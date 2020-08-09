openbase logo
wt

web-term

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
5.2.1

📺 A fullscreen terminal in your browser.

Readme

web-term

$ web-term

A full screen terminal in your browser.

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

# Using npm
npm install --global web-term

# Using yarn
yarn global add web-term

Then, run web-term --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

$ web-term --help
Usage: web-term [options]

A full screen terminal in your browser.

Options:
  --authentication-key      An optional authentication key.
  -P, --pty-options <json>  Additional options to pass to the pty library.
  -K, --key <path>          The path to the key file.
  -C, --cert <path>         The path to the certificate file.
  -s, --start <program>     The start program.
  -b, --shell <program>     The shell program. By default `bash`.
  -o, --open                If provided, the web term will be automatically
                            opened in the default browser.
  -c, --cwd <path>          The path to the web terminal current working
                            directory.
  -d, --daemon              Start web term as background process.
  -H, --host <host>         The host to listen to.
  -p, --port <port>         The web term server port.
  -h, --help                Displays this help.
  -v, --version             Displays version information.

Examples:
  $ web-term # Default behavior
  $ web-term -p 8080 # start on 0.0.0.0:8080
  $ web-term -p 8080 -h localhost # start on localhost:8080
  $ web-term -d # daemonize
  $ web-term -c path/to/some/dir
  $ web-term -o # Opens the web-term in the browser
  $ web-term -s alsamixer # Opens alsamixer in the browser
  $ web-term -C path/to/cert.pem -K path/to/key.pem # https support

Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/web-term.

Screenshots

VIM

Alsamixer

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

🍰 Thanks

This project is highly based on tty.js created by @chjj. Thanks a lot for this awesome stuff!

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • magnesium

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

