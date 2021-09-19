Extremely minimal "native" stylesheet/setup for Web Extensions’ options pages (also dark mode)

Together with some stylesheets included by the browsers, extends and improves the the options_ui.chrome_style setting, including Firefox.

It's meant to look as native as possible, invisible. webext-base-css is what browsers should offer by default.

Look at the demo options.html for the suggested markup (it's basic and not really enforced.)

Demo: Chrome with light theme Firefox with dark theme

Install

Download the stylesheet manually or use npm:

npm install webext-base-css

Usage

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "webext-base.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "your-own-stylesheet-if-necessary.css" >

You'll also have to set chrome_style: true in your manifest.json:

{ "options_ui" : { "page" : "options.html" , "chrome_style" : true } }

💡 Tip: Also use webext-options-sync to manage and autosave your extension's options.

Usage with a bundler

Depending on how your bundler is configured, you might be able to use one of these to import the module directly from node_modules . If you have issues or have a better solution, please send a PR or open an issue.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../node_modules/webext-base-css/webext-base.css" >

import 'webext-base-css' ;

@ import 'webext-base-css' ; @ import '~webext-base-css' ; @ import '~webext-base-css/webext-base.css' ; @ use 'webext-base-css' ;

Full example

Here's a minimal but full options.html example page:

< meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Options </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "webext-base.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "options.css" > < form > < p > < label for = "name" > Name </ label > < br > < input type = "text" id = "name" name = "name" spellcheck = "false" autocomplete = "off" required /> </ p > < p > < label > < input type = "checkbox" name = "logging" > Show the features enabled on each page in the console </ label > </ p > </ form > < script src = "options.js" > </ script >

