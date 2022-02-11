openbase logo
web3.storage

by web3-storage
3.5.1 (see all)

⁂ The simple file storage service for IPFS & Filecoin

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

2.7K

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

15

License

(Apache-2.0 AND MIT)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme


web3.storage

The simple file storage service for IPFS & Filecoin.

Getting started

This project uses node v16 and npm v7. It's a monorepo that use npm workspaces to handle resolving dependencies between the local packages/* folders.

npm install

To add a new workspace to the repo:

npm init -w ./packages/website

To run an npm script in one or more workspaces

npm run test --workspace=a --workspace=b

Testing

Each workspace has its own suite of testing tools, which you can learn more about in the relevant packages/* directory. Check out highlights in each readme using the links below, then dig into the relevant package.json file for a full list of available scripts.

Our docs website is currently hosted in a separate repo, but you can test it too!

Learn more

To learn more about the Web3.Storage service, upload a file through our friendly UI, or find detailed documentation for the JS client library, please head over to https://web3.storage

