams to infer the eye-gaze locations of web visitors on a page in real time. The eye tracking model it contains self-calibrates by watching web visitors interact with the web page and trains a mapping between the features of the eye and positions on the screen. WebGazer.js is written entirely in JavaScript and with only a few lines of code can be integrated in any website that wishes to better understand their visitors and transform their user experience. WebGazer.js runs entirely in the client browser, so no video data needs to be sent to a server. WebGazer.js can run only if the user consents in giving access to their webcam.
If you want to build the repository from source follow these instructions:
# Ensure NodeJS is downloaded: https://nodejs.org/en/download/
git clone https://github.com/brownhci/WebGazer.git
cd WebGazer
#install the dependencies
npm install
#build the project
npm run build
Examples of how WebGazer.js works can be found here.
<script src="webgazer.js" type="text/javascript" >
const webgazer = require('webgazer'); // npm package 'webgazer' is sync with this repository
or you can you do
import webgazer from 'webgazer'
Within the /www directory there are two example HTML files:
calibration.html: This example includes additional user feedback, such as a 9-point calibration sequence, accuracy measurements and an informative help module.
collision.html: This example contains a game where the user can move an orange ball with their eyes, which in turn collides with blue balls.
To run the example files as a server:
# Clone the repository and download NodeJS using the steps listed above
# Move into the www directory and download the additional dependencies
cd www
npm install
# Run the webpage index.html as a server
npm run serve
The following browsers support WebGazer.js:
Note: The current iteration of WebGazer no longer corresponds with the WebGazer described in the following publications and which can be found here.
Webgazer is developed based on the research that is done by Brown University, with recent work at Pomona College. The work of the calibration example file was developed in the context of a course project with the aim to improve the feedback of WebGazer. It was proposed by Dr. Gerald Weber and his team Dr. Clemens Zeidler and Kai-Cheung Leung.
This research is supported by NSF grants IIS-1464061, IIS-1552663, and the Brown University Salomon Award.
Copyright (C) 2021 Brown HCI Group
Licensed under GPLv3. Companies have the option to license WebGazer.js under LGPLv3 while their valuation is under $1,000,000.