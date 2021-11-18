Node FS wrapper for WebDAV services
Node
fs wrapper for WebDAV. Perform basic filesystem tasks in a similar manner to using async
fs methods like
readdir and
writeFile.
webdav-fs uses
webdav-client under the hood.
Install webdav-fs using npm:
npm install webdav-fs --save
Supports NodeJS 14 and above. For Node 10, use v3, for Node 8, use v2.
You can use webdav-fs in authenticated or non-authenticated mode:
// Using authentication:
import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs";
const wfs = createAdapter("http://example.com/webdav/", {
username: "username",
password: "password"
});
wfs.readdir("/Work", (err, contents) => {
if (!err) {
console.log("Dir contents:", contents);
} else {
console.log("Error:", err.message);
}
});
// Without using authentication:
import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs";
const wfs = createAdapter("http://example.com/webdav/");
wfs.stat("/report.docx", (err, data) => {
console.log("Is file:", data.isFile());
});
For more control over the HTTP/TLS connection options, you can pass an instance of
http.Agent
or
https.Agent:
import { Agent } from "https";
import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs";
const agent = new Agent({
keepAlive: true
// we can also control certificate verification behaviour here
});
const wfs = createAdapter("https://example.com/webdav/", {
username: "username",
password: "password",
httpsAgent: agent
});
The following methods are available on the
webdav-fs module:
Create a read stream on a remote file:
wfs
.createReadStream("/dir/somefile.dat")
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream("./somefile.dat"));
The
options object supports overriding remote
headers as well as a range (
start and
end as byte indexes). When specifying a range, only the
start value is required (if
end is not provided the rest of the file is read).
The following requests the first 300 bytes of a file:
const myPartialStream = wfs.createReadStream("/dir/somefile.dat", { start: 0, end: 299 });
Create a write stream for a remote file:
fs
.createReadStream("./myFile.dat")
.pipe(wfs.createWriteStream("/data/myFile.dat"));
The
options object supports overriding remote
headers.
Create a remote directory:
wfs.mkdir("/remote/dir", err => {
// handle error if truthy
});
Read the contents of a remote directory:
wfs.readdir("/some/remote/path/", "node", (err, contents) => {
// callback is an array of filenames
});
mode is an optional processing mode, where:
name field)
Read the contents of a remote file:
wfs.readFile("/website/index.php", "utf8", (err, data) => {
// data is the contents of the file
// encoding is optional
});
encoding is optional and can be either
utf8 (default - returns a string) or
binary (returns a
Buffer).
Move/rename a file to another location/name. This does not create new directories for nested files (moving a file into a new directory will not work).
wfs.rename("/my-document.docx", "/Documents/personal.docx", err => {
// handle error
});
Stat a remote file:
wfs.stat("/the-internet.dat", (err, fileStat) => {
console.log(fileStat);
});
A stat has the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|isFile
|Function
|Check if the item is a file
|isDirectory
|Function
|Check if the item is a directory
|mtime
|Number
|Last modification timestamp
|size
|Number
|Size of the item in bytes
Delete a remote file or directory:
wfs.unlink("/remote/path", (err) => {
// handle error if truthy
});
Write data to a remote file:
wfs.writeFile("/Temp/im-here.txt", "This is a saved file! REALLY!!", err => {
if (err) {
console.error(err.message);
}
});
writeFile supports writing binary files as well:
fs.readFile(sourceFile, "binary", (err, data) => {
wfs.writeFile(destFile, data, "binary", function(err) {
// handle error
});
});
writeFile supports just a couple of encodings:
When writing binary files, data must either be a binary string from a read file in Node (then passed to
new Buffer(data, "binary")) or a Buffer.
This library isn't exactly designed for use within the browser, although it might work if bundled using a tool like Webpack.
When in the browser take care with policies such as CORS - If the server is not configured correctly WebDAV requests will fail. Make sure that you return the correct CORS headers. Issues surrounding CORS errors without any indication that an error lies in this library will be closed.