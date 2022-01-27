Web3 Token is a new way to authenticate users. See this article for more info (later I'll add this info to this readme). Implementation of EIP-4361.
body (3rd parameter) is now deprecated.
With web3 package:
$ npm i web3-token web3
or with ethers package:
$ npm i web3-token ethers
Using Web3 package:
import Web3 from 'web3';
import Web3Token from 'web3-token';
// Connection to MetaMask wallet
const web3 = new Web3(ethereum);
await ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts'});
// getting address from which we will sign message
const address = (await web3.eth.getAccounts())[0];
// generating a token with 1 day of expiration time
const token = await Web3Token.sign(msg => web3.eth.personal.sign(msg, address), '1d');
// attaching token to authorization header ... for example
Using Ethers package:
import { ethers } from "ethers";
import Web3Token from 'web3-token';
// Connection to MetaMask wallet
const provider = new ethers.providers.Web3Provider(window.ethereum);
const signer = provider.getSigner();
// generating a token with 1 day of expiration time
const token = await Web3Token.sign(async msg => await signer.signMessage(msg), '1d');
// attaching token to authorization header ... for example
const Web3Token = require('web3-token');
// getting token from authorization header ... for example
const token = req.headers['Authorization']
const { address, body } = await Web3Token.verify(token);
// now you can find that user by his address
// (better to do it case insensitive)
req.user = await User.findOne({ address });
const generateToken = async () => {
if (!window.ethereum) {
return console.log('Please install and activate the metamask extension!');
}
const provider = new ethers.providers.Web3Provider(window.ethereum);
const signer = provider.getSigner();
try {
return await Web3Token.sign(async msg => {
try {
return await signer.signMessage(msg);
}
catch (err) {
const { reason } = err;
if (reason === "unknown account #0") {
return console.log('Have you unlocked metamask and are connected to this page?')
}
console.log(err.toString());
}
}, '1d');
}
catch (err) {
if (/returns a signature/.test(err.toString())) {
return;
}
console.log(err.toString());
}
}
// I assume here a lot of things to be imported 😀
const token = await Web3Token.sign(async msg => await signer.signMessage(msg), {
domain: 'worldofdefish.com',
statement: 'I accept the WoD Terms of Service: https://service.org/tos',
expire_in: '3 days',
// won't be able to use this token for one hour
not_before: new Date(Date.now() + (3600 * 1000)),
nonce: 11111111,
});
const { address, body } = await Web3Token.verify(token, {
// verify that received token is signed only for our domain
domain: 'worldofdefish.com'
});
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Example
signer
|A function that returns a promise with signature string eg: web3.personal.sign(
data,
address)
required
(body) => web3.personal.sign(body, '0x23..1234')
options
|An options object or, if passed a string, will be used as an
expire_in option
optional (default:
'1d')
{} or
'1 day'
options.expires_in
|A string that represents a time span (see ms module) or a number of milliseconds
optional (default:
1d)
'1 day'
options.not_before
|A date after which the token becomes usable
optional
new Date('12-12-2012')
options.expiration_time
|A date till when token is valid. Overwrites
expire_in parameter
optional
new Date('12-12-2012')
options.statement
|A human-readable ASCII assertion that the user will sign, and it must not contain
'\n'
optional
'I accept the ServiceOrg Terms of Service: https://service.org/tos'
options.domain
|Authority that is requesting the signing.
optional(Unless verifier won't ask for it)
'example.com'
options.nonce
|A randomized token used to prevent replay attacks, at least 8 alphanumeric characters.
optional
12345678
options.request_id
|A system-specific identifier that may be used to uniquely refer to the sign-in request.
optional
231
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Example
token
|A token string that is generated from
sign()
required
...
options
|An options object
optional
{ domain: 'example.com' }
options.domain
|The domain you want to accept
optional
'example.com'
Web3 Token is released under the MIT license. © 2021 Miroslaw Shpak