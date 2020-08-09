A full screen terminal in your browser.

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

npm install --global web-term yarn global add web-term

Then, run web-term --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

web-term -- help Usage: web-term [options] A full screen terminal in your browser. Options: --authentication-key An optional authentication key. -P, --pty-options <json> Additional options to pass to the pty library. -K, --key <path> The path to the key file. -C, --cert <path> The path to the certificate file. -s, --start <program> The start program. -b, --shell <program> The shell program. By default `bash`. -o, --open If provided, the web term will be automatically opened in the default browser. -c, --cwd <path> The path to the web terminal current working directory. -d, --daemon Start web term as background process. -H, --host <host> The host to listen to. -p, --port <port> The web term server port. -h, --help Displays this help. -v, --version Displays version information. Examples: web-term web-term -p 8080 web-term -p 8080 -h localhost web-term -d web-term -c path/to/some/dir web-term -o web-term -s alsamixer web-term -C path/to/cert.pem -K path/to/key.pem Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/web-term.

Screenshots

VIM

Alsamixer

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

🍰 Thanks

This project is highly based on tty.js created by @chjj. Thanks a lot for this awesome stuff!

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău