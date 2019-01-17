Selenium testing without nested callbacks or promises!
webdriver-sync wraps the Java
WebDriver API in a synchronous way allowing your
tests to be very concise. You can avoid the intricacies of
promises and
async ceremony by using it.
browser.get("http://foo.html", function() {
browser.title(function(err, title) {
assert.ok(~title.indexOf('foo title'), 'Wrong title!');
browser.elementById('i am a link', function(err, el) {
browser.clickElement(el, function() {
browser.eval("window.location.href", function(err, href) {
assert.ok(~href.indexOf('foo title 2'));
browser.quit();
});
});
});
});
});
Completely synchronous API! No promises or callbacks needed.
driver.get("http://foo.html");
title = driver.getTitle();
link = driver.findElement(By.id('i am a link'));
link.click();
assert(driver.getCurrentUrl().indexOf('foo title 2') > -1);
title.should.equal('foo title');
console.log(title);
driver.quit();
Here are a few examples on how you can instantiate drivers for testing:
var wd = require('webdriver-sync');
var IEDriver = wd.InternetExplorerDriver;
var driver = new IEDriver();
driver.get('http://google.com');
var wd = require('webdriver-sync');
var PhantomJSDriver = wd.PhantomJSDriver;
var driver = new PhantomJSDriver();
driver.get('http://google.com');
var wd = require('webdriver-sync');
var FirefoxDriver = wd.FirefoxDriver;
var driver = new FirefoxDriver();
driver.get('http://google.com');
There are 2 ways to run Chrome.
The straightforward way is slower as it has to start ChromeDriver each time it's instantiated:
var wd = require('webdriver-sync');
var ChromeDriver = wd.ChromeDriver;
var driver = new ChromeDriver();
driver.get('http://google.com');
This way uses a service and is much faster overall, but requires more setup. You'd likely want to wrap this in a module with a getter for a new driver when you need one:
var wd = require('webdriver-sync');
var seleniumBinaries = require('selenium-binaries');
var ChromeDriverService = wd.ChromeDriverService;
var ChromeDriver = wd.ChromeDriver;
var service = new ChromeDriverService.Builder()
.usingAnyFreePort()
.usingDriverExecutable(new File(seleniumBinaries.chromedriver))
.build();
var driver = new ChromeDriver(service);
driver.get('http://google.com');
webdriver-sync allows you to treat data as you normally would. For Arrays, you've got all the methods
you would expect:
Because
webdriver-sync is completely synchronous by nature, we're able to leverage native JavaScript methods without 3rd party libaries for
asyncrony.
Here we execute an async script, return a collection of divs, and console.log the inner text of each div. Notice that our control flow with other assertions are not affected in any way:
it('can do really cool stuff!', function(){
var numberOfElements = 0;
driver
.executeAsyncScript("var cb = arguments[arguments.length-1]; cb(document.querySelectorAll('div'));")
.forEach(function(el){
numberOfElements++;
console.log(el.getText());
});
assert(numberOfElements, 'We got here!');
});
See more tests for
JavascriptExecutor here: https://github.com/jsdevel/webdriver-sync/blob/master/test/interfaces/JavascriptExecutor.js
The
wait utility method pauses execution until some arbitrary condition is met. Provide a function and
webdriver-sync will invoke the function repeatedly until it returns a truthy value. You may optionally specify millisecond values for a
timeout (how long to wait before considering the operation failed and throwing an error) and a
period (how long to wait between invocations of the provided function).
For example:
driver.findElement(webdriver.By.cssSelector('button')).click();
webdriver.wait(function() {
return driver.findElements(webdriver.By.cssSelector('.thumbnail').length > 0;
}, { timeout: 1000, period: 100 });
webdriver-sync's goal is to wrap the Java API and make selenium binary management simpler overall. Any other functionality or feature should be addressed in 3rd party modules.
Here is a list of 3rd party modules and why you'd want to use them:
webdriver-sync wrappings globally before running your tests. If you prefer to avoid
var wd = require('webdriver-sync'); in each of your tests then you can use this.
webdriver-sync leverages node-java to wrap the java API provided by the Selenium project which is by far the best supported of them all. Wrappings are located under
src/. In most cases, methods proxy through to their java equivalent.
You can view
webdriver-sync's API here. You can directly instantiate any of the classes directly. Interfaces are returnes by various methods and are usually not worth calling directly, but they're useful for verifying the type of returned data.
node-java requires that you're able to compile node add ons. The install can be a bit tricky depending on your environment. Here are some general guidelines when installing
webdriver-sync:
1.7 installed on your system.
npm install webdriver-sync If you run into issues feel free to reach out!
webdriver-sync will download
selenium-server-standalone-x.x.x.jar and
chromedriver for you which makes your life
easier.
Binaries will be downloaded to one of the following locations (listed in order of precedence):
WEBDRIVER_SYNC_BINARY_PATH
/lib/webdriver-sync if running as
root on *nix systems
$HOME/.webdriver-sync
You can further override the download location for binaries as follows:
chromedriver or
chromedriver.exe (for windows) on your
path.
SELENIUM_SERVER_STANDALONE_JAR in your env and have it point to the location
where you have it on disk. You should never do this, as the API is only tested
against specific versions of selenium, but it is available.
As
webdriver-sync is a wrapper around the java API, you can browse any of the
javadocs online. You can quite literally use this module the same way you
would in java without the static typing.
Here are some links:
By default,
webdriver-sync disables any output from the selenium java bindings. To
change this behavior, you can set either of the following env vars to any non-empty
value:
You can run Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and PhantomJS headless with
webdriver-sync!
You must have
Xvfb installed, or an equivalent.
Here's how ChromeDriver can be run headless:
#Run this on a tty
export DISPLAY=:99
Xvfb :99 -ac -screen 0 1280x1024x32> /dev/null &
npm test
//Use this in your tests for ChromeDriverService
var seleniumBinaries = require('selenium-binaries');
var service = new ChromeDriverService.Builder()
.usingAnyFreePort()
.usingDriverExecutable(new File(seleniumBinaries.chromedriver))
.withEnvironment({"DISPLAY":":99.0"})
.build();
var driver = new ChromeDriver(service);
//Running Headless!
webdriver-sync is synchronous, you can't
driver.get() a server you've started in the same process (thanks to @jugglinmike for discovering this!) I.E.
var driver = new (require('webdriver-sync').ChromeDriver);
require('http').createServer(function(req, res) {
res.end('This is never reached!');
}).listen('localhost');
driver.get('http://localhost');//This never completes.
Special thanks to the developers of node-java!!!
Anyone who contributes to webdriver-sync, either through code changes or testing will be listed here when their efforts are significant: