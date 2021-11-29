This is the alpha version of WebDNN version 2. The main difference between WebDNN 1.x and WebDNN 2.x is that WebDNN 2.x only accepts ONNX models as input, allowing ONNX models to be loaded directly into a web browser without Python preprocessing. In addition, offline model optimization is also possible.
WebGL is available in most modern browsers.
The environment which runs node.js 14, python 3.6+ and emscripten 2.0+.
yarn
python setup.py develop
yarn build:all
Build outputs:
dist/webdnn.js
dist/webdnn-core.js
Load
dist/webdnn.js with the
<script> tag to globally add a
WebDNN object. Assuming that the ONNX model
model_directory/model.onnx exists, and run the model with a input tensor of the shape
[1, 2].
const runner = await WebDNN.load("model_directory/");
const inputDataArray = new Float32Array([5.1, -2.3]);
const inputTensor = new WebDNN.CPUTensor([1, 2], "float32", inputDataArray);
const [outputTensor] = await runner.run([inputTensor]);
console.log(outputTensor.data); // Float32Array
See
example/minimum for the complete minimal code that works.
Generate ONNX models and input/output tensors to be tested
python test/model_test/make_models.py
Run on web browser
yarn server
Open http://localhost:8080/test/model_test/runner/standard.html with web browser, check the backend you want to test, and click the Test button to run the test.
Use
python test/model_test/make_models.py --optimize
http://localhost:8080/test/model_test/runner/optimized.html
when testing, including model optimization. However, the execution time of
make_models.py takes a long time.