A WebDAV client, written in Typescript, for NodeJS and the browser
WebDAV is a well-known, stable and highly flexible protocol for interacting with remote filesystems via an API. Being that it is so widespread, many file hosting services such as Box, Nextcloud/ownCloud and Yandex use it as a fallback to their primary interfaces.
This library provides a WebDAV client interface that makes interacting with WebDAV enabled services easy. The API returns promises and resolve with the results. It parses and prepares directory-contents requests for easy consumption, as well as providing methods for fetching things like file stats and quotas.
This library's motivation is not to follow an RFC or to strictly adhere to standard WebDAV interfaces, but to provide an easy-to-consume client API for working with most WebDAV services from Node or the browser.
This library is compatible with NodeJS version 10 and above (For version 6/8 support, use versions in the range of
2.*. For version 4 support, use versions in the range of
1.*). Versions 2.x and 1.x are no longer supported, so use them at your own risk. Version 3.x is deprecated and may receive the odd bugfix.
This WebDAV client is supported in the browser is of version 3. The compilation settings specify a minimum supported browser version of Internet Explorer 11, however testing in this browser is not performed regularly.
Although you may choose to transpile this library's default entry point (NodeJS) yourself, it is not advised - use the dedicated web version instead.
You can use the web version via a different entry point:
import { createClient } from "webdav/web";
The browser version uses a UMD-style module definition, meaning you can simply load the library within your browser using a
<script> tag. When using this method the library is made available on the window object as such:
window.WebDAV. For example:
const client = window.WebDAV.createClient(/* ... */);
NB: Streams are not available within the browser, so
createReadStream and
createWriteStream are just stubbed. Calling them will throw an exception.
Typescript types are exported with this library for the Node build. All of the types can also be directly imported from the module:
import { AuthType, createClient } from "webdav";
const client = createClient("https://some-server.org", {
authType: AuthType.Digest,
username: "user",
password: "pass"
});
Simple install as a dependency using npm:
npm install webdav --save
Usage entails creating a client adapter instance by calling the factory function
createClient:
const { createClient } = require("webdav");
const client = createClient(
"https://webdav.example.com/marie123",
{
username: "marie",
password: "myS3curePa$$w0rd"
}
);
// Get directory contents
const directoryItems = await client.getDirectoryContents("/");
// Outputs a structure like:
// [{
// filename: "/my-file.txt",
// basename: "my-file.txt",
// lastmod: "Mon, 10 Oct 2018 23:24:11 GMT",
// size: 371,
// type: "file"
// }]
The WebDAV client automatically detects which authentication to use, between
AuthType.None and
AuthType.Password, if no
authType configuration parameter is provided. For
AuthType.Token or
AuthType.Digest, you must specify it explicitly.
Setting the
authType will automatically manage the
Authorization header when connecting.
You can use the client without authentication if the server doesn't require it - simply avoid passing any values to
username,
password in the config.
To use basic authentication, simply pass a
username and
password in the config.
This library also allows for overriding the built in HTTP and HTTPS agents by setting the properties
httpAgent &
httpsAgent accordingly. These should be instances of node's http.Agent and https.Agent respectively.
To use a token to authenticate, pass the token data to the
token field and specify the
authType:
createClient(
"https://address.com",
{
authType: AuthType.Token,
token: {
access_token: "2YotnFZFEjr1zCsicMWpAA",
token_type: "example",
expires_in: 3600,
refresh_token: "tGzv3JOkF0XG5Qx2TlKWIA",
example_parameter: "example_value"
}
}
);
If a server requires digest-based authentication, you can enable this functionality by the
authType configuration parameter, as well as providing a
username and
password:
createClient(
"https://address.com",
{
authType: AuthType.Digest,
username: "someUser",
password: "myS3curePa$$w0rd"
}
);
The
createClient method takes a WebDAV service URL, and a configuration options parameter.
The available configuration options are as follows:
|Option
|Default
|Description
authType
null
|The authentication type to use. If not provided, defaults to trying to detect based upon whether
username and
password were provided.
headers
{}
|Additional headers provided to all requests. Headers provided here are overridden by method-specific headers, including
Authorization.
httpAgent
|None
|HTTP agent instance. Available only in Node. See http.Agent.
httpsAgent
|None
|HTTPS agent instance. Available only in Node. See https.Agent.
maxBodyLength
|None
|Maximum body length allowed for sending, in bytes.
maxContentLength
|None
|Maximum content length allowed for receiving, in bytes.
password
|None
|Password for authentication.
token
|None
|Token object for authentication.
username
|None
|Username for authentication.
withCredentials
|None
|Credentials inclusion setting for Axios.
The
WebDAVClient interface type contains all the methods and signatures for the WebDAV client instance.
Copy a file from one location to another.
await client.copyFile(
"/images/test.jpg",
"/public/img/test.jpg"
);
(filename: string, destination: string, options?: WebDAVMethodOptions) => Promise<void>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
filename
|Yes
|The source filename.
destination
|Yes
|The destination filename.
options
|No
|Method options.
Create a new directory.
await client.createDirectory("/data/system/storage");
(path: string, options?: CreateDirectoryOptions) => Promise<void>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
path
|Yes
|The path to create.
options
|No
|Create directory options.
options.recursive
|No
|Recursively create directories if they do not exist.
options extends method options.
Recursive directory creation is expensive request-wise. Multiple
stat requests are made (totalling the depth of the path that exists, +1) to detect what parts of the path already exist, until finding a segment that doesn't exist - where it then only requests the creation method.
For example, a recursive call to create a path
/a/b/c/d/e, where
/a/b already exists, will result in 3
stat requests (for
/a,
/a/b and
/a/b/c) and 3
createDirectory requests (for
/a/b/c,
/a/b/c/d and
/a/b/c/d/e).
Synchronously create a readable stream for a remote file.
Note that although a stream is returned instantly, the connection and fetching of the file is still performed asynchronously in the background. There will be some delay before the stream begins receiving data.
client
.createReadStream("/video.mp4")
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream("~/video.mp4"));
If you want to stream only part of the file, you can specify the
range in the options argument:
client
.createReadStream(
"/video.mp4",
{ range: { start: 0, end: 1024 } }
).pipe(fs.createWriteStream("~/video.mp4"));
(filename: string, options?: CreateReadStreamOptions) => Stream.Readable
|Argument
|Required
|Description
callback
|No
|Callback to fire with the response of the request.
filename
|Yes
|The remote file to stream.
options
|No
|Read stream options.
options.range
|No
|Stream range configuration.
options.range.start
|Yes
|Byte-position for the start of the stream.
options.range.end
|No
|Byte-position for the end of the stream.
options extends method options.
Create a write stream targeted at a remote file.
Note that although a stream is returned instantly, the connection and writing to the remote file is still performed asynchronously in the background. There will be some delay before the stream begins piping data.
fs
.createReadStream("~/Music/song.mp3")
.pipe(client.createWriteStream("/music/song.mp3"));
(filename: string, options?: CreateWriteStreamOptions, callback?: CreateWriteStreamCallback) => Stream.Writable
|Argument
|Required
|Description
filename
|Yes
|The remote file to stream.
options
|No
|Write stream options.
options.overwrite
|No
|Whether or not to overwrite the remote file if it already exists. Defaults to
true.
callback
|No
|Callback to fire once the connection has been made and streaming has started. Callback is called with the response of the request.
options extends method options.
Custom requests can be made to the attached host by calling
customRequest. Custom requests provide the boilerplate authentication and other request options used internally within the client.
const resp: Response = await this.client.customRequest("/alrighty.jpg", {
method: "PROPFIND",
headers: {
Accept: "text/plain",
Depth: "0"
},
responseType: "text"
});
const result: DAVResult = await parseXML(resp.data);
const stat: FileStat = parseStat(result, "/alrighty.jpg", false);
(path: string, requestOptions: RequestOptionsCustom) => Promise<Response>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
path
|Yes
|The path to make a custom request against.
requestOptions
|Yes
|Request options - required parameters such as
url,
method etc. - Refer to the
RequestOptionsCustom type definition.
The request options parameter does not extend method options as things like
headers can already be specified.
Delete a remote file.
await client.deleteFile("/tmp.dat");
(filename: string, options?: WebDAVMethodOptions) => Promise<void>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
filename
|Yes
|The file to delete.
options
|No
|Method options.
Check if a file or directory exists.
if (await client.exists("/some/path") === false) {
await client.createDirectory("/some/path");
}
(path: string, options?: WebDAVMethodOptions) => Promise<boolean>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
path
|Yes
|The remote path to check.
options
|No
|Method options.
Get the contents of a remote directory. Returns an array of item stats.
// Get current directory contents:
const contents = await client.getDirectoryContents("/");
// Get all contents:
const contents = await client.getDirectoryContents("/", { deep: true });
Files can be globbed using the
glob option (processed using
minimatch). When using a glob pattern it is recommended to fetch
deep contents:
const images = await client.getDirectoryContents("/", { deep: true, glob: "/**/*.{png,jpg,gif}" });
(path: string, options?: GetDirectoryContentsOptions) => Promise<Array<FileStat> | ResponseDataDetailed<Array<FileStat>>>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
path
|Yes
|The path to fetch the contents of.
options
|No
|Configuration options.
options.deep
|No
|Fetch deep results (recursive). Defaults to
false.
options.details
|No
|Fetch detailed results (item stats, headers). Defaults to
false.
options.glob
|No
|Glob string for matching filenames. Not set by default.
options extends method options.
Fetch the contents of a remote file. Binary contents are returned by default (
Buffer):
const buff: Buffer = await client.getFileContents("/package.zip");
It is recommended to use streams if the files being transferred are large.
Text files can also be fetched:
const str: string = await client.getFileContents("/config.json", { format: "text" });
Specify the
maxContentLength option to alter the maximum number of bytes the client can receive in the request (NodeJS only).
(filename: string, options?: GetFileContentsOptions) => Promise<BufferLike | string | ResponseDataDetailed<BufferLike | string>>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
filename
|Yes
|The file to fetch the contents of.
options
|No
|Configuration options.
options.details
|No
|Fetch detailed results (additional headers). Defaults to
false.
options.format
|No
|Whether to fetch binary ("binary") data or textual ("text"). Defaults to "binary".
options extends method options.
You can calculate the progress of the download by using
onDownloadProgress:
import { ProgressEvent } from "webdav";
await client.getFileContents("/package.zip", {
onDownloadProgress: (progressEvent: ProgressEvent) => {
// {
// total: 12345600,
// loaded: 54023
// }
}
});
Generate a public link where a file can be downloaded. This method is synchronous. Exposes authentication details in the URL.
Not all servers may support this feature. Only Basic authentication and unauthenticated connections support this method.
const downloadLink: string = client.getFileDownloadLink("/image.png");
(filename: string) => string
|Argument
|Required
|Description
filename
|Yes
|The remote file to generate a download link for.
Generate a URL for a file upload. This method is synchronous. Exposes authentication details in the URL.
const uploadLink: string = client.getFileUploadLink("/image.png");
(filename: string) => string
|Argument
|Required
|Description
filename
|Yes
|The remote file to generate an upload link for.
Get the quota information for the current account:
const quota: DiskQuota = await client.getQuota();
// {
// "used": 1938743,
// "available": "unlimited"
// }
(options?: GetQuotaOptions) => Promise<DiskQuota | null | ResponseDataDetailed<DiskQuota | null>>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
options
|No
|Configuration options.
options.details
|No
|Return detailed results (headers etc.). Defaults to
false.
options extends method options.
Lock a remote resource (using a write lock).
const lock = await client.lock("/file.doc");
// Later
await client.unlock("/file.doc", lock.token);
(path: string, options?: LockOptions) => Promise<LockResponse>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
path
|Yes
|The path to lock.
options
|No
|Configuration options.
options.timeout
|No
|WebDAV lock requested timeout. See the WebDAV
Timeout header documentation.
options.refreshToken
|No
|Previous valid lock token that should be refreshed.
options extends method options.
Move a file to another location.
await client.moveFile("/file1.png", "/file2.png");
(filename: string, destinationFilename: string, options?: WebDAVMethodOptions) => Promise<void>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
filename
|Yes
|File to move.
destinationFilename
|Yes
|Destination filename.
options
|No
|Method options.
Write data to a remote file. Returns
false when file was not written (eg.
{ overwrite: false } and file exists), and
true otherwise.
// Write a buffer:
await client.putFileContents("/my/file.jpg", imageBuffer, { overwrite: false });
// Write a text file:
await client.putFileContents("/my/file.txt", str);
Specify the
maxBodyLength option to alter the maximum number of bytes the client can send in the request (NodeJS only). When using
{ overwrite: false }, responses with status
412 are caught and no error is thrown.
Handling Upload Progress (browsers only): This uses the axios onUploadProgress callback which uses the native XMLHttpRequest progress event.
// Upload a file and log the progress to the console:
await client.putFileContents("/my/file.jpg", imageFile, { onUploadProgress: progress => {
console.log(`Uploaded ${progress.loaded} bytes of ${progress.total}`);
} });
(filename: string, data: string | BufferLike | Stream.Readable, options?: PutFileContentsOptions) => Promise<boolean>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
filename
|Yes
|File to write to.
data
|Yes
|The data to write. Can be a string, buffer or a readable stream.
options
|No
|Configuration options.
options.contentLength
|No
|Data content length override. Either a boolean (
true (default) = calculate,
false = don't set) or a number indicating the exact byte length of the file.
options.overwrite
|No
|Whether or not to override the remote file if it exists. Defaults to
true.
options extends method options.
Get a file or directory stat object. Returns an item stat.
const stat: FileStat = await client.stat("/some/file.tar.gz");
(path: string, options?: StatOptions) => Promise<FileStat | ResponseDataDetailed<FileStat>>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
path
|Yes
|Remote path to stat.
options
|No
|Configuration options.
options.details
|No
|Return detailed results (headers etc.). Defaults to
false.
options extends method options.
Unlock a locked resource using a token.
await client.unlock("/file.doc", lock.token);
(path: string, token:string, options?: WebDAVMethodOptions) => Promise<void>
|Argument
|Required
|Description
path
|Yes
|Remote path to unlock.
token
|Yes
|Token string from a previous lock request.
options
|No
|Configuration options.
options extends method options.
For requests like
stat, which use the
PROPFIND method under the hood, it is possible to provide a custom request body to the method so that the server may respond with additional/different data. Overriding of the body can be performed by setting the
data property in the method options.
Most WebDAV methods extend
WebDAVMethodOptions, which allow setting things like custom headers.
|Option
|Required
|Description
data
|No
|Optional body/data value to send in the request. This overrides the original body of the request, if applicable.
headers
|No
|Optional headers object to apply to the request. These headers override all others, so be careful.
signal
|No
|Instance of
AbortSignal, for aborting requests.
Item stats are objects with properties that descibe a file or directory. They resemble the following:
{
"filename": "/test",
"basename": "test",
"lastmod": "Tue, 05 Apr 2016 14:39:18 GMT",
"size": 0,
"type": "directory",
"etag": null
}
or:
{
"filename": "/image.jpg",
"basename": "image.jpg",
"lastmod": "Sun, 13 Mar 2016 04:23:32 GMT",
"size": 42497,
"type": "file",
"mime": "image/jpeg",
"etag": "33a728c7f288ede1fecc90ac6a10e062"
}
Properties:
|Property name
|Type
|Present
|Description
|filename
|String
|Always
|File path of the remote item
|basename
|String
|Always
|Base filename of the remote item, no path
|lastmod
|String
|Always
|Last modification date of the item
|size
|Number
|Always
|File size - 0 for directories
|type
|String
|Always
|Item type - "file" or "directory"
|mime
|String
|Files only
|Mime type - for file items only
|etag
|String / null
|When supported
|ETag of the file
|props
|Object
details: true
|Props object containing all item properties returned by the server
Requests that return results, such as
getDirectoryContents,
getFileContents,
getQuota and
stat, can be configured to return more detailed information, such as response headers. Pass
{ details: true } to their options argument to receive an object like the following:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|data
|*
|The data returned by the procedure. Will be whatever type is returned by calling without
{ details: true }
|headers
|Object
|The response headers.
|status
|Number
|The numeric status code.
|statusText
|String
|The status text.
CORS is a security enforcement technique employed by browsers to ensure requests are executed to and from expected contexts. It can conflict with this library if the target server doesn't return CORS headers when making requests from a browser. It is your responsibility to handle this.
It is a known issue that ownCloud and Nextcloud servers by default don't return friendly CORS headers, making working with this library within a browser context impossible. You can of course force the addition of CORS headers (Apache or Nginx configs) yourself, but do this at your own risk.
Buttercup Password Manager, Nextcloud Server, Nextcloud Photos, ownCloud SDK, React OxIDE, BackItUp