Tool to convert the patterns and globs of your WebExtension manifest to regex
This might be incomplete. Please help me test it by adding more pattern and URLs to the tests.
You can download the standalone bundle and include it in your
manifest.json.
Or use
npm:
npm install webext-patterns
// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import {patternToRegex} from 'webext-patterns';
patternToRegex('http://*/*');
// Returns /^http:\/\/?.+\/.+$/
const gmailRegex = patternToRegex('*://mail.google.com/*');
gmailRegex.test('https://mail.google.com/a/b/c'); // -> true
gmailRegex.test('https://photos.google.com/a/b/c'); // -> false
// Also accepts an array of patterns and returns a single regex
const googleRegex = patternToRegex(
'https://google.com/*',
'https://google.it/*'
);
googleRegex.test('https://google.it/search'); // -> true
googleRegex.test('https://google.de/search'); // -> false
Accepts any number of
string arguments and returns a single regex to match all of them.
MIT © Federico Brigante