webflow-api

by webflow
0.5.4 (see all)

Node.js SDK for the Webflow CMS API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Webflow CMS API Client

Requirements

  • Node.js 4+
  • NPM / YARN
  • Webpack / Browserify (optional)

Installation

Install the package via NPM or YARN:

$ npm install --save webflow-api

$ yarn add webflow-api

Usage

const Webflow = require('webflow-api');

// Initialize the API
const api = new Webflow({ token: 'api-token' });

// Fetch a site
api.site({ siteId: '580e63e98c9a982ac9b8b741' }).then(site => console.log(site));

The Webflow constructor takes several options to initialize the API client:

  • token - the API token (required)
  • version - the version of the API you wish to use (optional)

All of the API methods are documented in the API documentation.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome - feel free to open an issue or pull request.

License

The MIT license - see LICENSE.

