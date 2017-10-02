Simplifies making web requests with TypeScript async/await

This package makes it easier to perform web requests using TypeScript and async/await. It wraps the popular request package, extending it with an interface that facilitates async/await and strong-typing.

Examples

Get web-page content as a string...

var result = await WebRequest.get( 'http://www.google.com/' ); console .log(result.content);

Get JSON data...

var url = 'http://query.yahooapis.com/v1/public/yql?q=select+*+from+yahoo.finance.quotes+where+symbol+IN+(%22YHOO%22,%22AAPL%22)&format=json&env=http://datatables.org/alltables.env' ; var data = await WebRequest.json<any>(url); for ( var quote of data.query.results.quote) console .log(quote.Symbol, quote.Bid, 'low=' +quote.DaysLow, 'high=' +quote.DaysHigh, 'vol=' +quote.Volume);

Get JSON data with a strongly typed result...

interface QuoteResult { query : { results : { quote : Array <{ Symbol : string; Bid: string; DaysHigh: string; DaysLow: string; Volume: string; }> } } } var url = 'http://query.yahooapis.com/v1/public/yql?q=select+*+from+yahoo.finance.quotes+where+symbol+IN+(%22YHOO%22,%22AAPL%22)&format=json&env=http://datatables.org/alltables.env' ; var data = await WebRequest.json<QuoteResult>(url); for ( var quote of data.query.results.quote) console .log(quote.Symbol, quote.Bid, 'low=' +quote.DaysLow, 'high=' +quote.DaysHigh, 'vol=' +quote.Volume);

Perform a series of REST operations, one-by-one...

var orders = await WebRequest.json<Order[]>( 'http://www.example.com/customers/123/orders' ); for ( var order of orders) order.status = "backorder" ; await WebRequest.post( 'http://www.example.com/customers/321/orders' , null , orders); await WebRequest.delete( 'http://www.example.com/customers/123' ); await WebRequest.patch( 'http://www.example.com/customers/321/orders/98765' , null , { status : "shipped" });

Getting Started

Make sure you're running Node v4 and TypeScript 1.7 or higher...

node -v v4.2.6 npm install -g typescript tsd tsc -v Version 1.7.5

Install the web-request package and the typings definitions for Node.js...

npm install web-request

Write some code...

import * as WebRequest from 'web-request' ; ( async function ( ) { var result = await WebRequest.get( 'http://www.google.com/' ); console .log(result.content); })();

Save the above to a file (index.ts), build and run it!

$ tsc index.ts typings/node/node.d.ts --target es6 --module commonjs $ node index.js < html ...

Response Errors as Exceptions

The throwResponseError option will cause any response with a 400 or 500 level status to throw an exception. This option is disabled by default.

Throw an exception for a specific request.

await WebRequest.get( 'http://xyzzy.com/123' , { throwResponseError : true });

Throw an exception for any request that results in an error response.

WebRequest.defaults({ throwResponseErrors : true });

Interface

function get ( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions ): Promise < Response < string >>; function post ( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions, content?: any ): Promise < Response < string >>; function put ( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions, content?: any ): Promise < Response < string >>; function patch ( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions, content?: any ): Promise < Response < string >>; function head ( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions ): Promise < Response < void >>; function delete ( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions ): Promise < Response < string >>; function json < T >( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions ): Promise < T >; function create < T >( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions, content?: any ): Promise < Request < T >>; function stream ( uri: string, options?: RequestOptions, content?: any ): Promise < Response < void >>; function defaults ( options: RequestOptions ): void ; function debug ( value?: boolean ): boolean ; interface Request < T > extends request . Request { options : RequestOptions; response: Promise <Response<T>>; } class Response < T > { request : Request<T>; message: http.IncomingMessage; get charset(): string; get content(): T; get contentLength(): number; get contentType(): string; get cookies(): Cookie[]; get headers(): Headers; get httpVersion(): string; get lastModified(): Date; get method(): string; get server(): string; get statusCode(): number; get statusMessage(): string; get uri(): Uri; }

Note the following interfaces are as defined by request...

More Examples

Setting defaults that apply for all requests is supported...

WebRequest.defaults({ baseUrl : 'https://example.com/' }); var orders = await WebRequest.json<Order[]>( '/customers/123/orders' ); await WebRequest.post( '/customers/321/orders' , null , orders); await WebRequest.delete( '/customers/123' );

To make a request that requires authentication...

await WebRequest.get( 'https://example.com/' , { auth : { user : 'username' , pass : 'password' , sendImmediately : false }});

To make a request with custom headers...

await WebRequest.get( 'https://example.com' , { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'request' }});

To enable cookies, set jar to true or specify a custom cookie jar...

var response = await WebRequest.get( 'https://www.google.com/' , { jar : true }); console .log(response.cookies);

Use the stream method to request a large resource efficiently with negligible memory impact...

var request = WebRequest.stream( 'http://img15.hostingpics.net/pics/944021EarthHighRes.png' ); var w = fs.createWriteStream( 'earth.png' ); request.pipe(w); var response = await request.response; await new Promise ( resolve => w.on( 'finish' , () => resolve()));

Stream a file up to a server...

var request = WebRequest.stream( 'http://example.com/data.json' , { method : 'post' }); fs.createReadStream( 'file.json' ).pipe(request); await request.response;

Stream a file from one server to another...