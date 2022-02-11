openbase logo
Readme

WebdriverIO

Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js.

Build Status Package Health OpenSSF Best Practices Gitter Issue Resolution time Open issues

Homepage | Developer Guide | API Reference | Contribute | Changelog | Roadmap

WebdriverIO is a test automation framework that allows you to run tests based on the Webdriver protocol and Appium automation technology. It provides support for your favorite BDD/TDD test framework and will run your tests locally or in the cloud using Sauce Labs, BrowserStack, TestingBot or LambdaTest.

:woman_technologist: :man_technologist: Contributing

You like WebdriverIO and want to help making it better? Awesome! Have a look into our Contributor Documentation to get started with setting up the repo.

If you're looking for issues to help out with, check out the issues labelled "good first pick". You can also reach out in our Gitter Channel if you have question on where to start contributing.

🏢 WebdriverIO for Enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of WebdriverIO and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

📦 Packages

This repository contains some of the core packages of the WebdriverIO project. There are many wonderful curated resources the WebdriverIO community has put together.

Did you build a WebdriverIO service or reporter? That's awesome! Please add it to our configuration wizard and docs (e.g. like in this example commit) as well as to our awesome-webdriverio list. Thank you! 🙏 ❤️

Core

  • webdriver - A Node.js bindings implementation for the W3C WebDriver and Mobile JSONWire Protocol
  • devtools - A Chrome DevTools protocol binding that maps WebDriver commands into Chrome DevTools commands using Puppeteer
  • webdriverio - Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js
  • @wdio/cli - A WebdriverIO testrunner command line interface

Helper

  • @wdio/config - A helper utility to parse and validate WebdriverIO options
  • @wdio/logger - A helper utility for logging of WebdriverIO packages
  • @wdio/protocols - Utility package providing information about automation protocols
  • @wdio/repl - A WDIO helper utility to provide a repl interface for WebdriverIO
  • @wdio/reporter - A WebdriverIO utility to help reporting all events
  • @wdio/runner - A WebdriverIO service that runs tests in arbitrary environments
  • @wdio/sync - A WebdriverIO plugin. Helper module to run WebdriverIO commands synchronously
  • @wdio/utils - A WDIO helper utility to provide several utility functions used across the project

Reporter

Services

Runner

Framework Adapters

Others

🤝 Project Governance

This project is maintained by awesome people following a common set of rules and treating each other with respect and appreciation.

:man_cook: :woman_cook: Backers

Become a backer and show your support to our open source project.

💸 Sponsors

Does your company use WebdriverIO? Ask your manager or marketing team if your company would be interested in supporting our project. Support will allow the maintainers to dedicate more time for maintenance and new features for everyone. Also, your company's logo will show on GitHub - who doesn't want a little extra exposure? Here's the info.

📄 License

MIT

FOSSA Status

🔰 Badge

Show the world you're using webdriver.io → tested with webdriverio

GitHub markup
[![tested with webdriver.io](https://img.shields.io/badge/tested%20with-webdriver.io-%23ea5906)](https://webdriver.io/)
HTML
<a href="https://webdriver.io/">
    <img alt="WebdriverIO" src="https://img.shields.io/badge/tested%20with-webdriver.io-%23ea5906">
</a>

👏 Supporters

Stargazers repo roster for WebdriverIO Forkers repo roster for WebdriverIO

Animated footer bars


Allen Joseph
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

I've used this framework in our project for tests. the API documentation is really good. They Synchronously implement asynchronous browser commands so we don't have to worry about promises in browsers. The syntax is similar for selenium-webdrive but webdriverio is simpler. The even have commands to generate config files automatically. Also it works with almost any testing framework or library incase you want to use your favourate tool. I haven't found any negative aspect to this library yet so it's a heads-up from me. Thank you!

0
pravanjan
November 21, 2020
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Webdriverio is really easy to get started and we started using webdriverIo version 4. started from test and writing on end to end testing would not take us more time. However, It could have been better if the newer version has good migration documentation for a smooth transition.

0
Sumin Son
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Juse Less
7 months ago
Rodolfo Scaloppe
-BourneAgainSHell- {computer scientist from the Federal University of Mato Grosso}
1 year ago

