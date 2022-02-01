This library contains both basic convenience functions such as readToEnd , concat , slice , clone , webToNode and nodeToWeb , and more complex functions for transforming and parsing streams. Examples of the latter can be found below.

Table of Contents

Usage

npm install --save @openpgp/web-stream-tools

import * as stream from '@openpgp/web-stream-tools' ;

Documentation

See the documentation for a full list of functions.

Examples

Transforming a stream

In this example we're encrypting a stream using an imaginary API which has process and finish methods.

const encryptor = new Encryptor(); const encrypted = stream.transform(input, function process ( chunk ) { return encryptor.process(chunk); }, function finish ( ) { return encryptor.finish(); });

Both the process and finish functions:

are optional (by default no data is written to the transformed stream)

may be asynchronous

may throw (in which case the error is forwarded to the transformed stream)

input can be a stream containing anything, or it can be a plain value (Uint8Array or String) in which case transform() will simply return process(input) and finish() concatenated together.

Transforming a stream in chunks of 1024 bytes

In this example we're encrypting a stream using an imaginary API which has a process method that requires us to pass in chunks of size 1024 (unless it's the last chunk).

const encrypted = stream.transformPair(input, async (readable, writable) => { const reader = stream.getReader(readable); const writer = stream.getWriter(writable); try { while ( true ) { await writer.ready; const chunk = await reader.readBytes( 1024 ); if (chunk === undefined ) { await writer.close(); break ; } await writer.write(encryptor.process(chunk)); } } catch (e) { await writer.abort(e); } });

The above example may seem more complicated than necessary, but it correctly handles:

Backpressure (if encrypted gets read slowly, input gets read slowly as well)

gets read slowly, gets read slowly as well) Cancellation (if encrypted gets canceled, input gets cancelled as well)

gets canceled, gets cancelled as well) Erroring (if input errors, encrypted gets errored as well)

Unlike transform , transformPair will always return a stream, even if input is not.

Parsing data on a stream which is expected to be in a specific format

There are also helper functions for reading a specific number of bytes, or a single line, etc:

stream.parse(input, reader => { const byte = await reader.readByte(); const bytes = await reader.readBytes(n); const line = await reader.readLine(); const stream = reader.remainder(); });

Most of the functions above are also available when getting a reader using stream.getReader() instead of stream.parse() .

All of the functions above also work when reading a stream containing Strings instead of a Uint8Arrays, and will return Strings in that case.

Cloning and slicing streams

There are also a few functions not for reading the stream, but for manipulating the stream for another function to read:

stream.slice(input, begin, end); stream.clone(input); stream.passiveClone(input);