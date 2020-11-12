WebCola

JavaScript constraint based layout for high-quality graph visualization and exploration using D3.js and other web-based graphics libraries.

Homepage with code and more examples

Note: While D3 adaptor supports both D3 v3 and D3 v4, WebCoLa's interface is styled like D3 v3. Follow the setup in our homepage for more details.

Installation

< script src = "http://marvl.infotech.monash.edu/webcola/cola.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://marvl.infotech.monash.edu/webcola/cola.js" > </ script >

The minified version can also be accessed from jsDelivr.

npm install webcola --save

You can also install it through npm by first adding it to package.json :

"dependencies" : { "webcola" : "latest" }

Then by running npm install .

bower install webcola --save

If you use TypeScript, you can get complete TypeScript definitions by installing tsd 0.6 and running tsd link .

Building

Linux/Mac/Windows Command Line:

install node.js

install grunt from the command line using npm (comes with node.js): npm install -g grunt-cli

from the WebCola directory: npm install

build, minify and test: grunt

This creates the cola.js and cola.min.js files in the WebCola directory, generates index.js for npm, and runs tests.

Visual Studio:

get the typescript plugin

open webcola.sln

Running

Linux/Mac/Windows Command Line:

Install the Node.js http-server module:

npm install -g http-server

After installing http-server, we can serve out the example content in the WebCola directory.

http- server WebCola

The default configuration of http-server will serve the exampes on http://localhost:8080.