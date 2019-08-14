Leverages on favicons to automatically generate your progressive web app for you.

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install --save-dev webapp-webpack-plugin

Basic Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

const WebappWebpackPlugin = require ( 'webapp-webpack-plugin' ) ... plugins: [ new WebappWebpackPlugin( '/path/to/logo.png' ) ]

The default configuration will automatically generate webapp manifest files along with 44 different icon formats as appropriate for iOS devices, Android devices, Windows Phone and various desktop browsers out of your single logo.png .

Tip: You might want to fine tune what vendors to support.

A Note on Path Resolution

Under the hood, Webpack resolves the path to logo according to the following rules:

If /path/to/logo is absolute, there is nothing to resolve and the path specified is used as is.

If ./path/to/logo is relative, it's resolved with respect to Webpack's context , which defaults to process.cwd() .

If path/to/logo is neither explicitly relative nor absolute, Webpack attempts to resolve it according to resolve.modules , which defaults to modules: ["node_modules"] .

HTML Injection

In combination with html-webpack-plugin it will also inject the necessary html for you:

Note: html-webpack-plugin must come before webapp-webpack-plugin in the plugins array.

< link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "57x57" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "60x60" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "72x72" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "76x76" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-76x76.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "114x114" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-114x114.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "120x120" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "144x144" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "152x152" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "167x167" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-167x167.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "180x180" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" sizes = "1024x1024" href = "/assets/apple-touch-icon-1024x1024.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 480px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-320x460.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 480px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-640x920.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 568px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-640x1096.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 375px) and (device-height: 667px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-750x1294.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 414px) and (device-height: 736px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 3)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1182x2208.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 414px) and (device-height: 736px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 3)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1242x2148.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-748x1024.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1496x2048.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-768x1004.png" > < link rel = "apple-touch-startup-image" media = "(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href = "/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1536x2008.png" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" sizes = "16x16" href = "/assets/favicon-16x16.png" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" sizes = "32x32" href = "/assets/favicon-32x32.png" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/png" sizes = "228x228" href = "/assets/coast-228x228.png" > < link rel = "manifest" href = "/assets/manifest.json" > < link rel = "shortcut icon" href = "/assets/favicon.ico" > < link rel = "yandex-tableau-widget" href = "/assets/yandex-browser-manifest.json" > < meta name = "apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content = "yes" > < meta name = "apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style" content = "black-translucent" > < meta name = "apple-mobile-web-app-title" > < meta name = "application-name" > < meta name = "mobile-web-app-capable" content = "yes" > < meta name = "msapplication-TileColor" content = "#fff" > < meta name = "msapplication-TileImage" content = "/assets/mstile-144x144.png" > < meta name = "msapplication-config" content = "/assets/browserconfig.xml" > < meta name = "theme-color" content = "#fff" >

Advanced Usage

plugins: [ new WebappWebpackPlugin({ logo : '/path/to/logo.png' , cache : true , publicPath : '/static' , outputPath : '/public/static' , prefix : 'assets/' , inject : true , favicons : { ... } }) ]

To fine tune what icons/metadata is generated, refer to favicons' documentation.

The options specified under favicons: are handed over as is to favicons, except that if appName , appDescription , version , developerName or developerURL are left undefined , they will be automatically inferred respectively from name , description , version , author.name and author.url as defined in the nearest package.json if available. To disable automatically retrieving metadata from package.json , simply set to null the properties you want to omit.

Examples

Basic

const WebappWebpackPlugin = require ( 'webapp-webpack-plugin' ) ... plugins: [ new WebappWebpackPlugin({ logo : '/path/to/logo.png' , favicons : { appName : 'my-app' , appDescription : 'My awesome App' , developerName : 'Me' , developerURL : null , background : '#ddd' , theme_color : '#333' , icons : { coast : false , yandex : false } } }) ]

Handling Multiple HTML Files

const WebappWebpackPlugin = require ( 'webapp-webpack-plugin' ) const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ) const { basename } = require ( 'path' ) ... plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : 'a.html.tmpl' , filename : 'a.html' , }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : 'b.html.tmpl' , filename : 'b.html' , }), new WebappWebpackPlugin({ logo : 'logo.svg' , inject : htmlPlugin => basename(htmlPlugin.options.filename) === 'a.html' , }), ],

Hooks

To allow other plugins to intercept and customise assets before they are emitted, the following hooks may be tapped

webappWebpackPluginBeforeEmit

AsyncSeriesWaterfallHook

Example implementation:

new class { apply(compiler) { compiler.hooks.make.tapAsync( "A" , (compilation, callback) => { compilation.hooks.webappWebpackPluginBeforeEmit.tapAsync( "B" , (result, callback) => { console .log(result); return callback( null , result); }); return callback(); }) } }

Rule

A Webpack loader rule is also provided to make the generated HTML tags available to your JS app.

const plugin = new WebappWebpackPlugin({ logo : '/path/to/logo.png' }); ... plugins: [ plugin ] module : { rules : [ plugin.rule() ], }

const favicons = require ( '/path/to/logo.png' );

Note: logo must be an absolute path for rule to work.

Contribution

You're very welcome to contribute to this project by opening issues and/or pull requests.

Please keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.