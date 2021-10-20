Small library to extract peaks from an array of audio samples or a webaudio AudioBuffer.
npm install webaudio-peaks --save
var extractPeaks = require("webaudio-peaks");
var audioCtx = new (window.AudioContext || window.webkitAudioContext)();
//decode an ArrayBuffer into an AudioBuffer
audioCtx.decodeAudioData(audioData, function (decodedData) {
//calculate peaks from an AudioBuffer
var peaks = extractPeaks(decodedData, 10000, true);
});
function to extract peaks from a TypedArray, or AudioBuffer
Params
TypedArray|AudioBuffer - A source of audio samples.
number - Number of samples used to calculate a single peak.
boolean - Combine all channels into one array of peaks or not.
number - Sample to begin at. The offset is inclusive.
number - Sample to end at. The offset is exclusive.
(8|16|32) - Resolution of calculated peaks.
Returns:
object
{
length: `number`; //Number of calculated peaks,
//Computed peak data, length == #channels or 1 if isMono == true
//Each entry of type `Int{bits}Array`
data: `Array`;
bits: `(8|16|32)`; //Resolution of calculated peaks.
}