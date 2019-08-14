openbase logo
wwp

webapp-webpack-plugin

by Bruno Dutra
2.7.1 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] use favicons-webpack-plugin instead

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Deprecated!
webapp-webpack-plugin has been merged back to favicons-webpack-plugin, use it instead.

Readme

npm version Coverage Status Build Status Build status Greenkeeper badge Dependency Status

Leverages on favicons to automatically generate your progressive web app for you.

Originally forked from jantimon/favicons-webpack-plugin
What's new?

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

$ npm install --save-dev webapp-webpack-plugin

Basic Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

const WebappWebpackPlugin = require('webapp-webpack-plugin')

...

plugins: [
  new WebappWebpackPlugin('/path/to/logo.png') // svg works too!
]

The default configuration will automatically generate webapp manifest files along with 44 different icon formats as appropriate for iOS devices, Android devices, Windows Phone and various desktop browsers out of your single logo.png.

Tip: You might want to fine tune what vendors to support.

A Note on Path Resolution

Under the hood, Webpack resolves the path to logo according to the following rules:

  • If /path/to/logo is absolute, there is nothing to resolve and the path specified is used as is.

  • If ./path/to/logo is relative, it's resolved with respect to Webpack's context, which defaults to process.cwd().

  • If path/to/logo is neither explicitly relative nor absolute, Webpack attempts to resolve it according to resolve.modules, which defaults to modules: ["node_modules"].

HTML Injection

In combination with html-webpack-plugin it will also inject the necessary html for you:

Note: html-webpack-plugin must come before webapp-webpack-plugin in the plugins array.

<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="57x57" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-57x57.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="60x60" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="72x72" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-72x72.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="76x76" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-76x76.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="114x114" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-114x114.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="120x120" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="144x144" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-144x144.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="152x152" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="167x167" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-167x167.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="180x180" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="1024x1024" href="/assets/apple-touch-icon-1024x1024.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 480px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-320x460.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 480px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-640x920.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 320px) and (device-height: 568px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-640x1096.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 375px) and (device-height: 667px) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-750x1294.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 414px) and (device-height: 736px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 3)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1182x2208.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 414px) and (device-height: 736px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 3)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1242x2148.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-748x1024.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: landscape) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1496x2048.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 1)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-768x1004.png">
<link rel="apple-touch-startup-image" media="(device-width: 768px) and (device-height: 1024px) and (orientation: portrait) and (-webkit-device-pixel-ratio: 2)" href="/assets/apple-touch-startup-image-1536x2008.png">
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="16x16" href="/assets/favicon-16x16.png">
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="32x32" href="/assets/favicon-32x32.png">
<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="228x228" href="/assets/coast-228x228.png">
<link rel="manifest" href="/assets/manifest.json">
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="/assets/favicon.ico">
<link rel="yandex-tableau-widget" href="/assets/yandex-browser-manifest.json">
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes">
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style" content="black-translucent">
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-title">
<meta name="application-name">
<meta name="mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes">
<meta name="msapplication-TileColor" content="#fff">
<meta name="msapplication-TileImage" content="/assets/mstile-144x144.png">
<meta name="msapplication-config" content="/assets/browserconfig.xml">
<meta name="theme-color" content="#fff">

https://github.com/brunocodutra/webapp-webpack-plugin/blob/master/test/fixtures/expected/html

Advanced Usage

plugins: [
  new WebappWebpackPlugin({
    // Your source logo (required)
    logo: '/path/to/logo.png',
    // Enable caching and optionally specify the path to store cached data
    // Note: disabling caching may increase build times considerably
    cache: true,
    // Override the publicPath option usually read from webpack configuration
    publicPath: '/static',
    // The directory to output the assets relative to the webpack output dir.
    // Relative string paths are allowed here ie '../public/static'. If this
    // option is not set, `prefix` is used.
    outputPath: '/public/static',
    // Prefix path for generated assets
    prefix: 'assets/',
    // Inject html links/metadata (requires html-webpack-plugin).
    // This option accepts arguments of different types:
    //  * boolean
    //    `false`: disables injection
    //    `true`: enables injection if that is not disabled in html-webpack-plugin
    //  * string
    //    `'force'`: enables injection even if that is disabled in html-webpack-plugin
    //  * function
    //    any predicate that takes an instance of html-webpack-plugin and returns either
    //    `true` or `false` to control the injection of html metadata for the html files
    //    generated by this instance.
    inject: true,
    // Favicons configuration options (see below)
    favicons: {
      ...
    }
  })
]

To fine tune what icons/metadata is generated, refer to favicons' documentation.

The options specified under favicons: are handed over as is to favicons, except that if appName, appDescription, version, developerName or developerURL are left undefined, they will be automatically inferred respectively from name, description, version, author.name and author.url as defined in the nearest package.json if available. To disable automatically retrieving metadata from package.json, simply set to null the properties you want to omit.

Examples

Basic

const WebappWebpackPlugin = require('webapp-webpack-plugin')

...

plugins: [
  new WebappWebpackPlugin({
    logo: '/path/to/logo.png', // svg works too!
    favicons: {
      appName: 'my-app',
      appDescription: 'My awesome App',
      developerName: 'Me',
      developerURL: null, // prevent retrieving from the nearest package.json
      background: '#ddd',
      theme_color: '#333',
      icons: {
        coast: false,
        yandex: false
      }
    }
  })
]

Handling Multiple HTML Files

const WebappWebpackPlugin = require('webapp-webpack-plugin')
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin')
const { basename } = require('path')

...

plugins: [
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
        template: 'a.html.tmpl',
        filename: 'a.html',
    }),
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
        template: 'b.html.tmpl',
        filename: 'b.html',
    }),
    new WebappWebpackPlugin({
        logo: 'logo.svg',
        inject: htmlPlugin => 
          basename(htmlPlugin.options.filename) === 'a.html',
    }),
],

Hooks

To allow other plugins to intercept and customise assets before they are emitted, the following hooks may be tapped

webappWebpackPluginBeforeEmit

AsyncSeriesWaterfallHook

Example implementation:

  new class {
    apply(compiler) {
      compiler.hooks.make.tapAsync("A", (compilation, callback) => {
        compilation.hooks.webappWebpackPluginBeforeEmit.tapAsync("B", (result, callback) => {
          // The result of favicons library can be modified here
          // and it will be returned to WebApp Plugin to be emitted.
          // Add your custom functions below
          console.log(result);
          // Return the custom result
          return callback(null, result);
        });
        return callback();
      })
    }
  }

Rule

A Webpack loader rule is also provided to make the generated HTML tags available to your JS app.

const plugin = new WebappWebpackPlugin({ logo: '/path/to/logo.png' });

...

plugins: [
  plugin
]
module: {
  rules: [
    plugin.rule()
  ],
}

// now inside Webpack bundle
// you can require logo path
// and get an array of strings with html tags
const favicons = require( '/path/to/logo.png' );

Note: logo must be an absolute path for rule to work.

Contribution

You're very welcome to contribute to this project by opening issues and/or pull requests.

Please keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.

