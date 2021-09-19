Extremely minimal "native" stylesheet/setup for Web Extensions’ options pages (also dark mode)
Together with some stylesheets included by the browsers, extends and improves the the
options_ui.chrome_style setting, including Firefox.
It's meant to look as native as possible, invisible.
webext-base-css is what browsers should offer by default.
Look at the demo options.html for the suggested markup (it's basic and not really enforced.)
|Demo: Chrome with light theme
|Firefox with dark theme
Download the stylesheet manually or use npm:
npm install webext-base-css
<!-- The first one is included in Firefox. It doesn't hurt Chrome though, leave it there for both -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="webext-base.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="your-own-stylesheet-if-necessary.css">
You'll also have to set
chrome_style: true in your manifest.json:
{
"options_ui": {
"page": "options.html",
"chrome_style": true
}
}
💡 Tip: Also use webext-options-sync to manage and autosave your extension's options.
Depending on how your bundler is configured, you might be able to use one of these to import the module directly from
node_modules. If you have issues or have a better solution, please send a PR or open an issue.
<!-- From options.html -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../node_modules/webext-base-css/webext-base.css">
// From options.js
import 'webext-base-css';
/* From options.css or .scss */
@import 'webext-base-css';
@import '~webext-base-css';
@import '~webext-base-css/webext-base.css';
@use 'webext-base-css';
Here's a minimal but full
options.html example page:
<!doctype html>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Options</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="webext-base.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="options.css">
<form>
<p>
<label for="name">Name</label><br>
<input type="text" id="name" name="name" spellcheck="false" autocomplete="off" required/>
</p>
<p>
<label>
<input type="checkbox" name="logging">
Show the features enabled on each page in the console
</label>
</p>
</form>
<script src="options.js"></script>