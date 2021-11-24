openbase logo
webcrypto-core

by PeculiarVentures
1.4.0 (see all)

A input validation layer for WebCrypto polyfills.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

260K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

License test Coverage Status npm version

NPM

webcrypto-core

We have created a number of WebCrypto polyfills including: node-webcrypto-ossl, node-webcrypto-p11, and webcrypto-liner. webcrypto-core was designed to be a common layer to be used by all of these libraries for input validation.

Unless you intend to create a WebCrypto polyfill this library is probably not useful to you.

Installing

npm install webcrypto-core

Example

Current examples shows how you can implement your own WebCrypt interface

const core = require(".");
const crypto = require("crypto");

class Sha1Provider extends core.ProviderCrypto {

  constructor() {
    super();

    this.name = "SHA-1";
    this.usages = [];
  }

  async onDigest(algorithm, data) {
    const hash = crypto.createHash("SHA1").update(Buffer.from(data)).digest();
    return new Uint8Array(hash).buffer;
  }

}

class SubtleCrypto extends core.SubtleCrypto {
  constructor() {
    super();

    // Add SHA1 provider to SubtleCrypto
    this.providers.set(new Sha1Provider());
  }
}

class Crypto extends core.Crypto {

  constructor() {
    this.subtle = new SubtleCrypto();
  }

  getRandomValues(array) {
    const buffer = Buffer.from(array.buffer);
    crypto.randomFillSync(buffer);
    return array;
  }

}

const webcrypto = new Crypto();
webcrypto.subtle.digest("SHA-1", Buffer.from("TEST MESSAGE"))
  .then((hash) => {
    console.log(Buffer.from(hash).toString("hex")); // dbca505deb07e1612d944a69c0c851f79f3a4a60
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    console.error(err);
  });

