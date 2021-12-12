Detects where the current browser extension code is being run. Chrome and Firefox.
You can download the standalone bundle and include it in your
manifest.json.
Or use
npm:
npm install webext-detect-page
// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import {
isBackgroundPage,
isContentScript,
isOptionsPage,
} from 'webext-detect-page';
import {isBackgroundPage} from 'webext-detect-page';
if (isBackgroundPage()) {
// Run background code, e.g.
browser.runtime.onMessage.addListener(console.log);
} else if (isContentScript) {
// Run content script code, e.g.
browser.runtime.sendMessage('wow!');
}
The functions are only ever evaluated once. This protects from future "invalidated context" errors. Read the note about testing if you're running this code in a tester.
Returns a
boolean that indicates whether the code is being run on
http(s):// pages (it could be in a content script or regular web context).
Returns a
boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in extension contexts that have access to the chrome API.
Returns a
boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background page or background worker.
Returns a
boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background page (manifest v2).
Returns a
boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a background worker (manifest v3).
Returns a
boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a content script.
Returns a
boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in an options page. This only works if the current page’s URL matches the one specified in the extension's
manifest.json.
Returns a
boolean that indicates whether the code is being run in a dev tools page. This only works if the current page’s URL matches the one specified in the extension's
manifest.json
devtools_page field.
Returns a
boolean if it matches the current browser. They are loose detections based on the user agent that are useful when developing Web Extensions.
Returns the first matching context among those defined in
index.ts, depending on the current context:
The calls are automatically cached so, if you're using this in a test environment, import and call this function first to ensure that the environment is "detected" every time:
import {disableWebextDetectPageCache} from 'webext-detect-page';
disableWebextDetectPageCache();
content_scripts on custom domains.
Awesome WebExtensions: A curated list of awesome resources for Web Extensions development
MIT © Federico Brigante