Web3Modal

A single Web3 / Ethereum provider solution for all Wallets

Introduction

Web3Modal is an easy-to-use library to help developers add support for multiple providers in their apps with a simple customizable configuration.

By default Web3Modal Library supports injected providers like (Metamask, Dapper, Gnosis Safe, Frame, Web3 Browsers, etc) and WalletConnect, You can also easily configure the library to support Portis, Fortmatic, Squarelink, Torus, Authereum, D'CENT Wallet and Venly.

Preview

You can test the library on: https://web3modal.com/

Projects using web3modal

Usage

Install Web3Modal NPM package

npm install --save web3modal yarn add web3modal

Install Provider packages

Then you can add Web3Modal to your Dapp as follows

import Web3 from "web3" ; import Web3Modal from "web3modal" ; const providerOptions = { }; const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ network : "mainnet" , cacheProvider : true , providerOptions }); const provider = await web3Modal.connect(); const web3 = new Web3(provider);

import { ethers } from "ethers" ; import Web3Modal from "web3modal" ; const providerOptions = { }; const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ network : "mainnet" , cacheProvider : true , providerOptions }); const instance = await web3Modal.connect(); const provider = new ethers.providers.Web3Provider(instance); const signer = provider.getSigner();

Using in vanilla JavaScript

You can use the modal from the old fashioned web page JavaScript as well.

First get a Web3modal bundled JavaScript from Releases.

After including the bundle in your HTML, you can use it on your web page:

const Web3Modal = window .Web3Modal.default; const providerOptions = { }; const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ network : "mainnet" , cacheProvider : true , providerOptions }); const provider = await web3Modal.connect();

See the full vanilla JavaScript example application.

Provider Events

You should subscribe to provider events compatible with EIP-1193 standard.

provider.on( "accountsChanged" , ( accounts: string [] ) => { console .log(accounts); }); provider.on( "chainChanged" , ( chainId: number ) => { console .log(chainId); }); provider.on( "connect" , ( info: { chainId: number } ) => { console .log(info); }); provider.on( "disconnect" , ( error: { code: number ; message: string } ) => { console .log(error); });

Provider Options

These are all the providers available with Web3Modal and how to configure their provider options:

API

class Web3Modal { cachedProvider: string ; connect(): Promise < any >; connectTo(id: string ): Promise < any >; toggleModal(): Promise < void >; on(event: string , callback: SimpleFunction): SimpleFunction; off(event: string , callback?: SimpleFunction): void ; clearCachedProvider(): void ; setCachedProvider(): void ; updateTheme(theme: string | ThemeColors): Promise < void >; }

Utils

function getInjectedProvider ( ): IProviderInfo | null ; function getInjectedProviderName ( ): string | null ; function getProviderInfo ( provider: any ): IProviderInfo ; function getProviderInfoByName ( name: string | null ): IProviderInfo ; function getProviderInfoById ( id: string | null ): IProviderInfo ; function getProviderInfoByCheck ( check: string | null ): IProviderInfo ;

Types

interface IProviderInfo { id: string ; type : string ; check: string ; name: string ; logo: string ; description?: string ; package?: { required?: string []; }; } type ThemeColors = { background: string ; main: string ; secondary: string ; border: string ; hover: string ; }; type SimpleFunction = ( input?: any ) => void ;

Custom Themes

The theme enabled by default is light but dark theme is also available by setting the option theme to dark , as follows:

const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ ...otherOptions, theme: "dark" });

Completely custom themes are also available by passing an object instead with the following parameters with valid css colors values:

const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ ...otherOptions, theme: { background: "rgb(39, 49, 56)" , main: "rgb(199, 199, 199)" , secondary: "rgb(136, 136, 136)" , border: "rgba(195, 195, 195, 0.14)" , hover: "rgb(16, 26, 32)" } });

Addtionally you can also update the modal theme after instantiated by calling the following method:

await web3Modal.updateTheme( "dark" ); await web3Modal.updateTheme({ background: "rgb(39, 49, 56)" , main: "rgb(199, 199, 199)" , secondary: "rgb(136, 136, 136)" , border: "rgba(195, 195, 195, 0.14)" , hover: "rgb(16, 26, 32)" });

Custom Display

It's possible to customize the display of each provider to change the name, description and logo. These options are available as part of the provider options as following

const providerOptions = { injected: { display: { logo: "_BASE64_STRING" , name: "Injected" , description: "Connect with the provider in your Browser" }, package: null }, walletconnect: { display: { logo: "_BASE64_STRING" , name: "Mobile" , description: "Scan qrcode with your mobile wallet" }, package: WalletConnectProvider, options: { infuraId: "INFURA_ID" } } };

You can change only one of the display options, you are not required to fill all 3 options, example:

const providerOptions = { walletconnect: { display: { name: "Mobile" }, package: WalletConnectProvider, options: { infuraId: "INFURA_ID" } } };

Custom Provider

If you would like to include a provider that isn't supported yet on Web3Modal, we would recommend you submit a PR following the simple five steps in our "Adding Providers" instructions

If still need to add a custom provider to your Web3Modal integration, you can add it to the provider options with a key prefixed with custom- and you will need to include the display options and connector handler as follows

import ExampleProvider from "example-provider" ; const providerOptions = { "custom-example" : { display: { logo: "_BASE64_STRING" , name: "Example Provider" , description: "Connect to your example provider account" }, package: ExampleProvider, options: { apiKey: "EXAMPLE_PROVIDER_API_KEY" }, connector: async (ProviderPackage, options) => { const provider = new ProviderPackage(options); await provider.enable(); return provider; } } };

Connect to specific provider

In case you want to connect a specific provider, you can use the method connectTo and use the specific id. Example:

import Web3 from "web3" ; import Web3Modal from "web3modal" ; const providerOptions = { }; const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ network : "mainnet" , cacheProvider : true , providerOptions }); const provider = await web3Modal.connectTo( "walletconnect" ); const web = new Web3(provider);

Optional Flags

Disable Injected Provider

By default is set to false and Web3Modal always displays InjectedProvider as an option to the user if available. However you can disable it as an optional flag if you desire:

const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ disableInjectedProvider : true });

Cache Provider

By default is set to false and Web3Modal will always require the user to choose a provider option before triggering the onConnect event. However you can enable caching the last chosen provider. Example:

const web3Modal = new Web3Modal({ cacheProvider : true });

If you wish to reset the cached provider you can call the following method:

web3Modal.clearCachedProvider();

If you wish to connect to the cachedProvider you can simply do the following:

if (web3Modal.cachedProvider) { await web3Modal.connect(); }

Adding a new provider

Do you want to add your provider to Web3Modal? All logic for supported providers lives inside the src/providers directory. To add a new follow the following steps here

Migrating from Web3Connect

If you were using Web3Connect before you can check the migration instructions for how to use Web3Modal and handle breaking changes here

Contributions

Code contributions are welcome ❤️❤️❤️!

If you wish to support a new provider submit a issue to the repo or fork this repo and create a pull request.

You can join to our discord to further discuss https://discordapp.com/invite/YGnSX9y

License

MIT