webcolors

A collection of color palette packages from popular CSS frameworks.

Palettes

Formats

Installation

npm install webcolors

With CSS custom properties

Use a CSS preprocessor such ass PostCSS to handle @import syntax.

@ import "webcolors/material/index.css" ; body { color : --red; background : --yellow; }

With SCSS

Use sass to handle @import syntax. The format of the import file path depends on your configuration.

@ import "~webcolors/material/index.css" ; body { color : $red ; background : $yellow ; }

With LESS

Install and configure Less.js.

@import "node_modules/webcolors/flatui/index" ; body { color : @red ; background : @blue ; }

With Stylus

Install and configure Stylus.

@import "node_modules/webcolors/mrmrs" ; body { color : orange; background : white; }

With JavaScript or JSON

Colors can be imported directly from Node.js scripts or modules.

const webcolors = require ( "webcolors" ); const bootstrap = require ( "webcolors/bootstrap" ); const material = require ( "webcolors/material" ); console .log( `FlatUI yellow: ${webcolors.flatui.yellow} ` ); console .log( `Bootstrap red: ${bootstrap.red} ` ); console .log( `Material blue: ${material.blue} ` );

Palettes pre-exported as JSON files can be found in the package's palette directories.

Changelog

1.2.2 - Fix typo in Material palette for "olive" color.

1.2.0 - Add plain, non-number-prefixed Material color aliases, e.g. cyan => cyan500 , indigo => indigo500 , etc.

1.1.0 - All color values are normalized as uppercase hex strings.

1.0.0 - Breaking change to directory structure. No more dist folder, individual palettes are available at root directory.

Inspiration

Inspired by the material-colors and mrmrs-colors packages.

License

MIT - see LICENSE file.