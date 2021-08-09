Small cli toolbox for creating cross-browser WebExtensions.
If you want to get started quickly check out the yeoman generator for this project.
chrome) (auto polyfilled)
opera) (auto polyfilled)
edge) (auto polyfilled)
firefox)
Works with React out of the box!
Run
$ npm i react react-dom and you are ready to go.
The
build task creates bundles for:
.xpi)
.zip)
.crx)
.zip)
Validates your
manifest.json while compiling.
Uses default fields (
name,
version,
description) from your
package.json
Allows you to define vendor specific manifest keys.
manifest.json
"name": "my-extension",
"__chrome__key": "yourchromekey",
"__chrome|opera__key2": "yourblinkkey"
If the vendor is
chrome it compiles to:
"name": "my-extension",
"key": "yourchromekey",
"key2": "yourblinkkey"
If the vendor is
opera it compiles to:
"name": "my-extension",
"key2": "yourblinkkey"
else it compiles to:
"name": "my-extension"
The WebExtension specification is currently only supported by Firefox and Edge (Trident version). This toolbox adds the necessary polyfills for Chrome, Edge (Chromium) and Opera.
This way many webextension apis will work in Chrome, Edge (Chromium) and Opera out of the box.
In addition to that, this toolbox comes with babel-preset-env.
$ npm install -g webextension-toolbox
dist/<vendor>.
process.env.NODE_ENV to
development.
process.env.VENDOR to the current vendor.
$ webextension-toolbox dev <vendor> [..options]
$ webextension-toolbox dev --help
$ webextension-toolbox dev chrome
$ webextension-toolbox dev firefox
$ webextension-toolbox dev opera
$ webextension-toolbox dev edge
dist/<vendor>.
process.env.NODE_ENV to
production.
process.env.VENDOR to the current vendor.
packages.
Usage: build [options] <vendor>
Compiles extension for production
Options:
-s, --src [src] specify source directory (default: "app")
-t, --target [target] specify target directory (default: "dist/[vendor]")
-d, --devtool [devtool] controls if and how source maps are generated (default: false)
-m, --no-minimize disables code minification
-v, --vendorVersion [vendorVersion] last supported vendor (default: current)
-h, --help output usage information
Always use the WebExtension browser API. Webextension-Toolbox will polyfill it for you in chrome and opera.
All javascript files located at the root of your
./app or
./app/scripts directory will create a seperate bundle.
|app
|dist
app/background.js
dist/<vendor>/background.js
app/scripts/background.js
dist/<vendor>/scripts/background.js
app/some-dir/some-file.js
|Will be ignored as entry file.
app/scripts/some-dir/some-file.js
|Will be ignored as entry file.
In order to extend our usage of
webpack, you can define a function that extends its config via
webextension-toolbox.config.js in your project root.
module.exports = {
webpack: (config, { dev, vendor }) => {
// Perform customizations to webpack config
// Important: return the modified config
return config
}
}
As WebExtension Toolbox uses webpack’s devtool feature under the hood, you can also customize the desired devtool with the
--devtool argument.
For example, if you have problems with source maps on Firefox, you can try the following command:
webextension-toolbox build firefox --devtool=inline-cheap-source-map
Please see Issue #58 for more information on this
If want to develop browser extensions for Firefox only web-ext might be a better fit for you, since it supports, extension signing, better manifest validation and auto mounting.
Nevertheless if you want to develop cross browser extensions using
webextension-toolbox might be your tool of choice.
Copyright 2021 Henrik Wenz
This project is free software released under the MIT license.
This generates lots of code required for the browser extension. You don't have to set up any build tools manually the generated code is ready to use. The only bad thing about this tool is, currently the build command is not working as expected. I had opened an issue on the project's repository but didn't get any reply from the devs yet.