wf

webdav-fs

by Perry Mitchell
4.0.1 (see all)

Node fs wrapper for WebDAV

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

WebDAV-FS

Node FS wrapper for WebDAV services

Node fs wrapper for WebDAV. Perform basic filesystem tasks in a similar manner to using async fs methods like readdir and writeFile. webdav-fs uses webdav-client under the hood.

Installation

Install webdav-fs using npm:

npm install webdav-fs --save

Supports NodeJS 14 and above. For Node 10, use v3, for Node 8, use v2.

Examples

You can use webdav-fs in authenticated or non-authenticated mode:

// Using authentication:
import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs";

const wfs = createAdapter("http://example.com/webdav/", {
    username: "username",
    password: "password"
});

wfs.readdir("/Work", (err, contents) => {
    if (!err) {
        console.log("Dir contents:", contents);
    } else {
        console.log("Error:", err.message);
    }
});

// Without using authentication:
import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs";

const wfs = createAdapter("http://example.com/webdav/");

wfs.stat("/report.docx", (err, data) => {
    console.log("Is file:", data.isFile());
});

For more control over the HTTP/TLS connection options, you can pass an instance of http.Agent or https.Agent:

import { Agent } from "https";
import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs";

const agent = new Agent({
    keepAlive: true
    // we can also control certificate verification behaviour here
});

const wfs = createAdapter("https://example.com/webdav/", {
    username: "username",
    password: "password",
    httpsAgent: agent
});

API

The following methods are available on the webdav-fs module:

createReadStream(path[, options])

Create a read stream on a remote file:

wfs
    .createReadStream("/dir/somefile.dat")
    .pipe(fs.createWriteStream("./somefile.dat"));

The options object supports overriding remote headers as well as a range (start and end as byte indexes). When specifying a range, only the start value is required (if end is not provided the rest of the file is read).

The following requests the first 300 bytes of a file:

const myPartialStream = wfs.createReadStream("/dir/somefile.dat", { start: 0, end: 299 });

createWriteStream(path[, options])

Create a write stream for a remote file:

fs
    .createReadStream("./myFile.dat")
    .pipe(wfs.createWriteStream("/data/myFile.dat"));

The options object supports overriding remote headers.

mkdir(path, callback)

Create a remote directory:

wfs.mkdir("/remote/dir", err => {
    // handle error if truthy
});

readdir(path[, mode], callback)

Read the contents of a remote directory:

wfs.readdir("/some/remote/path/", "node", (err, contents) => {
    // callback is an array of filenames
});

mode is an optional processing mode, where:

  • 'node' (the default mode) will output an array of filename strings
  • 'stat' will output an array of stat objects (plus a name field)

readFile(path, [encoding,] callback)

Read the contents of a remote file:

wfs.readFile("/website/index.php", "utf8", (err, data) => {
    // data is the contents of the file
    // encoding is optional
});

encoding is optional and can be either utf8 (default - returns a string) or binary (returns a Buffer).

rename(currentPath, destinationPath, callback)

Move/rename a file to another location/name. This does not create new directories for nested files (moving a file into a new directory will not work).

wfs.rename("/my-document.docx", "/Documents/personal.docx", err => {
    // handle error
});

stat(path, callback)

Stat a remote file:

wfs.stat("/the-internet.dat", (err, fileStat) => {
    console.log(fileStat);
});

A stat has the following properties:

PropertyTypeDescription
isFileFunctionCheck if the item is a file
isDirectoryFunctionCheck if the item is a directory
mtimeNumberLast modification timestamp
sizeNumberSize of the item in bytes

unlink(path, callback)

Delete a remote file or directory:

wfs.unlink("/remote/path", (err) => {
    // handle error if truthy
});

writeFile(path, data, [encoding,] callback)

Write data to a remote file:

wfs.writeFile("/Temp/im-here.txt", "This is a saved file! REALLY!!", err => {
    if (err) {
        console.error(err.message);
    }
});

writeFile supports writing binary files as well:

fs.readFile(sourceFile, "binary", (err, data) => {
    wfs.writeFile(destFile, data, "binary", function(err) {
        // handle error
    });
});

writeFile supports just a couple of encodings:

  • utf8
  • binary

When writing binary files, data must either be a binary string from a read file in Node (then passed to new Buffer(data, "binary")) or a Buffer.

Usage

Browser usage and CORS

This library isn't exactly designed for use within the browser, although it might work if bundled using a tool like Webpack.

When in the browser take care with policies such as CORS - If the server is not configured correctly WebDAV requests will fail. Make sure that you return the correct CORS headers. Issues surrounding CORS errors without any indication that an error lies in this library will be closed.

