Web Component for generating QR Codes, using (a fork of) qr.js lib.
npm install webcomponent-qr-code
import 'webcomponent-qr-code'
<qr-code data="hello world!"></qr-code>
Custom element name:
import QRCode from 'webcomponent-qr-code/qr-code'
customElements.define('myapp-qrcode', QRCode)
<myapp-qrcode data="hello world!"></myapp-qrcode>
|Attribute
|Options
|Default
|Description
data
|string
null
|The information encoded by the QR code.
format
png,
html,
svg
png
|Format of the QR code rendered inside the component.
modulesize
|int
5
|Size of the modules in pixels.
margin
|int
4
|Margin of the QR code in modules.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -m 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature