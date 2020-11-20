Report Web Vitals to your API with one POST request per session.

The web-vitals library is excellent at accurately measuring Web Vitals. But it has no opinion on how to report metrics from a browser to your analytics. It may result in multiple API calls, session tracking, and lost metrics. The web-vitals-reporter makes Web Vitals collecting as simple as sending one POST request.

Features:

Report Web Vitals with one request per session (no tracking);

Associate useful device information like the number of cpus , memory size, and connection type;

, size, and type; Report custom front end metrics;

Handle edge-cases like multiple CLS calls, round values, and sendBeacon fallback;

fallback; It's a tiny (800 bytes) library without external dependencies.

Usage

① Report Core Web Vitals and device information to an API endpoint:

import { getCLS, getFID, getLCP } from 'web-vitals' import { createApiReporter, getDeviceInfo } from 'web-vitals-reporter' const sendToAnalytics = createApiReporter( '/analytics' , { initial : getDeviceInfo() }) getLCP(sendToAnalytics) getFID(sendToAnalytics) getCLS(sendToAnalytics) { id : '1591874402350-8969370227936' , cpus : 8 , memory : 8 , connection : { rtt : 100 , downlink : 5 , effectiveType : '4g' }, LCP : 1487 , FID : 6 , CLS : 1.5602 , duration : 4560 }

② Measure performance with Next.js:

import { createApiReporter } from 'web-vitals-reporter' const report = createApiReporter( '/analytics' ) export function reportWebVitals ( metric ) { if (metric.label === 'web-vitals' ) { report(metric) } else { report({ name : metric.name, value : metric.value }) } } export { report as reportWebVitals }

③ Load and report Web Vitals using a <script> tag:

< script defer src = "https://unpkg.com/web-vitals" > </ script > < script defer src = "https://unpkg.com/web-vitals-reporter" > </ script > < script > addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function () { var sendToAnalytics = webVitalsReporter.createApiReporter( '/analytics' ) webVitals.getCLS(sendToAnalytics) webVitals.getFID(sendToAnalytics) webVitals.getLCP(sendToAnalytics) }) </ script >

API

Create a report function that accepts Web Vitals' Metric object. At the end of the session, it sends collected data to the url using a POST request.

It accepts any { name: string, value: number } object, making it a useful tool for reporting any metric to the API using the one-request-per-session pattern.

Use initial to add extra context to the result object. By default web-vitals-reporter only adds id and session duration . It's possible to rewrite id with the initial object.

import { getFID } from 'web-vitals' import { createApiReporter, getDeviceInfo } from 'web-vitals-reporter' const report = createApiReporter( '/analytics' , { initial : { id : 'custom-id' , cpus : getDeviceInfo().cpus }, }) getFID(report) { id : 'custom-id' , cpus : 8 , FID : 24 , duration : 4560 }

By default web-vitals-reporter uses sendBeacon and fallbacks to XMLHttpRequest .

Use onSend to implement a custom request logic, like logging data in development, or adding extra headers with window.fetch .

import { createApiReporter } from 'web-vitals-reporter' const isLighthouse = Boolean (navigator.userAgent.match( 'Chrome-Lighthouse' )) const isLocalhost = location.origin.includes( 'localhost' ) const report = createApiReporter( '/analytics' , { onSend : isLighthouse || isLocalhost ? ( url, result ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , ' ' )) } : null , })

To see output in the console, set Preserve log option and refresh the page.

By default web-vitals-reporter only rounds metric.value for known Web Vitals (code).

Use mapMetric to implement a custom metric mapping. For example:

import { getCLS, getFID, getLCP } from 'web-vitals' import { createApiReporter } from 'web-vitals-reporter' const report = createApiReporter( '/analytics' , { mapMetric : ( metric ) => { switch (metric.name) { case 'LCP' : { const entry = metric.entries[metric.entries.length - 1 ] return { largestContentfulPaint : metric.value, largestContentfulElement : getCssSelector(entry.element), largestContentfulElementSize : entry.size, } } case 'CLS' : { return { cumulativeLayoutShift : metric.value, largestLayoutShift : Math .max(...metric.entries.map( ( e ) => e.value)), totalLayoutShifts : metric.entries.length, } } case 'FID' : { const entry = metric.entries[ 0 ] return { firstInputDelay : metric.value, firstInputName : entry.name, firstInputTime : entry.startTime, } } default : return { [metric.name]: metric.value } } }, }) getLCP(report) getFID(report) getCLS(report)

Use beforeSend to modify the final result before it's sent to the server. Note: The method should be synchronous because it's fired at the end of the session when the tab is closed.

Example, compute metric score to pass Core Web Vitals thresholds:

import { getCLS, getFID, getLCP } from 'web-vitals' import { createApiReporter } from 'web-vitals-reporter' const report = createApiReporter( '/analytics' , { beforeSend : ( result ) => { const { LCP, FID, CLS } = result if (!LCP || !FID || !CLS) return return { LCPScore : LCP < 2500 ? 'good' : LCP < 4500 ? 'needs improvement' : 'poor' FIDScore : FID < 100 ? 'good' : FID < 300 ? 'needs improvement' : 'poor' CLSScore : CLS < 0.1 ? 'good' : CLS < 0.25 ? 'needs improvement' : 'poor' } }, }) getLCP(report) getFID(report) getCLS(report) { id : '1591874402350-8969370227936' , LCP : 1487 , LCPScore : 'good' , FID : 106 , FIDScore : 'needs improvement' CLS : 1.5602 , CLSScore : 'poor' }

A helper that returns device information (connection type, memory size, or the number of CPU cores). Use these data to add dimensions to your analytics.

import { getDeviceInfo } from 'web-vitals-reporter' console .log(getDeviceInfo()) { "url" : "https://treo.sh/" , "referrer" : "https://github.com/" , "userAgent" : "Mozilla/5.0 ..." , "cpus" : 8 , "memory" : 8 , "connection" : { "rtt" : 100 , "downlink" : 5 , "effectiveType" : "4g" } }

Return types:

{ url?: string , referrer?: string , userAgent?: string , memory?: number , cpus?: number , connection?: { effectiveType: string , rtt: number , downlink: number , }, }

Credits

Sponsored by Treo.sh - Page speed monitoring made simple.