Webflow CMS API Client

Requirements

Node.js 4+

NPM / YARN

Webpack / Browserify (optional)

Installation

Install the package via NPM or YARN:

npm install --save webflow-api yarn add webflow-api

Usage

const Webflow = require ( 'webflow-api' ); const api = new Webflow({ token : 'api-token' }); api.site({ siteId : '580e63e98c9a982ac9b8b741' }).then( site => console .log(site));

The Webflow constructor takes several options to initialize the API client:

token - the API token (required)

- the API token version - the version of the API you wish to use (optional)

All of the API methods are documented in the API documentation.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome - feel free to open an issue or pull request.

License