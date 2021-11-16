WebGazer.js is an eye tracking library that uses common webcams to infer the eye-gaze locations of web visitors on a page in real time. The eye tracking model it contains self-calibrates by watching web visitors interact with the web page and trains a mapping between the features of the eye and positions on the screen. WebGazer.js is written entirely in JavaScript and with only a few lines of code can be integrated in any website that wishes to better understand their visitors and transform their user experience. WebGazer.js runs entirely in the client browser, so no video data needs to be sent to a server. WebGazer.js can run only if the user consents in giving access to their webcam.

Features

Real time gaze prediction on most major browsers

No special hardware; WebGazer.js uses your webcam

Self-calibration from clicks and cursor movements

Easy to integrate with a few lines of JavaScript

Swappable components for eye detection

Multiple gaze prediction models

Useful video feedback to user

Build the repository

If you want to build the repository from source follow these instructions:

git clone https://github.com/brownhci/WebGazer.git cd WebGazer npm install npm run build

Examples

Examples of how WebGazer.js works can be found here.

to use on any website

< script src = "webgazer.js" type = "text/javascript" >

to use in any modern framework

const webgazer = require ( 'webgazer' );

or you can you do

import webgazer from 'webgazer'

How to run the Example HTML files

Within the /www directory there are two example HTML files:

calibration.html : This example includes additional user feedback, such as a 9-point calibration sequence, accuracy measurements and an informative help module.

: This example includes additional user feedback, such as a 9-point calibration sequence, accuracy measurements and an informative help module. collision.html : This example contains a game where the user can move an orange ball with their eyes, which in turn collides with blue balls.

To run the example files as a server:

cd www npm install npm run serve

Browser Support

The following browsers support WebGazer.js:

Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Mozilla Firefox

Opera

Safari

Publications

Note: The current iteration of WebGazer no longer corresponds with the WebGazer described in the following publications and which can be found here.

Who We Are

Alexandra Papoutsaki

Aaron Gokaslan

Ida De Smet

Xander Koo

James Tompkin

Jeff Huang

Other Collaborators

Nediyana Daskalova

James Hays

Yuze He

James Laskey

Patsorn Sangkloy

Elizabeth Stevenson

Preston Tunnell Wilson

Jack Wong

Acknowledgements

Webgazer is developed based on the research that is done by Brown University, with recent work at Pomona College. The work of the calibration example file was developed in the context of a course project with the aim to improve the feedback of WebGazer. It was proposed by Dr. Gerald Weber and his team Dr. Clemens Zeidler and Kai-Cheung Leung.

This research is supported by NSF grants IIS-1464061, IIS-1552663, and the Brown University Salomon Award.

License

Copyright (C) 2021 Brown HCI Group

Licensed under GPLv3. Companies have the option to license WebGazer.js under LGPLv3 while their valuation is under $1,000,000.