WebExtension module: Automatically registers your content_scripts on domains added via permission.request

For example, when your users enable more domains via webext-domain-permission-toggle, this module will automatically register your content_scripts from manifest.json into the new domain.

The main use case is to add support for GitHub/GitLab Enterprise domains to your GitHub/GitLab extension: you start with github.com and then users can add new domains; this way you don't need to use a broad <all_urls> permission.

Tested in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

Guides

How to let your users enable your extension on any domain.

Install

You can download the standalone bundle and include it in your manifest.json . Or use npm:

npm install webext-dynamic-content-scripts

import 'webext-dynamic-content-scripts' ;

Usage

Include webext-dynamic-content-scripts as a background script and add optional_permissions to allow new permissions to be added. The scripts defined in content_scripts will be added on the new domains ( matches will be replaced)

{ "optional_permissions" : [ "*://*/*" ], "background" : { "scripts" : [ "webext-dynamic-content-scripts.js" , "background.js" ] }, "content_scripts" : [ { "matches" : [ "https://github.com/*" ], "css" : [ "content.css" ], "js" : [ "content.js" ] } ] }

Permissions for Chrome

This section does not apply to Firefox users.

In order to use all_frames: true you should the add webNavigation permission. Without it, all_frames: true won’t work:

when the iframe is not on the same domain as the top frame

when the iframe reloads or navigates to another page

when the iframe is not ready when runAt is configured to run ( runAt: 'start' is unlikely to work)

If available, the webNavigation API will be automatically used in every situation for better performance.

License

MIT © Federico Brigante