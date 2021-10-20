Small library to extract peaks from an array of audio samples or a webaudio AudioBuffer.

Installation

npm install webaudio-peaks --save

Basic Usage

var extractPeaks = require ( "webaudio-peaks" ); var audioCtx = new ( window .AudioContext || window .webkitAudioContext)(); audioCtx.decodeAudioData(audioData, function ( decodedData ) { var peaks = extractPeaks(decodedData, 10000 , true ); });

function to extract peaks from a TypedArray, or AudioBuffer

Params

source TypedArray|AudioBuffer - A source of audio samples.

- A source of audio samples. samplesPerPixel number - Number of samples used to calculate a single peak.

- Number of samples used to calculate a single peak. isMono boolean - Combine all channels into one array of peaks or not.

- Combine all channels into one array of peaks or not. cueIn number - Sample to begin at. The offset is inclusive.

- Sample to begin at. The offset is inclusive. cueOut number - Sample to end at. The offset is exclusive.

- Sample to end at. The offset is exclusive. bits (8|16|32) - Resolution of calculated peaks.

Returns: object

{ length : `number` ; data: `Array` ; bits: `(8|16|32)` ; }

License

MIT License