Retry library for webdriverJS tests.
BETA BETA BETA BETA
Install with
npm install webdriverjs-retry
var retry = require('webdriverjs-retry');
/**
* @param {function} fn The function to execute. The entire contents of the
* function will be retried.
* @param {number=} opt_timeout The total time to wait for this test to pass. If the
* timeout is exceeded and the code is erroring, throw that error.
* @param {number=} opt_sleep Time to sleep between retries. Defaults to 100ms.
* @return {webdriver.promise.Promise} a promise which will resolve when
* the retry is complete, or reject if the retry times out or encounters
* an error which is not ignored.
*/
retry.run(fn, opt_timeout, opt_sleep)
/**
* Set the default timeout for this retrier.
* @param {numer} timeout
*/
retry.setDefaultTimeout(timeout)
/**
* Set the default sleep for this retrier.
* @param {numer} sleep
*/
retry.setDefaultSleep(sleep)
/**
* Set the errors to be ignored. By default, all errors are ignored.
* The arguments may be either error classes or numbers, which correspond
* to error codes.
*
* For a list of webdriver error codes, see
* https://code.google.com/p/selenium/source/browse/javascript/atoms/error.js
*
* @param {...(number|Object)} varArgs a list of error codes or error
* classes to be ignored
*/
retry.ignoring(ErrorTypeA, ErrorTypeB, ...)
var driver = ... // set up your webdriver
driver.get('localhost:8888');
// Do some stuff with your driver.
retry.run(function() {
// Note that everything in here will be retried - including the
// first click.
driver.findElement(webdriver.By.id('showmessage')).click();
// Even if it takes a while to show the message, this will pass.
driver.findElement(webdriver.By.id('message')).click();
}, 5000);
// continue with your test
See a full example.