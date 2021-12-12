Detects where the current browser extension code is being run. Chrome and Firefox.

Install

You can download the standalone bundle and include it in your manifest.json .

Or use npm :

npm install webext-detect-page

import { isBackgroundPage, isContentScript, isOptionsPage, } from 'webext-detect-page' ;

Usage

import {isBackgroundPage} from 'webext-detect-page' ; if (isBackgroundPage()) { browser.runtime.onMessage.addListener( console .log); } else if (isContentScript) { browser.runtime.sendMessage( 'wow!' ); }

API

The functions are only ever evaluated once. This protects from future "invalidated context" errors. Read the note about testing if you're running this code in a tester.

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run on http(s):// pages (it could be in a content script or regular web context).

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in extension contexts that have access to the chrome API.

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background page or background worker.

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background page (manifest v2).

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background worker (manifest v3).

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a content script.

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in an options page. This only works if the current page’s URL matches the one specified in the extension's manifest.json .

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a dev tools page. This only works if the current page’s URL matches the one specified in the extension's manifest.json devtools_page field.

Returns a boolean if it matches the current browser. They are loose detections based on the user agent that are useful when developing Web Extensions.

Returns the first matching context among those defined in index.ts , depending on the current context:

'contentScript'

'background'

'options'

'devToolsPage'

'extension'

'web'

'unknown'

Testing

The calls are automatically cached so, if you're using this in a test environment, import and call this function first to ensure that the environment is "detected" every time:

import {disableWebextDetectPageCache} from 'webext-detect-page' ; disableWebextDetectPageCache();

Related

webext-options-sync - Helps you manage and autosave your extension's options.

webext-storage-cache - Map-like promised cache storage with expiration.

webext-domain-permission-toggle - Browser-action context menu to request permission for the current tab.

webext-dynamic-content-scripts - Automatically inject your content_scripts on custom domains.

on custom domains. webext-content-script-ping - One-file interface to detect whether your content script have loaded.

Awesome WebExtensions : A curated list of awesome resources for Web Extensions development

License

MIT © Federico Brigante