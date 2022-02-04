tree-sitter
Tree-sitter is a parser generator tool and an incremental parsing library. It can build a concrete syntax tree for a source file and efficiently update the syntax tree as the source file is edited. Tree-sitter aims to be:
- General enough to parse any programming language
- Fast enough to parse on every keystroke in a text editor
- Robust enough to provide useful results even in the presence of syntax errors
- Dependency-free so that the runtime library (which is written in pure C) can be embedded in any application
Links