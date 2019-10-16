想全面学习 Webpack？试试它：
A good alternatives for html-webpack-plugin, can make webpack use HTML as entry and handle multi pages.
npm i web-webpack-plugin --save-dev
const { WebPlugin, AutoWebPlugin } = require('web-webpack-plugin');
webpack config
module.exports = {
entry: {
A: './a',
B: './b',
},
plugins: [
new WebPlugin({
// file name or full path for output file, required.
// pay attention not to duplication of name,as is will cover other file
filename: 'index.html',
// this html's requires entry,must be an array.dependent resource will inject into html use the order entry in array.
requires: ['A', 'B'],
}),
],
};
will output an file named
index.html,this file will auto load js file generated by webpack form entry
A and
B,the out html as below:
output html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
</head>
<body>
<script src="A.js"></script>
<script src="B.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
output directory
├── A.js
├── B.js
└── index.html
webpack config
module.exports = {
entry: {
A: './a',
B: './b',
},
plugins: [
new WebPlugin({
filename: 'index.html',
// html template file path（full path relative to webpack.config.js）
template: './template.html',
requires: ['A', 'B'],
}),
],
};
html template
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="zh-cn">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<!--load a chunk file config and output in webpack-->
<script src="B"></script>
<!--load a local reset style file direct without local var webpack-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./reset.min.css?_inline">
<!--load a local google analyze file direct without local var webpack-->
<script src="./google-analyze.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<!--SCRIPT-->
<footer>web-webpack-plugin</footer>
</body>
</html>
<script src="B"></script> in html template to load required entry, the
B in
src="B" means entry name config in
webpack.config.js
<!--SCRIPT--> means a inject position ,except for resource load by
<script src></script> left required resource config in
WebPlugin's requires option. if there has no
<!--SCRIPT--> in html template left required script will be inject ad end of
body tag.
output html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="zh-cn">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<!--load a chunk file config and output in webpack-->
<script src="B.js"></script>
<!--load a local reset style file direct without local var webpack-->
<style>body {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}</style>
<!--load a local google analyze file direct without local var webpack-->
<script src="google-analyze.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script src="A.js"></script>
<footer>web-webpack-plugin</footer>
</body>
</html>
every resource required by html,it can config some attribute as below:
_dist only load in production environment
_dev only load in dev environment
_inline inline resource content info html,inline script and css
_ie resource only required IE browser,to achieve by
[if IE]>resource<![endif] comment
there has two way to config resource attribute:
webpack config
module.exports = {
entry: {
'ie-polyfill': './ie-polyfill',
inline: './inline',
dev: './dev',
googleAnalytics: './google-analytics',
},
plugins: [
new WebPlugin({
filename: 'index.html',
template: './template.html',
}),
],
};
html template
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="zh-cn">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<script src="inline?_inline"></script>
<script src="ie-polyfill?_ie"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script src="dev?_dev"></script>
<!--load a local google analyze file direct without local var webpack-->
<script async src="./google-analytics.js?_dist"></script>
</body>
</html>
webpack.config.js
webpack config
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new WebPlugin({
filename: 'index.html',
requires: {
'ie-polyfill': {
_ie: true,
},
inline: {
_inline: true,
_dist: true,
},
dev: {
_dev: true,
},
//load a local google analyze file direct without local var webpack
'./google-analytics.js': {
_dist: true,
},
},
}),
],
};
other attribute in config without name start with _ will be treat as attribute for HTML tag in output HTML file. e.g if a script resource with query
?crossorigin=anonymous will lead to output HTML be
<script src="B.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>.
AutoWebPlugin plugin can find all page entry in an directory, then auto config an
WebPlugin for every page to output an html file, you can use it as below:
webpack config
const autoPlugin = new AutoWebPlugin(
// the directory hold all pages
'./src/pages',
{
// all props below is not required
// {string,function}
// the template file path used by all pages
// if typeof template ===string: template config is html template file full path
// if typeof template ===function: template config is function(pageName)=>newFullPath ,ask user for detail
template: './src/template.html',
// { function(pageName,templateFullPath)=>htmlString }
// if provide AutoWebPlugin will use Compiler to compile org template file to html content before used it in WebPlugin
templateCompiler: (pageName, templateFullPath) => '',
// {string,function}
// get WebPlugin template's string content, high priority than template
// typeof===string: template config is html template file string content
// typeof===function: template config is function,ask user for detail
templateContent: `<!DOCTYPE html>....`,
// {string,function}
// javascript main file for current page,if it is null will use index.js in current page directory as main file
// typeof entry===string: entry config is entry file full path
// typeof entry===function: entry config is function(pageName)=>newFullPath ,ask user for detail
entry: null,
// {function}
// get WebPlugin output filename,default filename is pageName
// set filename as function(pageName)=>filename to add custom logic
filename: null,
// {Array} pre append to all page's entry
preEntrys: ['./path/to/file1.js'],
// {Array} post append to all page's entry
postEntrys: ['./path/to/file2.js'],
// {string} publicPath for css file,for js file will use webpack.publicPath
stylePublicPath: null,
// page name list will not ignore by AutoWebPlugin(Not output html file for this page name)
ignorePages: ['pageName'],
// whether output a pagemap.json file which contain all pages has been resolved with AutoWebPlugin in this way:
// {"page name": "page url",}
outputPagemap: true,
}
);
module.exports = {
// AutoWebPlugin will generate a entry for every page find in the directory hold all pages
// autoPlugin.entry({}) used to pass entrys find by AutoWebPlugin to webpack config
entry: autoPlugin.entry({
youAdditionalEntryName: 'you additional entry path',
}),
};
src directory
── src
│ ├── home
│ │ └── index.js
│ ├── ie_polyfill.js
│ ├── login
│ │ └── index.js
│ ├── polyfill.js
│ ├── signup
│ │ └── index.js
│ └── template.html
output directory
├── dist
│ ├── common.js
│ ├── home.html
│ ├── home.js
│ ├── ie_polyfill.js
│ ├── login.html
│ ├── login.js
│ ├── polyfill.js
│ ├── signup.html
│ └── signup.js
AutoWebPlugin find all page
home login signup directory in
./src/,for this three page
home login signup:
index.js as main file add three chunk
home login signup
home.html login.html signup.html
AutoWebPlugin find all page
home login signup in dir
./src/ then:
chunk home login signup
home.html login.html signup.html
ignorePages page name list will not ignore by AutoWebPlugin(Not output html file for this page name),type is array of string.
template if template is a string , i will regard it as file path for html template（full path relative to webpack.config.js）
In the complex case,You can set the template to a function, as follows using the current page directory index.html file as the current page template file
webpack config
new AutoWebPlugin('./src/', {
// Template files used by all pages
template: (pageName) => {
return path.resolve('./src', pageName, 'index.html');
},
});
The entry property is similar to template, and also supports callback functions for complex situations. But if the entry is empty to use the current page directory
index.jsx? As the entrance
The resource for each entry may contain css code. If you want to extract the css code to load alone rather than sneaking into the js where you need to load extract-text-webpack-plugin Separated css code, the rest of the things to me, I will automatically deal with the same as the above js css
webpack config
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
fallbackLoader: 'style-loader',
loader: 'css-loader',
}),
},
],
},
entry: {
1: './1',
2: './2',
3: './3',
4: './4',
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin('[name].css'),
new WebPlugin({
filename: 'index.html',
template: './template.html',
requires: ['1', '2', '3', '4'],
}),
],
};
html template
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="zh-cn">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="2?_inline">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="3?_ie">
<script src="1"></script>
<!--STYLE-->
</head>
<body>
<script src="2"></script>
<!--SCRIPT-->
<footer>footer</footer>
</body>
</html>
output html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="zh-cn">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="1.css">
<style>
/**2.css**/
body {
background-color: rebeccapurple;
}</style>
<!--[if IE]>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="3.css">
<![endif]-->
<script src="1.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="4.css">
</head>
<body>
<script src="2.js"></script>
<script src="3.js"></script>
<script src="4.js"></script>
<footer>footer</footer>
</body>
</html>
output directory
├── 1.css
├── 1.js
├── 2.css
├── 2.js
├── 3.css
├── 3.js
├── 4.css
├── 4.js
└── index.html
WebPlugin and
AutoWebPlugin support
htmlMinify options to minify output html use the following rules:
if
htmlMinify is set - if
htmlMinify is
true, builtin html minify function will used to minify output html(minify HTML only，not CSS or JS) - if
htmlMinify is
false, builtin html pretty function will used to output human read friendly html - if
htmlMinify is a
function,use this function
function(orgHTMLString)=>minifyHTMLString to minify html
if
htmlMinify is missing(
undefined) - if environment is
production, builtin html minify function will used to minify output html(minify HTML only，not CSS or JS)
production, builtin html pretty function will used to output human read friendly html
This plugin takes into account both development environment and production environment. And only if
process.env.NODE_ENV = production current environment is production environment, others are considered to be development environment.
webpack -p will use DefinePlugin define
NODE_ENV=production。