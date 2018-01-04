GET /status Query the server's current status.

POST /session Create a new session.

GET /sessions Returns a list of the currently active sessions.

GET /session/:sessionId Retrieve the capabilities of the specified session.

DELETE /session/:sessionId Delete the session.

POST /session/:sessionId/timeouts Configure the amount of time that a particular type of operation can execute for before they are aborted and a Timeout error is returned to the client.

POST /session/:sessionId/timeouts/async_script Set the amount of time, in milliseconds, that asynchronous scripts executed by /session/:sessionId/execute_async are permitted to run before they are aborted and a Timeout error is returned to the client.

POST /session/:sessionId/timeouts/implicit_wait Set the amount of time the driver should wait when searching for elements.

GET /session/:sessionId/window_handle Retrieve the current window handle.

GET /session/:sessionId/window_handles Retrieve the list of all window handles available to the session.

GET /session/:sessionId/url Retrieve the URL of the current page.

POST /session/:sessionId/url Navigate to a new URL.

POST /session/:sessionId/forward Navigate forwards in the browser history, if possible.

POST /session/:sessionId/back Navigate backwards in the browser history, if possible.

POST /session/:sessionId/refresh Refresh the current page.

POST /session/:sessionId/execute Inject a snippet of JavaScript into the page for execution in the context of the currently selected frame.

POST /session/:sessionId/execute_async Inject a snippet of JavaScript into the page for execution in the context of the currently selected frame.

GET /session/:sessionId/screenshot Take a screenshot of the current page.

GET /session/:sessionId/ime/available_engines List all available engines on the machine.

GET /session/:sessionId/ime/active_engine Get the name of the active IME engine.

GET /session/:sessionId/ime/activated Indicates whether IME input is active at the moment (not if it's available.

POST /session/:sessionId/ime/deactivate De-activates the currently-active IME engine.

POST /session/:sessionId/ime/activate Make an engines that is available (appears on the listreturned by getAvailableEngines) active.

POST /session/:sessionId/frame Change focus to another frame on the page.

POST /session/:sessionId/window Change focus to another window.

DELETE /session/:sessionId/window Close the current window.

POST /session/:sessionId/window/:windowHandle/size Change the size of the specified window.

GET /session/:sessionId/window/:windowHandle/size Get the size of the specified window.

POST /session/:sessionId/window/:windowHandle/position Change the position of the specified window.

GET /session/:sessionId/window/:windowHandle/position Get the position of the specified window.

POST /session/:sessionId/window/:windowHandle/maximize Maximize the specified window if not already maximized.

GET /session/:sessionId/cookie Retrieve all cookies visible to the current page.

POST /session/:sessionId/cookie Set a cookie.

DELETE /session/:sessionId/cookie Delete all cookies visible to the current page.

DELETE /session/:sessionId/cookie/:name Delete the cookie with the given name.

GET /session/:sessionId/source Get the current page source.

GET /session/:sessionId/title Get the current page title.

POST /session/:sessionId/element Search for an element on the page with a CSS selector, starting from the document root.

POST /session/:sessionId/elements Search for multiple elements on the page with a CSS selector, starting from the document root.

POST /session/:sessionId/element/active Get the element on the page that currently has focus.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id Describe the identified element.

POST /session/:sessionId/element/:id/element Search for an element on the page, starting from the identified element.

POST /session/:sessionId/element/:id/elements Search for multiple elements on the page, starting from the identified element.

POST /session/:sessionId/element/:id/click Click on an element.

POST /session/:sessionId/element/:id/submit Submit a FORM element.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/text Returns the visible text for the element.

POST /session/:sessionId/element/:id/value Send a sequence of key strokes to an element.

POST /session/:sessionId/keys Send a sequence of key strokes to the active element.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/name Query for an element's tag name.

POST /session/:sessionId/element/:id/clear Clear a TEXTAREA or text INPUT element's value.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/selected Determine if an OPTION element, or an INPUT element of type checkbox or radiobutton is currently selected.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/enabled Determine if an element is currently enabled.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/attribute/:name Get the value of an element's attribute.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/equals/:other Test if two element IDs refer to the same DOM element.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/displayed Determine if an element is currently displayed.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/location Determine an element's location on the page.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/location_in_view Determine an element's location on the screen once it has been scrolled into view.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/size Determine an element's size in pixels.

GET /session/:sessionId/element/:id/css/:propertyName Query the value of an element's computed CSS property.

GET /session/:sessionId/orientation Get the current browser orientation.

POST /session/:sessionId/orientation Set the browser orientation.

GET /session/:sessionId/alert_text Gets the text of the currently displayed JavaScript alert(), confirm(), or prompt() dialog.

POST /session/:sessionId/alert_text Sends keystrokes to a JavaScript prompt() dialog.

POST /session/:sessionId/accept_alert Accepts the currently displayed alert dialog.

POST /session/:sessionId/dismiss_alert Dismisses the currently displayed alert dialog.

POST /session/:sessionId/moveto Move the pointer by an offset of the specified element.

POST /session/:sessionId/click Click any pointer button (at the coordinates set by the last moveto command).

POST /session/:sessionId/buttondown Click and hold the left pointer button (at the coordinates set by the last moveto command).

POST /session/:sessionId/buttonup Releases the pointer button previously held (where the pointer is currently at).

POST /session/:sessionId/doubleclick Double-clicks at the current pointer coordinates (set by moveto).

POST /session/:sessionId/touch/click Single tap on the touch enabled device.

POST /session/:sessionId/touch/down Finger down on the screen.

POST /session/:sessionId/touch/up Finger up on the screen.

POST session/:sessionId/touch/move Finger move on the screen.

POST session/:sessionId/touch/scroll Scroll on the touch screen using finger based motion events.

POST session/:sessionId/touch/doubleclick Double tap on the touch screen using finger motion events.

POST session/:sessionId/touch/longclick Long press on the touch screen using finger motion events.

POST session/:sessionId/touch/flick Flick on the touch screen using finger motion events.

GET /session/:sessionId/location Get the current geo location.

POST /session/:sessionId/location Set the current geo location.

GET /session/:sessionId/local_storage Get all keys of the storage.

POST /session/:sessionId/local_storage Set the storage item for the given key.

DELETE /session/:sessionId/local_storage Clear the storage.

GET /session/:sessionId/local_storage/key/:key Get the storage item for the given key.

DELETE /session/:sessionId/local_storage/key/:key Remove the storage item for the given key.

GET /session/:sessionId/local_storage/size Get the number of items in the storage.

GET /session/:sessionId/session_storage Get all keys of the storage.

POST /session/:sessionId/session_storage Set the storage item for the given key.

DELETE /session/:sessionId/session_storage Clear the storage.

GET /session/:sessionId/session_storage/key/:key Get the storage item for the given key.

DELETE /session/:sessionId/session_storage/key/:key Remove the storage item for the given key.

GET /session/:sessionId/session_storage/size Get the number of items in the storage.

POST /session/:sessionId/log Get the log for a given log type.

GET /session/:sessionId/log/types Get available log types.