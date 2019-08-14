Leverages on favicons to automatically generate your progressive web app for you.
Originally forked from jantimon/favicons-webpack-plugin
What's new?
Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm install --save-dev webapp-webpack-plugin
Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:
const WebappWebpackPlugin = require('webapp-webpack-plugin')
...
plugins: [
new WebappWebpackPlugin('/path/to/logo.png') // svg works too!
]
The default configuration will automatically generate webapp manifest files along with
44 different icon formats
as appropriate for iOS devices, Android devices, Windows Phone and various desktop browsers out of your single
logo.png.
Tip: You might want to fine tune what vendors to support.
Under the hood, Webpack resolves the path to logo according to the following rules:
If
/path/to/logo is absolute, there is nothing to resolve and the path
specified is used as is.
If
./path/to/logo is relative, it's resolved with respect to Webpack's
context,
which defaults to
process.cwd().
If
path/to/logo is neither explicitly relative nor absolute,
Webpack attempts to resolve it according to
resolve.modules,
which defaults to
modules: ["node_modules"].
In combination with html-webpack-plugin it will also inject the necessary html for you:
Note:
html-webpack-pluginmust come before
webapp-webpack-pluginin the plugins array.
plugins: [
new WebappWebpackPlugin({
// Your source logo (required)
logo: '/path/to/logo.png',
// Enable caching and optionally specify the path to store cached data
// Note: disabling caching may increase build times considerably
cache: true,
// Override the publicPath option usually read from webpack configuration
publicPath: '/static',
// The directory to output the assets relative to the webpack output dir.
// Relative string paths are allowed here ie '../public/static'. If this
// option is not set, `prefix` is used.
outputPath: '/public/static',
// Prefix path for generated assets
prefix: 'assets/',
// Inject html links/metadata (requires html-webpack-plugin).
// This option accepts arguments of different types:
// * boolean
// `false`: disables injection
// `true`: enables injection if that is not disabled in html-webpack-plugin
// * string
// `'force'`: enables injection even if that is disabled in html-webpack-plugin
// * function
// any predicate that takes an instance of html-webpack-plugin and returns either
// `true` or `false` to control the injection of html metadata for the html files
// generated by this instance.
inject: true,
// Favicons configuration options (see below)
favicons: {
...
}
})
]
To fine tune what icons/metadata is generated, refer to favicons' documentation.
The options specified under
favicons: are handed over as is to favicons,
except that if
appName,
appDescription,
version,
developerName or
developerURL are left
undefined, they will be automatically inferred
respectively from
name,
description,
version,
author.name and
author.url as defined in the nearest
package.json if available.
To disable automatically retrieving metadata from
package.json, simply set
to
null the properties you want to omit.
const WebappWebpackPlugin = require('webapp-webpack-plugin')
...
plugins: [
new WebappWebpackPlugin({
logo: '/path/to/logo.png', // svg works too!
favicons: {
appName: 'my-app',
appDescription: 'My awesome App',
developerName: 'Me',
developerURL: null, // prevent retrieving from the nearest package.json
background: '#ddd',
theme_color: '#333',
icons: {
coast: false,
yandex: false
}
}
})
]
const WebappWebpackPlugin = require('webapp-webpack-plugin')
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin')
const { basename } = require('path')
...
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'a.html.tmpl',
filename: 'a.html',
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'b.html.tmpl',
filename: 'b.html',
}),
new WebappWebpackPlugin({
logo: 'logo.svg',
inject: htmlPlugin =>
basename(htmlPlugin.options.filename) === 'a.html',
}),
],
To allow other plugins to intercept and customise assets before they are emitted, the following hooks may be tapped
AsyncSeriesWaterfallHook
Example implementation:
new class {
apply(compiler) {
compiler.hooks.make.tapAsync("A", (compilation, callback) => {
compilation.hooks.webappWebpackPluginBeforeEmit.tapAsync("B", (result, callback) => {
// The result of favicons library can be modified here
// and it will be returned to WebApp Plugin to be emitted.
// Add your custom functions below
console.log(result);
// Return the custom result
return callback(null, result);
});
return callback();
})
}
}
A Webpack loader rule is also provided to make the generated HTML tags available to your JS app.
const plugin = new WebappWebpackPlugin({ logo: '/path/to/logo.png' });
...
plugins: [
plugin
]
module: {
rules: [
plugin.rule()
],
}
// now inside Webpack bundle
// you can require logo path
// and get an array of strings with html tags
const favicons = require( '/path/to/logo.png' );
Note:
logomust be an absolute path for
ruleto work.
You're very welcome to contribute to this project by opening issues and/or pull requests.
Please keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests.
This project is licensed under MIT.