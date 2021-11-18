Node FS wrapper for WebDAV services

Node fs wrapper for WebDAV. Perform basic filesystem tasks in a similar manner to using async fs methods like readdir and writeFile . webdav-fs uses webdav-client under the hood.

Installation

Install webdav-fs using npm:

npm install webdav-fs --save

Supports NodeJS 14 and above. For Node 10, use v3, for Node 8, use v2.

Examples

You can use webdav-fs in authenticated or non-authenticated mode:

import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs" ; const wfs = createAdapter( "http://example.com/webdav/" , { username: "username" , password: "password" }); wfs.readdir( "/Work" , ( err, contents ) => { if (!err) { console .log( "Dir contents:" , contents); } else { console .log( "Error:" , err.message); } });

import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs" ; const wfs = createAdapter( "http://example.com/webdav/" ); wfs.stat( "/report.docx" , ( err, data ) => { console .log( "Is file:" , data.isFile()); });

For more control over the HTTP/TLS connection options, you can pass an instance of http.Agent or https.Agent :

import { Agent } from "https" ; import { createAdapter } from "webdav-fs" ; const agent = new Agent({ keepAlive: true }); const wfs = createAdapter( "https://example.com/webdav/" , { username: "username" , password: "password" , httpsAgent: agent });

API

The following methods are available on the webdav-fs module:

Create a read stream on a remote file:

wfs .createReadStream( "/dir/somefile.dat" ) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "./somefile.dat" ));

The options object supports overriding remote headers as well as a range ( start and end as byte indexes). When specifying a range, only the start value is required (if end is not provided the rest of the file is read).

The following requests the first 300 bytes of a file:

const myPartialStream = wfs.createReadStream( "/dir/somefile.dat" , { start: 0 , end: 299 });

Create a write stream for a remote file:

fs .createReadStream( "./myFile.dat" ) .pipe(wfs.createWriteStream( "/data/myFile.dat" ));

The options object supports overriding remote headers .

Create a remote directory:

wfs.mkdir( "/remote/dir" , err => { });

Read the contents of a remote directory:

wfs.readdir( "/some/remote/path/" , "node" , ( err, contents ) => { });

mode is an optional processing mode, where:

'node' (the default mode) will output an array of filename strings

'stat' will output an array of stat objects (plus a name field)

Read the contents of a remote file:

wfs.readFile( "/website/index.php" , "utf8" , ( err, data ) => { });

encoding is optional and can be either utf8 (default - returns a string) or binary (returns a Buffer ).

Move/rename a file to another location/name. This does not create new directories for nested files (moving a file into a new directory will not work).

wfs.rename( "/my-document.docx" , "/Documents/personal.docx" , err => { });

Stat a remote file:

wfs.stat( "/the-internet.dat" , ( err, fileStat ) => { console .log(fileStat); });

A stat has the following properties:

Property Type Description isFile Function Check if the item is a file isDirectory Function Check if the item is a directory mtime Number Last modification timestamp size Number Size of the item in bytes

Delete a remote file or directory:

wfs.unlink( "/remote/path" , ( err ) => { });

Write data to a remote file:

wfs.writeFile( "/Temp/im-here.txt" , "This is a saved file! REALLY!!" , err => { if (err) { console .error(err.message); } });

writeFile supports writing binary files as well:

fs.readFile(sourceFile, "binary" , ( err, data ) => { wfs.writeFile(destFile, data, "binary" , function ( err ) { }); });

writeFile supports just a couple of encodings:

utf8

binary

When writing binary files, data must either be a binary string from a read file in Node (then passed to new Buffer(data, "binary") ) or a Buffer.

Usage

Browser usage and CORS

This library isn't exactly designed for use within the browser, although it might work if bundled using a tool like Webpack.

When in the browser take care with policies such as CORS - If the server is not configured correctly WebDAV requests will fail. Make sure that you return the correct CORS headers. Issues surrounding CORS errors without any indication that an error lies in this library will be closed.