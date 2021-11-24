We have created a number of WebCrypto polyfills including: node-webcrypto-ossl, node-webcrypto-p11, and webcrypto-liner. webcrypto-core was designed to be a common layer to be used by all of these libraries for input validation.

Unless you intend to create a WebCrypto polyfill this library is probably not useful to you.

Installing

npm install webcrypto-core

Example

Current examples shows how you can implement your own WebCrypt interface