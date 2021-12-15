WebExtension module: Automatically registers your
content_scriptson domains added via
permission.request
For example, when your users enable more domains via webext-domain-permission-toggle, this module will automatically register your
content_scripts from
manifest.json into the new domain.
The main use case is to add support for GitHub/GitLab Enterprise domains to your GitHub/GitLab extension: you start with
github.com and then users can add new domains; this way you don't need to use a broad
<all_urls> permission.
Tested in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.
How to let your users enable your extension on any domain.
You can download the standalone bundle and include it in your
manifest.json. Or use npm:
npm install webext-dynamic-content-scripts
// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import 'webext-dynamic-content-scripts';
Include
webext-dynamic-content-scripts as a background script and add
optional_permissions to allow new permissions to be added. The scripts defined in
content_scripts will be added on the new domains (
matches will be replaced)
// example manifest.json
{
"optional_permissions": [
"*://*/*"
],
"background": {
"scripts": [
"webext-dynamic-content-scripts.js",
"background.js"
]
},
"content_scripts": [
{
"matches": [
"https://github.com/*"
],
"css": [
"content.css"
],
"js": [
"content.js"
]
}
]
}
This section does not apply to Firefox users.
In order to use
all_frames: true you should the add
webNavigation permission. Without it,
all_frames: true won’t work:
runAt is configured to run (
runAt: 'start' is unlikely to work)
If available, the
webNavigation API will be automatically used in every situation for better performance.
MIT © Federico Brigante