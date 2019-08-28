- 一 ：所有类型通用的上报SDK 即：web-report-default.js
- 二 ：针对于使用Jquery ajax的上报SDK 即：web-report-jquery.js
- 三 ：针对于使用Axios ajax的上报SDK 即：web-report-axios.js
- 四 ：针对于使用Fetch ajax的上报SDK 即：web-report-fetch.js
- 五 ：针对于业务代码手动触发的上报SDK 即：web-report-none.js
通用版本适合所有上报情况
至于四种sdk的选择可酌情选择。通常来说专库专用会更好，因此使用jquery的推荐第二种，使用fetch的推荐第三种,使用Axios的推荐第三种，其他情况使用通用版本
web-report-sdk 只做页面性，错误信息，资源信息，ajax信息等上报，让你不用关心浏览器上报部分，是一个比较完整和健全的数据上报插件。
在此基础上你可以开发任何自己需要的性能上报系统。
- url 上报页面地址
- preUrl 来访上一页面URL
- performance 页面性能数据详情，字段含义详情请参考后面内容
- errorList 页面错误信息详情，包含js,img,ajax,fetch等所有错误信息，字段含义详情请参考后面内容
- resoruceList 页面性能数据详情，当前页面所有资源性能详情信息，字段含义详情请参考后面内容
- markUv 统计uv标识
- markUser 从用户进入网站开始标识，直到用户离开销毁，可以用来做用户漏斗分析
- time 当前上报时间
- screenwidth 屏幕宽度
- screenheight 屏幕高度
- isFristIn 是否是某次会话的第一次进入
- type 上报类型 1:页面级性能上报 2:页面ajax性能上报 3：页面内错误信息上报
- 1、下载 dist/web-report-default.min.js 到本地
- 2、使用script标签引入到html的头部（备注：放到所有js资源之前）
- 3、使用performance函数进行数据的监听上报
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>performance test</title>
<script src="../dist/web-report-default.min.js"></script>
<script>
Performance({
domain:'http://some.com/api', //Your API address
})
</script>
</head>
npm install web-report --save
import {
Performance,
axiosReport,
defaultReport,
fetchReport,
jqueryReport,
noneReport
} from 'web-report'
npm install web-report --save
//New performance.js file
//The contents are as follows
import { Performance } from 'web-report'
Performance({
domain:'http://some.com/api'
})
//Change webpack configuration
entry: {
//add performance entry
'performance':path.resolve(__dirname, '../src/performance.js'),
},
//change htmlWebpackPlugin config like this
//Attention to dependence
new htmlWebpackPlugin({
...
chunks: ['vendors','performance','main'],
chunksSortMode: 'manual',
}),
router.afterEach((to, from, next) => {
if(from.name){
try{ window.ReportData(); }catch(e){}
}else{
addEventListener("load",function(){
try{ window.ReportData(); }catch(e){}
},false);
}
})
https://github.com/wangweianger/zanePerfor
https://www.npmjs.com/package/web-report
- 同时传入 domain和传入的function ，function优先级更高，也就是说function会执行
- domain ：上报api接口
- outtime ：上报延迟时间，保证异步数据的加载 （默认：300ms）
- isPage ：是否上报页面性能数据 （默认：true）
- isResource ：是否上报页面资源性能数据 （默认：true）
- isError ：是否上报页面错误信息数据 （默认：true）
- isAjax ：是否上报ajax信息 （默认：true）
- add ：附带参数 （值为json object 例如：{APPID:'123456789'}）
- filterUrl ：不需要上报的ajax请求 （例如开发模式下的livereload链接）
- fn ：自定义上报函数，上报方式可以用ajax可以用fetch (非必填：默认使用fetch,如果使用ajax则必须参数 report:'report-data'，如果是fetch则必须参数：type:'report-data')
1、最简单最常用的上报
Performance({
domain:'http://some.com/api' //你的api地址
})
2、加add参数上报
Performance({
domain:'http://some.com/api' //你的api地址
add:{
appId:'123456789'
}
})
3、自己写fetch fn上报
Performance({},data=>{
fetch('http://some.com/api',{
type:'POST',
report:'report-data',
headers: {'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body:JSON.stringify(data)
}).then((data)=>{})
})
4、自己写AJAX fn上报
Performance({},data=>{
$.ajax({
type:'POST',
report:'report-data',
contentType: 'application/json',
data:{
data:data
},
success:data=>{}
})
})
5、完整版本的上报案例
Performance({
domain:'http://some.com/api',
outtime:500,
isPage:true,
isAjax:true,
isResource:true,
isError:true,
add:{
appId:'123456789'
},
filterUrl:['http://localhost:35729/livereload.js?snipver=1']
})
一：addError ：此方法向插件中自定义上报错误信息，vue,react，try{}catch 的报错信息均可采用此方法上报 案例：
let message = 'js add error'
let col = 20
let line = 20
let resourceUrl = 'http://www.xxx.com/01.js'
Performance.addError({
msg:message,
col:col,
line:line,
resourceUrl:resourceUrl
})
二：addData ：上报时自定义的数据 案例：
Performance.addData((data)=>{
data.name = 'wangwei'
data.some = {
name:'wangwie',
age:20
}
})
If you use the Vue framework, you can do it like this.
import { Performance } from 'web-report'
Vue.config.errorHandler = function (err, vm, info) {
let { message, stack } = err;
// Processing error
let resourceUrl,col,line;
let errs = stack.match(/\(.+?\)/)
if(errs&&errs.length) errs = errs[0]
errs=errs.replace(/\w.+js/g,$1=>{resourceUrl=$1;return '';})
errs=errs.split(':')
if(errs&&errs.length>1)line=parseInt(errs[1]||0);col=parseInt(errs[2]||0)
// Fixed parameters
// Call the Performance.addError method
Performance.addError({
msg:message,
col:col,
line:line,
resourceUrl:resourceUrl
})
}
If you use the React framework, you can do it like this.
//Top reference
import { Performance } from 'web-report'
//Parent component listens for subcomponent error information
componentDidCatch(error, info) {
let {message,stack} = error
// Processing error
let resourceUrl,col,line;
let errs = stack.match(/\(.+?\)/)
if(errs&&errs.length) errs = errs[0]
errs=errs.replace(/\w.+js/g,$1=>{resourceUrl=$1;return '';})
errs=errs.split(':')
if(errs&&errs.length>1)line=parseInt(errs[1]||0);col=parseInt(errs[2]||0)
// Fixed parameters
// Call the Performance.addError method
Performance.addError({
msg:message,
col:col,
line:line,
resourceUrl:resourceUrl
})
}
git clone https://github.com/wangweianger/web-report-sdk.git
npm install
//Development
npm run dev
//product
npm run build
//test page
http://localhost:8080/test/
|parameter name
|describe
|explain
|url
|上报页面地址
|markUv
|统计uv标识
|markUser
|用户标识
|可用来做UV统计，和用户行为漏斗分析
|isFristIn
|是否是每次会话的第一次渲染
|可以用来做首屏渲染性能统计分类
|type
|上报类型
|1:页面级性能上报 2:页面ajax性能上报 3：页面内错误信息上报
|screenwidth
|屏幕宽度
|screenheight
|屏幕高度
|preUrl
|上一页面
|errorList
|错误资源列表信息
|->t
|资源时间
|->n
|资源类型
|resource，js，ajax，fetch,other
|->msg
|错误信息
|->method
|资源请求方式
|GET，POST
|->data->resourceUrl
|请求资源路径
|->data->col
|js错误行
|->data->line
|js错误列
|->data->status
|ajax错误状态
|->data->text
|ajax错误信息
|performance
|页面资源性能数据(单位均为毫秒)
|->dnst
|DNS解析时间
|->tcpt
|TCP建立时间
|->wit
|白屏时间
|->domt
|dom渲染完成时间
|->lodt
|页面onload时间
|->radt
|页面准备时间
|->rdit
|页面重定向时间
|->uodt
|unload时间
|->reqt
|request请求耗时
|->andt
|页面解析dom耗时
|resoruceList
|页面资源性能数据
|->decodedBodySize
|资源返回数据大小
|->duration
|资源耗时
|->method
|请求方式
|GET,POST
|->name
|请求资源路径
|->nextHopProtocol
|http协议版本
|->type
|请求资源类型
|script，img，fetchrequest，xmlhttprequest，other
{
"time": 1524136760783,
"preUrl": "",
"appId":"123456789",
"type": 1,
"isFristIn": true,
"markUv": "hzYyTkk2TzJ2M3dE1aR1539930145705",
"markUser": "FtJ7BykWAPc3SyXQayd1539917250089",
"url":"http://blog.seosiwei.com",
"errorList": [
{
"t": 1524136759597,
"n": "resource",
"msg": "img is load error",
"data": {
"target": "img",
"type": "error",
"resourceUrl": "http://img1.imgtn.bd95510/"
},
"method": "GET"
},
{
"t": 1524136759720,
"n": "js",
"msg": "ReferenceError: wangwei is not defined at http://localhost:8080/test/:73:15",
"data": {
"resourceUrl": "http://localhost:8080/test/",
"line": 73,
"col": 15
},
"method": "GET"
},
{
"t": 1524136759764,
"n": "fetch",
"msg": "fetch request error",
"data": {
"resourceUrl": "http://mock-api.seosiwei.com/guest/order/api/order/getOrde",
"text": "TypeError: Failed to fetch",
"status": 0
},
"method": "POST"
},
{
"t": 1524136759780,
"n": "ajax",
"msg": "ajax request error",
"data": {
"resourceUrl": "http://mock-api.seosiwei.com/guest/home/api/shop/getHomeInitInf",
"text": "ajax request error",
"status": 0
},
"method": "GET"
}
],
"performance": {
"dnst": 0,
"tcpt": 0,
"wit": 542,
"domt": 693,
"lodt": 872,
"radt": 4,
"rdit": 0,
"uodt": 0,
"reqt": 540,
"andt": 168
},
"resourceList": [
{
"name": "http://localhost:8080/dist/web-report.js",
"method": "GET",
"type": "script",
"duration": "73.70",
"decodedBodySize": 18666,
"nextHopProtocol": "http/1.1"
},
{
"name": "https://cdn.bootcss.com/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js",
"method": "GET",
"type": "script",
"duration": "0.00",
"decodedBodySize": 0,
"nextHopProtocol": "h2"
},
{
"name": "https://ss1.bdstatic.com/70cFvXSh_Q1YnxGkpoWK1HF6hhy/it/u=295864288,1887240069&fm=27&gp=0.jpg",
"method": "GET",
"type": "img",
"duration": "0.00",
"decodedBodySize": 0,
"nextHopProtocol": "http/1.1"
},
{
"name": "http://localhost:35729/livereload.js?snipver=1",
"method": "GET",
"type": "script",
"duration": "149.00",
"decodedBodySize": 0,
"nextHopProtocol": "http/1.1"
},
{
"name": "http://mock-api.seosiwei.com/guest/home/api/shop/getHomeInitInfo",
"method": "GET",
"type": "fetchrequest",
"duration": "48.80",
"decodedBodySize": 0,
"nextHopProtocol": "http/1.1"
},
{
"name": "http://mock-api.seosiwei.com/guest/order/api/order/getOrder",
"method": "POST",
"type": "xmlhttprequest",
"duration": "40.20",
"decodedBodySize": 0,
"nextHopProtocol": "http/1.1"
}
],
"addData": {
"name": "wangwei",
"some": {
"name": "wangwie",
"age": 20
}
}
}