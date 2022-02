webcrypto

WebCryptoAPI polyfil to work in Node.js in the Browser (so that you don't have to be concerned about moving crypto code between a browser and server side app)

Roadmap

Expose the Node.js crypto module interface

Expose the Node.js crypto module interface Use crypto-browserify to make it work in the browser

Use crypto-browserify to make it work in the browser Replace crypto-browserify with WebCryptoAPI when browser supports it

Replace crypto-browserify with WebCryptoAPI when browser supports it Consider if we should replace the functions that TweetNaCL offers for perf/or and stability improvements

API

This module should follow at all times the Node.js Crypto API https://nodejs.org/api/crypto.html

Tests

This module is using tests from crypto-browserify to validate that the expectations remain fulfilled