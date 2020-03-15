A collection of color palette packages from popular CSS frameworks.
$ npm install webcolors
Use a CSS preprocessor such ass PostCSS to handle
@import syntax.
@import "webcolors/material/index.css";
body {
color: --red;
background: --yellow;
}
Use sass to handle
@import syntax. The format of
the import file path depends on your configuration.
@import "~webcolors/material/index.css";
body {
color: $red;
background: $yellow;
}
Install and configure Less.js.
@import "node_modules/webcolors/flatui/index";
body {
color: @red;
background: @blue;
}
Install and configure Stylus.
@import "node_modules/webcolors/mrmrs";
body {
color: orange;
background: white;
}
Colors can be imported directly from Node.js scripts or modules.
// All palettes:
const webcolors = require("webcolors");
// Specific palettes:
const bootstrap = require("webcolors/bootstrap");
const material = require("webcolors/material");
console.log(`FlatUI yellow: ${webcolors.flatui.yellow}`);
console.log(`Bootstrap red: ${bootstrap.red}`);
console.log(`Material blue: ${material.blue}`);
Palettes pre-exported as JSON files can be found in the package's palette directories.
1.2.2 - Fix typo in Material palette for "olive" color.
1.2.0 - Add plain, non-number-prefixed Material color aliases, e.g.
cyan =>
cyan500,
indigo =>
indigo500, etc.
1.1.0 - All color values are normalized as uppercase hex strings.
1.0.0 - Breaking change to directory structure. No more
dist folder,
individual palettes are available at root directory.
Inspired by the material-colors and mrmrs-colors packages.
MIT - see LICENSE file.