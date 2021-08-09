openbase logo
webextension-toolbox

by webextension-toolbox
4.0.3

Small CLI toolbox for cross-browser WebExtension development

Popularity

Downloads/wk: 192

192

GitHub Stars: 478

478

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors: 19

19

Package

Dependencies: 25

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

gautamkrishnar
Readme

WebExtension Toolbox

Small cli toolbox for creating cross-browser WebExtensions.

If you want to get started quickly check out the yeoman generator for this project.

Browser Support

Features

React.js

Works with React out of the box!
Run $ npm i react react-dom and you are ready to go.

Packing

The build task creates bundles for:

  • Firefox (.xpi)
  • Chrome (.zip)
  • Opera (.crx)
  • Edge (.zip)

Manifest validation

Validates your manifest.json while compiling.

Manifest defaults

Uses default fields (name, version, description) from your package.json

Manifest vendor keys

Allows you to define vendor specific manifest keys.

Example

manifest.json

"name": "my-extension",
"__chrome__key": "yourchromekey",
"__chrome|opera__key2": "yourblinkkey"

If the vendor is chrome it compiles to:

"name": "my-extension",
"key": "yourchromekey",
"key2": "yourblinkkey"

If the vendor is opera it compiles to:

"name": "my-extension",
"key2": "yourblinkkey"

else it compiles to:

"name": "my-extension"

Polyfill

The WebExtension specification is currently only supported by Firefox and Edge (Trident version). This toolbox adds the necessary polyfills for Chrome, Edge (Chromium) and Opera.

This way many webextension apis will work in Chrome, Edge (Chromium) and Opera out of the box.

In addition to that, this toolbox comes with babel-preset-env.

Usage

Install

$ npm install -g webextension-toolbox

Development

  • Compiles the extension via webpack to dist/<vendor>.
  • Watches all extension files and recompiles on demand.
  • Reloads extension or extension page as soon something changed.
  • Sets process.env.NODE_ENV to development.
  • Sets process.env.VENDOR to the current vendor.

Syntax

$ webextension-toolbox dev <vendor> [..options]

Examples

$ webextension-toolbox dev --help
$ webextension-toolbox dev chrome
$ webextension-toolbox dev firefox
$ webextension-toolbox dev opera
$ webextension-toolbox dev edge

Build

  • Compile extension via webpack to dist/<vendor>.
  • Minifies extension Code.
  • Sets process.env.NODE_ENV to production.
  • Sets process.env.VENDOR to the current vendor.
  • Packs extension to packages.

Syntax

Usage: build [options] <vendor>

Compiles extension for production

Options:
  -s, --src [src]                       specify source directory (default: "app")
  -t, --target [target]                 specify target directory (default: "dist/[vendor]")
  -d, --devtool [devtool]               controls if and how source maps are generated (default: false)
  -m, --no-minimize                     disables code minification
  -v, --vendorVersion [vendorVersion]   last supported vendor (default: current)
  -h, --help                            output usage information

Browser API

Always use the WebExtension browser API. Webextension-Toolbox will polyfill it for you in chrome and opera.

Entry points

All javascript files located at the root of your ./app or ./app/scripts directory will create a seperate bundle.

appdist
app/background.jsdist/<vendor>/background.js
app/scripts/background.jsdist/<vendor>/scripts/background.js
app/some-dir/some-file.jsWill be ignored as entry file.
app/scripts/some-dir/some-file.jsWill be ignored as entry file.

Customizing webpack config

In order to extend our usage of webpack, you can define a function that extends its config via webextension-toolbox.config.js in your project root.

module.exports = {
  webpack: (config, { dev, vendor }) => {
    // Perform customizations to webpack config

    // Important: return the modified config
    return config
  }
}

As WebExtension Toolbox uses webpack’s devtool feature under the hood, you can also customize the desired devtool with the --devtool argument.

For example, if you have problems with source maps on Firefox, you can try the following command:

webextension-toolbox build firefox --devtool=inline-cheap-source-map

Please see Issue #58 for more information on this

FAQ

What is the difference to web-ext?

If want to develop browser extensions for Firefox only web-ext might be a better fit for you, since it supports, extension signing, better manifest validation and auto mounting.

Nevertheless if you want to develop cross browser extensions using

  • the same development experience in every browser
  • a single codebase
  • react
  • and custom webpack configuration

webextension-toolbox might be your tool of choice.

License

Copyright 2021 Henrik Wenz

This project is free software released under the MIT license.

Gautam krishna RKerala, India24 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer, Open-source Maintainer & Contributor | Software Engineer @RedHatOfficial | @duckduckgo community leader | Polyglot
6 months ago

This generates lots of code required for the browser extension. You don't have to set up any build tools manually the generated code is ready to use. The only bad thing about this tool is, currently the build command is not working as expected. I had opened an issue on the project's repository but didn't get any reply from the devs yet.

0

