Sync a local directory with a WebDAV server.
This tool was created because I wanted an alternative method to work with the Demandware e-commerce platform without requiring their IDE UX Studio which uses WebDAV to push the code to the development server.
This applications requires a local copy of curl.
npm install webdav-sync
Show help:
webdav-sync -h
Options:
--remote_base URL for the remote endpoint [required]
--local_base Path to the local directory [required]
--username Username for secure login [optional]
--password Password for secure login [optional]
--curl Default curl command [default: "curl --insecure -s -S"]
--ignored Comma separated list of ignored paths [default: ".hg,.git,.svn,.DS_Store"]
--verbose Makes webdav-sync more talkative with complete curl command and timestamp
--help, -h Displays this help
Syncing /var/src/code with https://user:pass@demandware.com/webdav/cartridge/
webdav-sync --local_base /var/src/code --remote_base "https://user:pass@demandware.com/webdav/"
You can also include webdav-sync into your node app
var options = {
local_base: "/var/src/code",
remote_base: "https://user:pass@demandware.com/webdav/",
username: "option@lUsern@me",
password: "option@lP@ssword"
};
var sync = (require('webdav-sync'))(options);
sync.start();
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2015 Bermi Ferrer <bermi@bermilabs.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.