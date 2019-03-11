openbase logo
wqc

webcomponent-qr-code

by Eduard
1.0.5 (see all)

Web Component for generating QR codes

Readme

Published on webcomponents.org

<qr-code>

Web Component for generating QR Codes, using (a fork of) qr.js lib.

Demo

Check it live.

Install

npm install webcomponent-qr-code

Usage

import 'webcomponent-qr-code'

<qr-code data="hello world!"></qr-code>

Custom element name:

import QRCode from 'webcomponent-qr-code/qr-code'

customElements.define('myapp-qrcode', QRCode)

<myapp-qrcode data="hello world!"></myapp-qrcode>

Options

AttributeOptionsDefaultDescription
datastringnullThe information encoded by the QR code.
formatpng, html, svgpngFormat of the QR code rendered inside the component.
modulesizeint5Size of the modules in pixels.
marginint4Margin of the QR code in modules.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Changelog

  • v1.0.0 July 13, 2018
    • Use new API customElements.define
    • Support for a custom element name
    • Keep support for document.register() in /qr-code.es5.js
  • v0.1.9 December 9, 2016
    • Updated docs
  • v0.1.7 April 11, 2015
    • Support for SVG
  • v0.1.6 April 10, 2015
    • Default attributes
    • qr.js removed and used as a dependency
    • Available in NPM
  • v0.1.1 March 31, 2015
    • Framework-agnostic webcomponent (no use of Polymer)
    • Available in Bower
  • v0.0.1 September 18, 2013

License

MIT License

