Install the package via NPM or YARN:
$ npm install --save webflow-api
$ yarn add webflow-api
const Webflow = require('webflow-api');
// Initialize the API
const api = new Webflow({ token: 'api-token' });
// Fetch a site
api.site({ siteId: '580e63e98c9a982ac9b8b741' }).then(site => console.log(site));
The
Webflow constructor takes several options to initialize the API client:
token - the API token (required)
version - the version of the API you wish to use (optional)
All of the API methods are documented in the API documentation.
Contributions are welcome - feel free to open an issue or pull request.
The MIT license - see
LICENSE.