Webfinger

Webfinger and host-meta client library for Node.js.

It supports:

XRD documents

JRD documents

host-meta

host-meta.json

http and https

RFC 6415 and the upcoming Webfinger RFC (up to draft 09)

License

Copyright 2012,2013 E14N https://e14n.com/

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

API

Gets link data for the address address and returns it to function callback .

The address argument can be any kind of URL that node.js recognizes; acct: and http: and https: URLs are the most likely to work.

callback should take two arguments: err for an error, and jrd for a JRD representation of the Webfinger data.

Note that the data is returned in JRD format even if it's in XRD format on the server.

This method will first try the /.well-known/webfinger endpoint; if that doesn't work it will fall back to RFC 6415 discovery.

As above, but passes the rel parameter to the /.well-known/webfinger endpoint if it's truthy.

This is mostly advisory. Some servers will send all links back anyways; others don't support the webfinger endpoint, so when we fallback to RFC 6415 everything is returned.

Even if you pass a rel argument, you should still filter the results. (But future versions of this library may do it for you.)

As above, but you can use the options object to control behaviour. Currently, the options are:

httpsOnly : boolean flag, default false for whether to only use HTTPS for communicating with the server. When this is set, it won't use Webfinger, host-meta or LRDD endpoints that aren't HTTPS, and won't follow redirect requests to HTTP endpoints.

: boolean flag, default for whether to only use HTTPS for communicating with the server. When this is set, it won't use Webfinger, host-meta or LRDD endpoints that aren't HTTPS, and won't follow redirect requests to HTTP endpoints. webfingerOnly : boolean flag, default false for whether to only use the .well-known/webfinger endpoint. When this is set, it won't use host-meta and LRDD endpoints as a fallback.

Explicitly use Host Metadata + LRDD lookup per RFC 6415 and avoid the /.well-known/webfinger endpoint. Use this if you know a host only supports LRDD.

As above, but with fine control of options. Options include:

httpsOnly : boolean flag, default false for whether to only use HTTPS for communicating with the server. When this is set, it won't use Webfinger, host-meta or LRDD endpoints that aren't HTTPS, and won't follow redirect requests to HTTP endpoints.

Gets link data for the host at address and returns it to function callback .

callback works just like with webfinger() .

As above, but you can use the options object to control behaviour. Currently, the options are:

httpsOnly : boolean flag, default false , for whether to only use HTTPS for communicating with the server. When this is set, it won't use host-meta or host-meta.json endpoints that aren't HTTPS, and won't follow redirect requests to HTTP endpoints.

Gets link data for address and returns it to function callback .

If you've got an address and you don't want to bother figuring out if it's a webfinger or a hostname, call this and we'll do it for you.

callback works just like with webfinger() .

Testing

The tests set up servers that listen on ports 80 and 443. On most Unix-like systems, you have to be root to listen on ports below 1024 or whatever.

So, to run the unit tests, you have to go:

sudo npm test

It's probably not a good idea to sudo any script without thinking about it pretty hard. I suggest that if you're doing development, you do it in a virtual machine so you're not sudo'ing dangerous stuff on your main computer.

Bugs

Bugs welcome, see:

https://github.com/e14n/webfinger/issues