Generator of fonts from SVG icons.

Features

Supported font formats: WOFF2 , WOFF , EOT , TTF and SVG ;

Table Of Contents

Installation

npm install --save-dev webfont

Usage

import webfont from "webfont" ; webfont({ files : "src/svg-icons/**/*.svg" , fontName : "my-font-name" , }) .then( ( result ) => { Function .prototype(result); return result; }) .catch( ( error ) => { throw error; });

or

const webfont = require ( "webfont" ).default; webfont({ files : "src/svg-icons/**/*.svg" , fontName : "my-font-name" , }) .then( ( result ) => { Function .prototype(result); return result; }) .catch( ( error ) => { throw error; });

Options

files

Type: string | array

| Description: A file glob, or array of file globs. Ultimately passed to fast-glob to figure out what files you want to get.

Note: node_modules and bower_components are always ignored.

configFile

Type: string

Description: Path to a specific configuration file (JSON, YAML, or CommonJS) or the name of a module in node_modules that points to one.

or the name of a module in that points to one. Note: If you do not provide configFile , webfont will search up the directory tree for configuration file in the following places, in this order: a webfont property in package.json a .webfontrc file (with or without filename extension: .json , .yaml , and .js are available) a webfont.config.js file exporting a JS object . The search will begin in the working directory and move up the directory tree until it finds a configuration file.

, webfont will search up the directory tree for configuration file in the following places, in this order:

fontName

Type: string

Default: webfont

Description: The font family name you want.

formats

Type: array ,

, Default: ['svg', 'ttf', 'eot', 'woff', 'woff2'] ,

, Possible values: svg, ttf, eot, woff, woff2 ,

, Description: Font file types to generate.

template

Type: string

Default: null

Possible values: css , scss , styl (feel free to contribute more).

Note: If you want to use a custom template use this option pass in a path string like this: webfont({ template : "./path/to/my-template.css" , }); Or webfont({ template : path.resolve(__dirname, "./my-template.css" ), }); Or webfont({ template : path.resolve(__dirname, "./my-template.styl" ), });

templateClassName

Type: string

Default: null

Description: Default font class name.

templateFontPath

Type: string

Default: ./

Description: Path to generated fonts in the CSS file.

templateFontName

Type: string

Default: Gets is from fontName if not set, but you can specify any value.

if not set, but you can specify any value. Description: Template font family name you want.

ligatures

Type: boolean

Default: true

Description: Turn on/off adding ligature unicode

glyphTransformFn

Type: function

Default: null

Description: If you want to transform glyph metadata (e.g. titles of CSS classes or unicode) before transferring it in your style template for your icons, you can use this option with glyphs metadata object.

Example: import webfont from "webfont" ; webfont({ files : "src/svg-icons/**/*.svg" , glyphTransformFn : ( obj ) => { obj.name += "_transform" ; something(); return obj; }, }) .then( ( result ) => { Function .prototype(result); return result; }) .catch( ( error ) => { throw error; });

sort

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Whether you want to sort the icons sorted by name.

svgicons2svgfont

svgicons2svgfont options

These can be appended to webfont options. These are passed directly to svgicons2svgfont.

Type: string

Default: Taken from the webfont fontName option

Description: The font family name you want.

Type: string

Default: The fontName value

value Description: The font id you want.

Type: string

Default: ''

Description: The font style you want.

Type: string

Default: ''

Description: The font weight you want.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Description: Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Description: Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Description: Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon.

Type: number

Default: MAX(icons.height)

Description: The outputted font height (defaults to the height of the highest input icon).

Type: number

Default: 10e12 Setup SVG path rounding.

Type: number

Default: 0

Description: The font descent. It is useful to fix the font baseline yourself.

Warning: The descent is a positive value!.

Type: number

Default: fontHeight - descent

Description: The font ascent. Use this options only if you know what you're doing. A suitable value for this is computed for you.

Type: string

Default: undefined

Description: The font metadata. You can set any character data in, but this is the recommended place for a copyright mention.

Type: function

Default: console.log

Description: Allows you to provide your own logging function. Set to function(){} to disable logging.

Command Line Interface

The interface for command-line usage is fairly simplistic at this stage, as seen in the following usage section.

CLI Installation

Add the cli script to your package.json file's scripts object:

{ "scripts" : { "webfont" : "node node_modules/webfont/dist/cli.js" } }

If you're using cross-env:

{ "scripts" : { "webfont" : "cross-env node_modules/webfont/dist/cli.js" } }

CLI Usage

Usage: webfont [input] [options] Input: File(s) or glob(s). If an input argument is wrapped in quotation marks, it will be passed to "fast-glob" for cross-platform glob support. Options: --config Path to a specific configuration file (JSON, YAML, or CommonJS) or the name of a module in \`node_modules\` that points to one. If no \`--config\` argument is provided, webfont will search for configuration files in the following places, in this order: - a \`webfont\` property in \`package.json\` - a \`.webfontrc\` file (with or without filename extension: \`.json\`, \`.yaml\`, and \`.js\` are available) - a \`webfont.config.js\` file exporting a JS object The search will begin in the working directory and move up the directory tree until a configuration file is found. -f, --font-name The font family name you want, default: "webfont". -h, --help Output usage information. -v, --version Output the version number. -r, --formats Only this formats generate. -d, --dest Destination for generated fonts. -m, --dest-create Create destination directory if it does not exist. -t, --template Type of template (\`css\`, \`scss\`, \`styl\`) or path to custom template. ' -s, --dest-template Destination for generated template. If not passed used \`dest\` argument value. -c, --template-class-name Class name in css template. -p, --template-font-path Font path in css template. -n, --template-font-name Font name in css template. --no-sort Keeps the files in the same order of entry --verbose Tell me everything!. For "svgicons2svgfont": --font-id The font id you want, default as "--font-name". --font-style The font style you want. --font-weight The font weight you want. --fixed-width Creates a monospace font of the width of the largest input icon. --center-horizontally Calculate the bounds of a glyph and center it horizontally. --normalize Normalize icons by scaling them to the height of the highest icon. --font-height The outputted font height [MAX(icons.height)]. --round Setup the SVG path rounding [10e12]. --descent The font descent [0]. --ascent The font ascent [height - descent]. --start-unicode The start unicode codepoint for files without prefix [0xEA01]. --prepend-unicode Prefix files with their automatically allocated unicode codepoint. --metadata Content of the metadata tag. --add-hash-in-font-url Generated font url will be : [webfont].[ext]?v=[hash]

CLI Exit Codes

The CLI can exit the process with the following exit codes:

0: All ok.

1: Something unknown went wrong.

Other: related to using packages.

Related

Webpack plugin - webpack plugin.

plugin. svgicons2svgfont - Simple tool to merge multiple icons to an SVG font.

svg2ttf - Converts SVG fonts to TTF format.

ttf2eot - Converts TTF fonts to EOT format.

ttf2woff - Converts TTF fonts to WOFF format.

wawoff2 - Converts TTF fonts to WOFF2 and versa vice.

Roadmap

The ability to generate from any type to any type;

More tests, include CLI test;

Improved docs;

Reduce package size (maybe implement ttf2woff2 with native js library);

with native js library); Improve performance (maybe use cache for this).

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

Changelog

Check our Changelog

License

Check our License