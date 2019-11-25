web3x

Ethereum TypeScript Client Library - for perfect types and tiny builds.

Overview

web3x was created originally as a pure TypeScript port of web3.js . Although its API has diverged slightly from web3.js , it still maintains a strong degree of alignment and porting from one to the other should be fairly trivial.

web3x provides full type safety when interacting with contracts by building type definitions from contract ABIs.

It has its own EVM implementation for testing contract behaviour fully in process using standard testing tools (e.g. Jest).

Packages

This monorepo is split into several sub-packages.

web3x - main client library.

web3x-codegen - tool for generating type safe contract classes from ABIs.

web3x-evm - EVM implementation for testing contract code completely in process or in browser.

web3x-node-example - Example backend TypeScript project with Jest for testing.

web3x-webpack-example - Example frontend TypeScript Webpack project with Jest for testing.

Versioning

Versioning is managed manually, and follows the same pattern as Lerna fixed mode. Lerna is not used due to a trilemma that the Lerna maintainer refuses to resolve: