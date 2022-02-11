Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js.
WebdriverIO is a test automation framework that allows you to run tests based on the Webdriver protocol and Appium automation technology. It provides support for your favorite BDD/TDD test framework and will run your tests locally or in the cloud using Sauce Labs, BrowserStack, TestingBot or LambdaTest.
You like WebdriverIO and want to help making it better? Awesome! Have a look into our Contributor Documentation to get started with setting up the repo.
If you're looking for issues to help out with, check out the issues labelled "good first pick". You can also reach out in our Gitter Channel if you have question on where to start contributing.
This repository contains some of the core packages of the WebdriverIO project. There are many wonderful curated resources the WebdriverIO community has put together.
Did you build a WebdriverIO service or reporter? That's awesome! Please add it to our configuration wizard and docs (e.g. like in this example commit) as well as to our awesome-webdriverio list. Thank you! 🙏 ❤️
This project is maintained by awesome people following a common set of rules and treating each other with respect and appreciation.
