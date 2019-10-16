想全面学习 Webpack？试试它：

A good alternatives for html-webpack-plugin, can make webpack use HTML as entry and handle multi pages.

Install

npm i web-webpack-plugin --save-dev

const { WebPlugin, AutoWebPlugin } = require ( 'web-webpack-plugin' );

Feature

output html file demo

webpack config

module .exports = { entry : { A : './a' , B : './b' , }, plugins : [ new WebPlugin({ filename : 'index.html' , requires : [ 'A' , 'B' ], }), ], };

will output an file named index.html ,this file will auto load js file generated by webpack form entry A and B ,the out html as below:

output html

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > </ head > < body > < script src = "A.js" > </ script > < script src = "B.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

output directory

├── A .js ├── B .js └── index .html

use html template demo

webpack config

module .exports = { entry : { A : './a' , B : './b' , }, plugins : [ new WebPlugin({ filename : 'index.html' , template : './template.html' , requires : [ 'A' , 'B' ], }), ], };

html template

< html lang = "zh-cn" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < script src = "B" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./reset.min.css?_inline" > < script src = "./google-analyze.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < footer > web-webpack-plugin </ footer > </ body > </ html >

use <script src="B"></script> in html template to load required entry, the B in src="B" means entry name config in webpack.config.js

in html template to load required entry, the in means entry name config in comment <!--SCRIPT--> means a inject position ,except for resource load by <script src></script> left required resource config in WebPlugin's requires option . if there has no <!--SCRIPT--> in html template left required script will be inject ad end of body tag.

output html

< html lang = "zh-cn" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < script src = "B.js" > </ script > < style > body { background-color : rebeccapurple; } </ style > < script src = "google-analyze.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script src = "A.js" > </ script > < footer > web-webpack-plugin </ footer > </ body > </ html >

config resource attribute demo

every resource required by html,it can config some attribute as below:

_dist only load in production environment

only load in production environment _dev only load in dev environment

only load in dev environment _inline inline resource content info html,inline script and css

inline resource content info html,inline script and css _ie resource only required IE browser,to achieve by [if IE]>resource<![endif] comment

there has two way to config resource attribute:

config in html template

webpack config

module .exports = { entry : { 'ie-polyfill' : './ie-polyfill' , inline : './inline' , dev : './dev' , googleAnalytics : './google-analytics' , }, plugins : [ new WebPlugin({ filename : 'index.html' , template : './template.html' , }), ], };

html template

< html lang = "zh-cn" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < script src = "inline?_inline" > </ script > < script src = "ie-polyfill?_ie" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script src = "dev?_dev" > </ script > < script async src = "./google-analytics.js?_dist" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

output html file

config in webpack.config.js

webpack config

module .exports = { plugins : [ new WebPlugin({ filename : 'index.html' , requires : { 'ie-polyfill' : { _ie : true , }, inline : { _inline : true , _dist : true , }, dev : { _dev : true , }, './google-analytics.js' : { _dist : true , }, }, }), ], };

output html file

inject attr for HTML tag demo

other attribute in config without name start with _ will be treat as attribute for HTML tag in output HTML file. e.g if a script resource with query ?crossorigin=anonymous will lead to output HTML be <script src="B.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> .

auto detect html entry demo

AutoWebPlugin plugin can find all page entry in an directory, then auto config an WebPlugin for every page to output an html file, you can use it as below:

webpack config

const autoPlugin = new AutoWebPlugin( './src/pages' , { template : './src/template.html' , templateCompiler : ( pageName, templateFullPath ) => '' , templateContent : `<!DOCTYPE html>....` , entry : null , filename : null , preEntrys : [ './path/to/file1.js' ], postEntrys : [ './path/to/file2.js' ], stylePublicPath : null , ignorePages : [ 'pageName' ], outputPagemap : true , } ); module .exports = { entry : autoPlugin.entry({ youAdditionalEntryName : 'you additional entry path' , }), };

src directory

── src │ ├── home │ │ └── index .js │ ├── ie_polyfill .js │ ├── login │ │ └── index .js │ ├── polyfill .js │ ├── signup │ │ └── index .js │ └── template .html

output directory

├── dist │ ├── common .js │ ├── home .html │ ├── home .js │ ├── ie_polyfill .js │ ├── login .html │ ├── login .js │ ├── polyfill .js │ ├── signup .html │ └── signup .js

AutoWebPlugin find all page home login signup directory in ./src/ ,for this three page home login signup :

will use index.js as main file add three chunk home login signup

as main file add three chunk output three html file home.html login.html signup.html

auto inject resource required by ever page. e.g(inject home chunk to home.html)

AutoWebPlugin find all page home login signup in dir ./src/ then:

use index.js as entry for every page to make a chunk named chunk home login signup

output html files for every page home.html login.html signup.html

auto inject resource required by every page（e.g home.html will inject home chunk）

ignorePages attribute

ignorePages page name list will not ignore by AutoWebPlugin(Not output html file for this page name),type is array of string.

template attribute

template if template is a string , i will regard it as file path for html template（full path relative to webpack.config.js） In the complex case,You can set the template to a function, as follows using the current page directory index.html file as the current page template file

webpack config

new AutoWebPlugin( './src/' , { template : ( pageName ) => { return path.resolve( './src' , pageName, 'index.html' ); }, });

entry attribute

The entry property is similar to template, and also supports callback functions for complex situations. But if the entry is empty to use the current page directory index.jsx? As the entrance

config publicPath demo

load css demo

The resource for each entry may contain css code. If you want to extract the css code to load alone rather than sneaking into the js where you need to load extract-text-webpack-plugin Separated css code, the rest of the things to me, I will automatically deal with the same as the above js css

webpack config

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : ExtractTextPlugin.extract({ fallbackLoader : 'style-loader' , loader : 'css-loader' , }), }, ], }, entry : { 1 : './1' , 2 : './2' , 3 : './3' , 4 : './4' , }, plugins : [ new ExtractTextPlugin( '[name].css' ), new WebPlugin({ filename : 'index.html' , template : './template.html' , requires : [ '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' ], }), ], };

html template

< html lang = "zh-cn" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "1" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "2?_inline" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "3?_ie" > < script src = "1" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script src = "2" > </ script > < footer > footer </ footer > </ body > </ html >

output html

< html lang = "zh-cn" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "1.css" > < style > body { background-color : rebeccapurple; } </ style > < script src = "1.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "4.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "2.js" > </ script > < script src = "3.js" > </ script > < script src = "4.js" > </ script > < footer > footer </ footer > </ body > </ html >

output directory

├── 1 .css ├── 1 .js ├── 2 .css ├── 2 .js ├── 3 .css ├── 3 .js ├── 4 .css ├── 4 .js └── index .html

minify output html demo

WebPlugin and AutoWebPlugin support htmlMinify options to minify output html use the following rules:

if htmlMinify is set - if htmlMinify is true , builtin html minify function will used to minify output html(minify HTML only，not CSS or JS) - if htmlMinify is false , builtin html pretty function will used to output human read friendly html - if htmlMinify is a function ,use this function function(orgHTMLString)=>minifyHTMLString to minify html

if htmlMinify is missing( undefined ) - if environment is production , builtin html minify function will used to minify output html(minify HTML only，not CSS or JS) if environment is not production , builtin html pretty function will used to output human read friendly html



Distinguish the environment

This plugin takes into account both development environment and production environment. And only if process.env.NODE_ENV = production current environment is production environment, others are considered to be development environment. webpack -p will use DefinePlugin define NODE_ENV=production 。

In practice