The simple file storage service for IPFS & Filecoin.

Getting started

This project uses node v16 and npm v7. It's a monorepo that use npm workspaces to handle resolving dependencies between the local packages/* folders.

npm install

To add a new workspace to the repo:

npm init -w ./packages/website

To run an npm script in one or more workspaces

npm run test --workspace=a --workspace=b

Testing

Each workspace has its own suite of testing tools, which you can learn more about in the relevant packages/* directory. Check out highlights in each readme using the links below, then dig into the relevant package.json file for a full list of available scripts.

Our docs website is currently hosted in a separate repo, but you can test it too!

Learn more

To learn more about the Web3.Storage service, upload a file through our friendly UI, or find detailed documentation for the JS client library, please head over to https://web3.storage

