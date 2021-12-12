openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wdp

webext-detect-page

by Federico Brigante
4.0.0 (see all)

Detects where the current browser extension code is being run. Chrome and Firefox.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webext-detect-page

Detects where the current browser extension code is being run. Chrome and Firefox.

Install

You can download the standalone bundle and include it in your manifest.json.

Or use npm:

npm install webext-detect-page

// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import {
    isBackgroundPage,
    isContentScript,
    isOptionsPage,
} from 'webext-detect-page';

Usage

import {isBackgroundPage} from 'webext-detect-page';

if (isBackgroundPage()) {
    // Run background code, e.g.
    browser.runtime.onMessage.addListener(console.log);
} else if (isContentScript) {
    // Run content script code, e.g.
    browser.runtime.sendMessage('wow!');
}

API

The functions are only ever evaluated once. This protects from future "invalidated context" errors. Read the note about testing if you're running this code in a tester.

isWebPage()

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run on http(s):// pages (it could be in a content script or regular web context).

isExtensionContext()

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in extension contexts that have access to the chrome API.

isBackground()

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background page or background worker.

isBackgroundPage()

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background page (manifest v2).

isBackgroundWorker()

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background worker (manifest v3).

isContentScript()

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a content script.

isOptionsPage()

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in an options page. This only works if the current page’s URL matches the one specified in the extension's manifest.json.

isDevToolsPage()

Returns a boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a dev tools page. This only works if the current page’s URL matches the one specified in the extension's manifest.json devtools_page field.

isChrome()

isFirefox()

isSafari()

Returns a boolean if it matches the current browser. They are loose detections based on the user agent that are useful when developing Web Extensions.

getContextName()

Returns the first matching context among those defined in index.ts, depending on the current context:

  • 'contentScript'
  • 'background'
  • 'options'
  • 'devToolsPage'
  • 'extension'
  • 'web'
  • 'unknown'

Testing

The calls are automatically cached so, if you're using this in a test environment, import and call this function first to ensure that the environment is "detected" every time:

import {disableWebextDetectPageCache} from 'webext-detect-page';
disableWebextDetectPageCache();

License

MIT © Federico Brigante

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial