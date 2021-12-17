openbase logo
wve

web-vitals-element

by Stefan Judis
1.3.7 (see all)

A custom elements wrapper around the web-vitals lib.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

441

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

web-vitals-element

Bring web vitals quickly into your page using custom elements

web-vitals-element in styled and unstyled version

See it in action on CodePen.

Basic usage

<!-- Include the custom element script -->

<!-- Unstyled (installed locally) -->
<script src="node_modules/web-vitals-element/dist/web-vitals-element.min.js"></script>
<!-- Unstyled from unpkg.com -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/web-vitals-element@latest/dist/web-vitals-element.min.js"></script>
<!-- Unstyled from skypack -->
<script type="module">
  import 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/web-vitals-element';
</script>

<!-- Styled (installed locally) -->
<script src="node_modules/web-vitals-element/dist/web-vitals-element.styled.min.js"></script>
<!-- Styled from unpkg.com -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/web-vitals-element@latest/dist/web-vitals-element.styled.min.js"></script>
<!-- Styled from skypack -->
<script type="module">
  import 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/web-vitals-element/styled';
</script>

The element does not render shadow DOM. You can style it like any other element in your HTML page.

After loading the element script, use the web-vitals element in your HTML.

<!-- Basic usage -->
<web-vitals></web-vitals>

<!-- Define the metrics you care about -->
<web-vitals cls fcp fid lcp ttfb></web-vitals>

<!-- Show message about not support metrics -->
<web-vitals show-unsupported></web-vitals>

Currently supported metrics: cls, fcp, fid, lcp, ttfb. Read more about these in the web-vitals documentation.

Contributing

I'd love to see more themes for the web vitals element box – the fancier the better! If you're interested in contributing some fancy looks, please open an issue.

Code of conduct

This project underlies a code of conduct.

License

This project is released under MIT license.

