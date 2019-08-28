web-report 是一款浏览器端页面性能，ajax, fetch ,错误信息，资源性能上报SDK，资源小巧，性能强悍

上报sdk有五种

一 ：所有类型通用的上报SDK 即：web-report-default.js

二 ：针对于使用Jquery ajax的上报SDK 即：web-report-jquery.js

三 ：针对于使用Axios ajax的上报SDK 即：web-report-axios.js

四 ：针对于使用Fetch ajax的上报SDK 即：web-report-fetch.js

五 ：针对于业务代码手动触发的上报SDK 即：web-report-none.js

通用版本适合所有上报情况

至于四种sdk的选择可酌情选择。通常来说专库专用会更好，因此使用jquery的推荐第二种，使用fetch的推荐第三种,使用Axios的推荐第三种，其他情况使用通用版本

web-report-sdk 只做页面性，错误信息，资源信息，ajax信息等上报，让你不用关心浏览器上报部分，是一个比较完整和健全的数据上报插件。

在此基础上你可以开发任何自己需要的性能上报系统。

web-report SDK主要上报以下性能信息

url 上报页面地址

preUrl 来访上一页面URL

performance 页面性能数据详情，字段含义详情请参考后面内容

errorList 页面错误信息详情，包含js,img,ajax,fetch等所有错误信息，字段含义详情请参考后面内容

resoruceList 页面性能数据详情，当前页面所有资源性能详情信息，字段含义详情请参考后面内容

markUv 统计uv标识

markUser 从用户进入网站开始标识，直到用户离开销毁，可以用来做用户漏斗分析

time 当前上报时间

screenwidth 屏幕宽度

screenheight 屏幕高度

isFristIn 是否是某次会话的第一次进入

type 上报类型 1:页面级性能上报 2:页面ajax性能上报 3：页面内错误信息上报

1、下载 dist/web-report-default.min.js 到本地

2、使用script标签引入到html的头部（备注：放到所有js资源之前）

3、使用performance函数进行数据的监听上报

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > performance test </ title > < script src = "../dist/web-report-default.min.js" > </ script > < script > Performance({ domain: 'http://some.com/api' , }) </ script > </ head >

npm引入方式

npm install web-report --save import { Performance, axiosReport, defaultReport, fetchReport, jqueryReport, noneReport } from 'web-report'

webpack 使用

npm install web-report --save

import { Performance } from 'web-report' Performance({ domain : 'http://some.com/api' })

entry : { 'performance' :path.resolve(__dirname, '../src/performance.js' ), }, new htmlWebpackPlugin({ ... chunks: [ 'vendors' , 'performance' , 'main' ], chunksSortMode : 'manual' , }),

none JDK使用方法

none JDK在程序中使用 window.ReportData();来触发上报

在多页面中可加载插件后调用 window.ReportData() 方法直接上报。

在vue中可如此使用：

router.afterEach( ( to, from , next ) => { if ( from .name){ try { window .ReportData(); } catch (e){} } else { addEventListener( "load" , function ( ) { try { window .ReportData(); } catch (e){} }, false ); } })

在react中也可以使用 withRouter 对路由跳转后进行统一上报。

以下我根据此SDK开发的一款完整版本前端性能监控系统

https://github.com/wangweianger/zanePerfor

SDK npm 地址

https://www.npmjs.com/package/web-report

注意事项

jquery和axios JDK需要放在jquery 或 axios之后，不然ajax错误性信息无法采集

单页面程序上报处理

增加每次会话的第一次进入标识：isFristIn，客观的统计用户第一次进入页面性能数据

单页面应用程序路由切换时根据页面是否有ajax请求进行性能的上报

也可以自行使用none类型jdk配合路由钩子进行上报

type = 1: 页面级别性能数据上报，即页面加载|路由切换时页面性能数据的上报

type = 2: 页面已加载完毕，当进行某些操作请求了ajax信息时，对ajax性能数据的上报（如果ajax报错则上报错误信息）

type = 3: 页面已加载完毕，当进行某些操作报错时，对错误信息的上报

参数说明

同时传入 domain和传入的function ，function优先级更高，也就是说function会执行

domain ：上报api接口

outtime ：上报延迟时间，保证异步数据的加载 （默认：300ms）

isPage ：是否上报页面性能数据 （默认：true）

isResource ：是否上报页面资源性能数据 （默认：true）

isError ：是否上报页面错误信息数据 （默认：true）

isAjax ：是否上报ajax信息 （默认：true）

add ：附带参数 （值为json object 例如：{APPID:'123456789'}）

filterUrl ：不需要上报的ajax请求 （例如开发模式下的livereload链接）

fn ：自定义上报函数，上报方式可以用ajax可以用fetch (非必填：默认使用fetch,如果使用ajax则必须参数 report:'report-data'，如果是fetch则必须参数：type:'report-data')

案例

1 、最简单最常用的上报 Performance({ domain : 'http://some.com/api' }) 2 、加add参数上报 Performance({ domain : 'http://some.com/api' add :{ appId : '123456789' } }) 3 、自己写fetch fn上报 Performance({},data=>{ fetch( 'http://some.com/api' ,{ type : 'POST' , report : 'report-data' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify(data) }).then( ( data )=> {}) }) 4 、自己写AJAX fn上报 Performance({},data=>{ $.ajax({ type : 'POST' , report : 'report-data' , contentType : 'application/json' , data :{ data :data }, success : data => {} }) }) 5 、完整版本的上报案例 Performance({ domain : 'http://some.com/api' , outtime : 500 , isPage : true , isAjax : true , isResource : true , isError : true , add :{ appId : '123456789' }, filterUrl :[ 'http://localhost:35729/livereload.js?snipver=1' ] })

一：addError ：此方法向插件中自定义上报错误信息，vue,react，try{}catch 的报错信息均可采用此方法上报 案例：

let message = 'js add error' let col = 20 let line = 20 let resourceUrl = 'http://www.xxx.com/01.js' Performance.addError({ msg :message, col :col, line :line, resourceUrl :resourceUrl })

二：addData ：上报时自定义的数据 案例：

Performance.addData( ( data )=> { data.name = 'wangwei' data.some = { name : 'wangwie' , age : 20 } })

USE Vue

If you use the Vue framework, you can do it like this.

1、Introduce Performance

2、Copy the following code

import { Performance } from 'web-report' Vue.config.errorHandler = function ( err, vm, info ) { let { message, stack } = err; let resourceUrl,col,line; let errs = stack.match( /\(.+?\)/ ) if (errs&&errs.length) errs = errs[ 0 ] errs=errs.replace( /\w.+js/g ,$ 1 =>{resourceUrl=$ 1 ; return '' ;}) errs=errs.split( ':' ) if (errs&&errs.length> 1 )line= parseInt (errs[ 1 ]|| 0 );col= parseInt (errs[ 2 ]|| 0 ) Performance.addError({ msg :message, col :col, line :line, resourceUrl :resourceUrl }) }

USE React

If you use the React framework, you can do it like this.

1、Introduce Performance

2、Error Handling in React 16. If you don't know Error Handling.Go to the official website to understand https://reactjs.org/blog/2017/07/26/error-handling-in-react-16.html react16之后提供Error Handling处理报错机制，父组件新增componentDidCatch钩子函数，父组件只能监听子组件的异常信息

import { Performance } from 'web-report' componentDidCatch(error, info) { let {message,stack} = error let resourceUrl,col,line; let errs = stack.match( /\(.+?\)/ ) if (errs&&errs.length) errs = errs[ 0 ] errs=errs.replace( /\w.+js/g ,$ 1 =>{resourceUrl=$ 1 ; return '' ;}) errs=errs.split( ':' ) if (errs&&errs.length> 1 )line= parseInt (errs[ 1 ]|| 0 );col= parseInt (errs[ 2 ]|| 0 ) Performance.addError({ msg :message, col :col, line :line, resourceUrl :resourceUrl }) }

Runing

git clone https: npm install npm run dev npm run build http :

Return parameter description

parameter name describe explain url 上报页面地址 markUv 统计uv标识 markUser 用户标识 可用来做UV统计，和用户行为漏斗分析 isFristIn 是否是每次会话的第一次渲染 可以用来做首屏渲染性能统计分类 type 上报类型 1:页面级性能上报 2:页面ajax性能上报 3：页面内错误信息上报 screenwidth 屏幕宽度 screenheight 屏幕高度 preUrl 上一页面 errorList 错误资源列表信息 ->t 资源时间 ->n 资源类型 resource，js，ajax，fetch,other ->msg 错误信息 ->method 资源请求方式 GET，POST ->data->resourceUrl 请求资源路径 ->data->col js错误行 ->data->line js错误列 ->data->status ajax错误状态 ->data->text ajax错误信息 performance 页面资源性能数据(单位均为毫秒) ->dnst DNS解析时间 ->tcpt TCP建立时间 ->wit 白屏时间 ->domt dom渲染完成时间 ->lodt 页面onload时间 ->radt 页面准备时间 ->rdit 页面重定向时间 ->uodt unload时间 ->reqt request请求耗时 ->andt 页面解析dom耗时 resoruceList 页面资源性能数据 ->decodedBodySize 资源返回数据大小 ->duration 资源耗时 ->method 请求方式 GET,POST ->name 请求资源路径 ->nextHopProtocol http协议版本 ->type 请求资源类型 script，img，fetchrequest，xmlhttprequest，other

A complete report of the report looks like this.