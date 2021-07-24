Tool to convert the patterns and globs of your WebExtension manifest to regex

This might be incomplete. Please help me test it by adding more pattern and URLs to the tests.

Install

You can download the standalone bundle and include it in your manifest.json .

Or use npm :

npm install webext-patterns

import {patternToRegex} from 'webext-patterns' ;

Usage

patternToRegex( 'http://*/*' ); const gmailRegex = patternToRegex( '*://mail.google.com/*' ); gmailRegex.test( 'https://mail.google.com/a/b/c' ); gmailRegex.test( 'https://photos.google.com/a/b/c' ); const googleRegex = patternToRegex( 'https://google.com/*' , 'https://google.it/*' ); googleRegex.test( 'https://google.it/search' ); googleRegex.test( 'https://google.de/search' );

API

Accepts any number of string arguments and returns a single regex to match all of them.

License

MIT © Federico Brigante