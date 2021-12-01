The coach helps you find performance problems on your web page. You can think of the coach as a modern version of YSlow.
You know, it's hard to get everything right! Some of the previous performance best practices are now worst practices. The coach will detect that the page is accessed using HTTP/2, and adjust its advice accordingly.
Ten reasons why we love the coach:
You can use the coach in a few different ways.
docker run sitespeedio/coach https://www.sitespeed.io
To build a docker image from source you will need to run one command
docker build -t my-custom-coach .
You need Node.js LTS (you need to be on 12 or later). And you need Chrome and/or Firefox installed.
If you want to use Chrome (Chrome is default):
webcoach https://www.sitespeed.io
Try it with Firefox (needs Firefox 57 or later):
npm install webcoach -g
webcoach https://www.sitespeed.io --browser firefox
If you also want to show the offending assets/details and the description of the advice:
webcoach https://www.sitespeed.io --details --description
By default, the coach only tells you about advice where you don't get the score 100. You can change that. If you want to see all advice, you can do that too:
webcoach https://www.sitespeed.io --limit 101
If you want to test as a mobile device, that's possible too, by faking the user-agent.
webcoach https://www.sitespeed.io --mobile -b chrome
... but hey, I want to see the full JSON?
Yes, you can do that!
webcoach https://www.sitespeed.io -f json
This will get you the full JSON, the same as if you integrate the coach into your tool.
... but hey, I don't want any color in the table output?
That's possible as well!
webcoach https://www.sitespeed.io --noColor
The coach uses Browsertime to start the browser, execute the JavaScript and fetch the HAR file. You can use that functionality too inside your tool or you can use the raw scripts if you have your own browser implementation.
In the simplest version you use the default configuration (default DOM and HAR advice and using Firefox):
const api = require('webcoach');
const result = api.run('https://www.sitespeed.io');
The full API method:
// get the API
const api = require('webcoach');
const result = api.run(url, domScript, harScript, options);
Checkout the coach-core module.
The coach will give you advice on how to do your page better. You will also get a score between 0-100. If you get 100 the page is great, if you get 0 you can do much better!
The coach tests your site in two steps:
You can run the different steps standalone but for the best result run them together.
The coach knows more than just performance. She also knows about accessibility and web best practice.
Make sure your site is accessible and usable for everyone. You can read more about making the web accessible here.
You want your page to follow best practices, right? Making sure your page is set up for search engines, have good URL structure and so on.
Make sure that your page respect user privacy.
The world is complex. Some things are great to know but hard for the coach to give advice about.
The coach will then just tell you how the page is built and you can draw your own conclusions if something should be changed.
The coach has a clock and knows how to use it! You will get timing metrics and know if you are doing better or worse than the last run.
Checkout the developers guide to get a better feeling how the coach works.
The coach is automatically tested in latest Chrome and Firefox. To get best results you need Chrome or Firefox 48 (or later) to be able to know if the server is using HTTP/2.
We hope that the coach works in other browsers but we cannot guarantee it right now.