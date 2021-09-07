openbase logo
webfont

by itgalaxy
11.2.26 (see all)

Awesome generator of webfont

Readme

webfont

NPM version Travis Build Status Build status

Generator of fonts from SVG icons.

Features

  • Supported font formats: WOFF2, WOFF, EOT, TTF and SVG;
  • Support config files: use a JavaScript, JSON or YAML file to specify configuration information for an entire directory and all of its subdirectories;
  • Support all popular browsers, including IE8+;
  • Allows using custom templates (example css, scss, styl etc);
  • No extra dependencies as gulp, grunt or other big tools;
  • Tested on all platforms (linux, windows and osx);
  • CLI;
  • Webpack plugin.

Table Of Contents

Installation

npm install --save-dev webfont

Usage

import webfont from "webfont";

webfont({
  files: "src/svg-icons/**/*.svg",
  fontName: "my-font-name",
})
  .then((result) => {
    // Do something with result
    Function.prototype(result);
    // Or return it
    return result;
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    throw error;
  });

or

const webfont = require("webfont").default;

webfont({
  files: "src/svg-icons/**/*.svg",
  fontName: "my-font-name",
})
  .then((result) => {
    // Do something with result
    Function.prototype(result);
    // Or return it
    return result;
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    throw error;
  });

Options

files

  • Type: string | array
  • Description: A file glob, or array of file globs. Ultimately passed to fast-glob to figure out what files you want to get.
  • Note: node_modules and bower_components are always ignored.

configFile

  • Type: string
  • Description: Path to a specific configuration file (JSON, YAML, or CommonJS) or the name of a module in node_modules that points to one.
  • Note: If you do not provide configFile, webfont will search up the directory tree for configuration file in the following places, in this order:
    1. a webfont property in package.json
    2. a .webfontrc file (with or without filename extension: .json, .yaml, and .js are available)
    3. a webfont.config.js file exporting a JS object. The search will begin in the working directory and move up the directory tree until it finds a configuration file.

fontName

  • Type: string
  • Default: webfont
  • Description: The font family name you want.

formats

  • Type: array,
  • Default: ['svg', 'ttf', 'eot', 'woff', 'woff2'],
  • Possible values: svg, ttf, eot, woff, woff2,
  • Description: Font file types to generate.

template

  • Type: string

  • Default: null

  • Possible values: css, scss, styl (feel free to contribute more).

  • Note: If you want to use a custom template use this option pass in a path string like this:

    webfont({
  template: "./path/to/my-template.css",
});

    Or

    webfont({
  template: path.resolve(__dirname, "./my-template.css"),
});

    Or

    webfont({
  template: path.resolve(__dirname, "./my-template.styl"),
});

templateClassName

  • Type: string
  • Default: null
  • Description: Default font class name.

templateFontPath

  • Type: string
  • Default: ./
  • Description: Path to generated fonts in the CSS file.

templateFontName

  • Type: string
  • Default: Gets is from fontName if not set, but you can specify any value.
  • Description: Template font family name you want.

ligatures

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: true
  • Description: Turn on/off adding ligature unicode

glyphTransformFn

  • Type: function

  • Default: null

  • Description: If you want to transform glyph metadata (e.g. titles of CSS classes or unicode) before transferring it in your style template for your icons, you can use this option with glyphs metadata object.

  • Example:

    import webfont from "webfont";

webfont({
  files: "src/svg-icons/**/*.svg",
  glyphTransformFn: (obj) => {
    obj.name += "_transform";
    something();

    return obj;
  },
})
  .then((result) => {
    // Do something with result
    Function.prototype(result);
    // Or return it
    return result;
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    throw error;
  });

sort

  • Type: bool
  • Default: true
  • Description: Whether you want to sort the icons sorted by name.

svgicons2svgfont

svgicons2svgfont options

These can be appended to webfont options. These are passed directly to svgicons2svgfont.

svgicons2svgfont.fontName

svgicons2svgfont.fontId

  • Type: string
  • Default: The fontName value
  • Description: The font id you want.

svgicons2svgfont.fontStyle

  • Type: string
  • Default: ''
  • Description: The font style you want.

svgicons2svgfont.fontWeight

  • Type: string
  • Default: ''
  • Description: The font weight you want.

svgicons2svgfont.fixedWidth

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: false
  • Description: Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon.

svgicons2svgfont.centerHorizontally

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: false
  • Description: Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally.

svgicons2svgfont.normalize

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: false
  • Description: Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon.

svgicons2svgfont.fontHeight

  • Type: number
  • Default: MAX(icons.height)
  • Description: The outputted font height (defaults to the height of the highest input icon).

svgicons2svgfont.round

  • Type: number
  • Default: 10e12 Setup SVG path rounding.

svgicons2svgfont.descent

  • Type: number
  • Default: 0
  • Description: The font descent. It is useful to fix the font baseline yourself.
  • Warning: The descent is a positive value!.

svgicons2svgfont.ascent

  • Type: number
  • Default: fontHeight - descent
  • Description: The font ascent. Use this options only if you know what you're doing. A suitable value for this is computed for you.

svgicons2svgfont.metadata

  • Type: string
  • Default: undefined
  • Description: The font metadata. You can set any character data in, but this is the recommended place for a copyright mention.

svgicons2svgfont.log

  • Type: function
  • Default: console.log
  • Description: Allows you to provide your own logging function. Set to function(){} to disable logging.

Command Line Interface

The interface for command-line usage is fairly simplistic at this stage, as seen in the following usage section.

CLI Installation

Add the cli script to your package.json file's scripts object:

{
  "scripts": {
    "webfont": "node node_modules/webfont/dist/cli.js"
  }
}

If you're using cross-env:

{
  "scripts": {
    "webfont": "cross-env node_modules/webfont/dist/cli.js"
  }
}

CLI Usage

    Usage: webfont [input] [options]

    Input: File(s) or glob(s).

        If an input argument is wrapped in quotation marks, it will be passed to "fast-glob"
        for cross-platform glob support.

    Options:

        --config

            Path to a specific configuration file (JSON, YAML, or CommonJS)
            or the name of a module in \`node_modules\` that points to one.
            If no \`--config\` argument is provided, webfont will search for
            configuration  files in the following places, in this order:
               - a \`webfont\` property in \`package.json\`
               - a \`.webfontrc\` file (with or without filename extension:
                   \`.json\`, \`.yaml\`, and \`.js\` are available)
               - a \`webfont.config.js\` file exporting a JS object
            The search will begin in the working directory and move up the
            directory tree until a configuration file is found.

        -f, --font-name

            The font family name you want, default: "webfont".

        -h, --help

            Output usage information.

        -v, --version

            Output the version number.

        -r, --formats

            Only this formats generate.

        -d, --dest

            Destination for generated fonts.

        -m, --dest-create
            Create destination directory if it does not exist.

        -t, --template

            Type of template (\`css\`, \`scss\`, \`styl\`) or path to custom template.
'
        -s, --dest-template

            Destination for generated template. If not passed used \`dest\` argument value.

        -c, --template-class-name

            Class name in css template.

        -p, --template-font-path

            Font path in css template.

        -n, --template-font-name

            Font name in css template.

        --no-sort

            Keeps the files in the same order of entry

        --verbose

            Tell me everything!.

    For "svgicons2svgfont":

        --font-id

            The font id you want, default as "--font-name".

        --font-style

            The font style you want.

        --font-weight

            The font weight you want.

        --fixed-width

            Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon.

        --center-horizontally

            Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally.

        --normalize

            Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon.

        --font-height

            The outputted font height [MAX(icons.height)].

        --round

            Setup the SVG path rounding [10e12].

        --descent

            The font descent [0].

        --ascent

            The font ascent [height - descent].

        --start-unicode

            The start unicode codepoint for files without prefix [0xEA01].

        --prepend-unicode

            Prefix files with their automatically allocated unicode codepoint.

        --metadata

            Content of the metadata tag.

        --add-hash-in-font-url

            Generated font url will be : [webfont].[ext]?v=[hash]

CLI Exit Codes

The CLI can exit the process with the following exit codes:

  • 0: All ok.
  • 1: Something unknown went wrong.
  • Other: related to using packages.

Roadmap

  • The ability to generate from any type to any type;
  • More tests, include CLI test;
  • Improved docs;
  • Reduce package size (maybe implement ttf2woff2 with native js library);
  • Improve performance (maybe use cache for this).

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

Changelog

Check our Changelog

License

Check our License

