Helps you manage and autosave your extension's options.
Main features:
<form>
This also lets you very easily have separate options for each domain with the help of
webext-options-sync-per-domain.
You can download the standalone bundle and include it in your
manifest.json.
Or use
npm:
npm install webext-options-sync
import OptionsSync from 'webext-options-sync';
The browser-extension-template repo includes a complete setup with ES Modules, based on the advanced usage below.
This module requires the
storage permission in
manifest.json:
{
"name": "My Cool Extension",
"permissions": [
"storage"
]
}
You can set and get your options from any context (background, content script, etc):
/* global OptionsSync */
const optionsStorage = new OptionsSync();
await optionsStorage.set({showStars: 10});
const options = await optionsStorage.getAll();
// {showStars: 10}
Note:
OptionsSync relies on
chrome.storage.sync, so its limitations apply, both the size limit and the type of data stored (which must be compatible with JSON).
It's suggested to create an
options-storage.js file with your defaults and possible migrations, and import it where needed:
/* global OptionsSync */
window.optionsStorage = new OptionsSync({
defaults: {
colorString: 'green',
anyBooleans: true,
numbersAreFine: 9001
},
// List of functions that are called when the extension is updated
migrations: [
(savedOptions, currentDefaults) => {
// Perhaps it was renamed
if (savedOptions.colour) {
savedOptions.color = savedOptions.colour;
delete savedOptions.colour;
}
},
// Integrated utility that drops any properties that don't appear in the defaults
OptionsSync.migrations.removeUnused
]
});
Include this file as a background script: it's where the
defaults are set for the first time and where the
migrations are run. This example also includes it in the content script, if you need it there:
{
"background": {
"scripts": [
"webext-options-sync.js",
"options-storage.js",
"background.js"
]
},
"content_scripts": [
{
"matches": [
"https://www.google.com/*",
],
"js": [
"webext-options-sync.js",
"options-storage.js",
"content.js"
]
}
]
}
Then you can use it this way from the
background or
content.js:
/* global optionsStorage */
async function init () {
const {colorString} = await optionsStorage.getAll();
document.body.style.background = colorString;
}
init();
And also enable autosaving in your options page:
<!-- Your options.html -->
<form>
<label>Color: <input name="colorString"/></label><br>
<label>Show: <input type="checkbox" name="anyBooleans"/></label><br>
<label>Stars: <input name="numbersAreFine"/></label><br>
</form>
<script src="webext-options-sync.js"></script>
<script src="options-storage.js"></script>
<script src="options.js"></script>
// Your options.js file
/* global optionsStorage */
optionsStorage.syncForm(document.querySelector('form'));
When using the
syncForm method,
OptionsSync will serialize the form using dom-form-serializer, which uses the
name attribute as
key for your options. Refer to its readme for more info on the structure of the data.
Any user changes to the form are automatically saved into
chrome.storage.sync after 300ms (debounced). It listens to
input events.
If your form fields have any validation attributes they will not be saved until they become valid.
Since autosave and validation is silent, you should inform the user of invalid fields, possibly via CSS by using the
:invalid selector:
/* Style the element */
input:invalid {
color: red;
border: 1px solid red;
}
/* Or display a custom error message */
input:invalid ~ .error-message {
display: block;
}
Returns an instance linked to the chosen storage. It will also run any migrations if it's called in the background.
Type:
object
Optional. It should follow this format:
{
defaults: { // recommended
color: 'blue'
},
migrations: [ // optional
savedOptions => {
if(savedOptions.oldStuff) {
delete savedOptions.oldStuff
}
}
],
}
Type:
object
A map of default options as strings or booleans. The keys will have to match the options form fields'
name attributes.
Type:
array
A list of functions to run in the
background when the extension is updated. Example:
{
migrations: [
(savedOptions, defaults) => {
// Change the `savedOptions`
if(savedOptions.oldStuff) {
delete savedOptions.oldStuff
}
// No return needed
},
// Integrated utility that drops any properties that don't appear in the defaults
OptionsSync.migrations.removeUnused
],
}
Type:
string
Default:
'options'
The key used to store data in
chrome.storage.sync
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Whether info and warnings (on sync, updating form, etc.) should be logged to the console or not.
This will merge the existing options with the object provided.
Note: Any values specified in
default are not saved into the storage, to save space, but they will still appear when using
getAll. You just have to make sure to always specify the same
defaults object in every context (this happens automatically in the Advanced usage above.)
Type:
object
Default:
{}
Example:
{color: red}
A map of default options as strings, booleans, numbers and anything accepted by dom-form-serializer’s
deserialize function.
This will override all the options stored with your
options.
This returns a Promise that will resolve with all the options.
Any defaults or saved options will be loaded into the
<form> and any change will automatically be saved via
chrome.storage.sync
Type:
HTMLFormElement,
string
It's the
<form> that needs to be synchronized or a CSS selector (one element). The form fields'
name attributes will have to match the option names.
Removes any listeners added by
syncForm.
webext-options-sync to have different options for each domain your extension supports.
