Sync a local directory with a WebDAV server.

This tool was created because I wanted an alternative method to work with the Demandware e-commerce platform without requiring their IDE UX Studio which uses WebDAV to push the code to the development server.

Dependencies

This applications requires a local copy of curl.

Installation

npm install webdav-sync

Usage

From the command line

Show help:

webdav-sync -h Options: - -remote_base URL for the remote endpoint [required] - -local_base Path to the local directory [required] - -username Username for secure login [optional] - -password Password for secure login [optional] - -curl Default curl command [ default: "curl --insecure -s -S" ] - -ignored Comma separated list of ignored paths [ default: ".hg,.git,.svn,.DS_Store" ] - -verbose Makes webdav-sync more talkative with complete curl command and timestamp - -help, -h Displays this help

Syncing /var/src/code with https://user:pass@demandware.com/webdav/cartridge/

webdav-sync --local_base / var /src/code --remote_base "https://user:pass@demandware.com/webdav/"

From node.js

You can also include webdav-sync into your node app

var options = { local_base: "/var/src/code", remote_base: "https://user:pass@demandware.com/webdav/", username: "option@lUsern@me", password : "option@lP@ssword" }; var sync = (require( 'webdav-sync' ))( options ); sync. start ();

Change log

0.1.1: First release

0.2.4: Upgrading to node 0.6.x

0.3.0: Cleanup and --verbose flag added

0.4.0: Minor update due to change in stdout: File transfer fixes, connection test, transfer status icons

0.4.4: Added options --username & --password as option for secure login (useful for problematic usernames/passwords with special characters...)

0.5.0: Updated npm dependencies

TODO

Remove curl dependencies

Add tests, right now it's been manually tested using https://hub.docker.com/r/morrisjobke/webdav/

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2015 Bermi Ferrer <bermi@bermilabs.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.