Web Cryptography API shim for legacy browsers.
Install the package
$ bower install webcrypto-shim
and link scripts into your html code
<script src="bower_components/promiz/promiz.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/webcrypto-shim/webcrypto-shim.js"></script>
Now you can use webcrypto api through the
window.crypto and
window.crypto.subtle objects.
Note that IE11 lacks support of
Promise-s and requires promiz.js to work properly. You can replace promiz.js with any Promise/A+-compatible implementation.
The library is targeted to fix these browsers having prefixed and buggy webcrypto api implementations:
These browsers have unprefixed and conforming webcrypto api implementations, so no need in shim:
SHA-256, SHA-384:
digest
HMAC:
sign,
verify,
generateKey,
importKey,
exportKey
AES-CBC:
encrypt,
decrypt,
generateKey,
importKey,
exportKey,
wrapKey,
unwrapKey
AES-KW:
generateKey,
importKey,
exportKey,
wrapKey,
unwrapKey
RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5:
sign,
verify,
generateKey,
importKey,
exportKey
RSA-OAEP:
encrypt,
decrypt,
generateKey,
importKey,
exportKey,
wrapKey,
unwrapKey
"jwk" format for wrapped/unwrapped keys
deriveKey,
deriveBits are not supported under IE11 and Safari since there is no implementation of any algorithm providing key derivation.
Under IE11 exception is thrown in case of empty input data since IE11 silently discards empty data and leaves returned
Promise object never resolved nor rejected.
See https://vibornoff.github.io/webcrypto-examples/index.html
BrowserStack — automated & manual crossbrowser testing solution.