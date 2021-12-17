Bring web vitals quickly into your page using custom elements

See it in action on CodePen.

Basic usage

< script src = "node_modules/web-vitals-element/dist/web-vitals-element.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/web-vitals-element@latest/dist/web-vitals-element.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/web-vitals-element/dist/web-vitals-element.styled.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/web-vitals-element@latest/dist/web-vitals-element.styled.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "module" > </ script >

The element does not render shadow DOM. You can style it like any other element in your HTML page.

After loading the element script, use the web-vitals element in your HTML.

< web-vitals > </ web-vitals > < web-vitals cls fcp fid lcp ttfb > </ web-vitals > < web-vitals show-unsupported > </ web-vitals >

Currently supported metrics: cls , fcp , fid , lcp , ttfb . Read more about these in the web-vitals documentation.

Contributing

I'd love to see more themes for the web vitals element box – the fancier the better! If you're interested in contributing some fancy looks, please open an issue.

Code of conduct

This project underlies a code of conduct.

License

This project is released under MIT license.