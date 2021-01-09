A selenium server and browser driver manager for your end to end tests. This is the same tool as
webdriver-manager from the Protractor repository.
Note: Version 9 and lower please reference pose/webdriver-manager. If there are features that existed in version 9 and lower, please open up an issue with the missing feature or a create a pull request.
npm install -g webdriver-manager
Prior to starting the selenium server, download the selenium server jar and driver binaries. By default it will download the selenium server jar and chromedriver binary.
webdriver-manager update
By default, the selenium server will run on
http://localhost:4444/wd/hub.
webdriver-manager start
View different versions of server and driver files:
Clear out the server and driver files. If
webdriver-manager start does not work, try to clear out the saved files.
Running / stopping server in background process (stopping is not yet supported on standalone server 3.x.x):
webdriver-manager start --detach
webdriver-manager shutdown
Wedriver-manager has a main help option:
webdriver-manager help. There are also other built in help menus for each of the commands. So for example, if you would like to look up all the flag options you can set in
update, you could run
webdriver-manager update help.
Here are a list of all the commands with help:
webdriver-manager update help
webdriver-manager start help
webdriver-manager clean help
webdriver-manager status help