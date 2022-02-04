openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

web-tree-sitter

by tree-sitter
0.19.4 (see all)

An incremental parsing system for programming tools

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

7.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

152

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tree-sitter

Build Status Build status DOI

Tree-sitter is a parser generator tool and an incremental parsing library. It can build a concrete syntax tree for a source file and efficiently update the syntax tree as the source file is edited. Tree-sitter aims to be:

  • General enough to parse any programming language
  • Fast enough to parse on every keystroke in a text editor
  • Robust enough to provide useful results even in the presence of syntax errors
  • Dependency-free so that the runtime library (which is written in pure C) can be embedded in any application

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial