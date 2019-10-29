Web React Components

Put your React Components into a neat Web components wrapper and render them anywhere, not just in your React code.

Motivation

We have lots of React code and really wanted to write Elm. Putting React inside Elm is not trivial and not being able to use our tried-and-tested components would have been a big reason against using Elm. So after watching Richard Feldman's talk we thought "what if Elm rendered just Web Components and the Web Components render whatever they want inside(in our case React)". So how to convert all of our React components into Web Components? Well, that is what this repo is for.

Dependencies

This package requires the following dependencies:

Polyfills: These polyfills are needed for this to work in all evergreen browsers(including IE11). We use polyfills for Web Components V1.

Polyfills for Web Components features, namely custom elements(CE) and shady DOM(SD)

Adapter to transform non-native ES2015 classes into true ES2015 classes(needed for CE)

Everything you need to provide an ES2015 environment in the browser

Libraries:

React

ReactDOM

If you don't want to assemble all these polyfills yourself and just want to get started quickly, just drop these script tags into your page. They contain everything you need to get going.

NOTE: even if you use Chrome which supports Web Components, you will still need the custom-elements-es5-adapter .

< script src = "//cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.min.js?features=default,fetch,es6,Array.prototype.includes" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/webcomponentsjs/1.0.1/custom-elements-es5-adapter.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/webcomponentsjs/1.0.1/webcomponents-sd-ce.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/0.14.8/react-with-addons.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/0.14.8/react-dom.js" > </ script >

Usage

npm install -S web-react-components

This module will expose functions to hook up your React component with a web component.

Then in your code, import the registering function:

import React from 'react' ; import { register } from 'web-react-components' ; const YourComponent = ( { name, isDisabled, onButtonClick } ) => ( < button disabled = {isDisabled} onClick = {onButtonClick} > {`Hello ${name}, please click me`} </ button > ); register(YourComponent, 'your-component' , [ 'name' , '!!isDisabled' , ], { onButtonClick : e => new Event( 'buttonclick' , { bubbles : true }), } );

API

Register

The register function takes a ReactComponent and registers it using customElements.define(...) .

register (reactComponent, nodeName, propsList, eventMappers = {})

Param Description reactComponent An actual React Component Class / Stateless Function nodeName A tag name for the web component to be created (Must contain a dash) propsList An array of strings which represents the props that should be wired up to React. There are 3 ways to declare a prop.

- 'propName' : with a regular name the attribute value be JSON parsed and passed to React, if that fails, then it will be passed as a String. This let you pass arbitrary data to the React component, even through DOM attributes.

- '!!propName' : With leading bangs this property will be considered a boolean and pass true to React or false if the attribute is not present on the DOM node.

- 'propName()' : With trailing parens the property will be considered an event handler and set up event proxying between react and the DOM, so that it's possible to listen to React props handlers from the DOM. eventMappers An optional object with function values. The keys are handler property names (e.g. onChange ) and the values are functions with the following signature (...args) => Event\|null . The returned event will then be dispatched on the Web Component. If null is returned nothing is dispatched. Note: EventMappers will override any event definitions in the propertyList parameter. options An optional object. The only options right now is useShadowDOM which defaults to true. You can opt out of using shadow DOM by setting this to false. returns WebComponent class An class which is already registered using customElements.define(...)

Convert

Convert is almost the same as register except you have to register the Component yourself. Do this when you want further extend the component before registering it.

convert (reactComponent, propsList, eventMappers = {})

Param Description reactComponent An actual React Component Class / Stateless Function propsList An array of strings which represents the props that should be wired up to React. There are 3 ways to declare a prop.

- 'propName' : with a regular name the attribute value be JSON parsed and passed to React, if that fails, then it will be passed as a String. This let you pass arbitrary data to the React component, even through DOM attributes.

- '!!propName' : With leading bangs this property will be considered a boolean and pass true to React or false if the attribute is not present on the DOM node.

- 'propName()' : With trailing parens the property will be considered an event handler and set up event proxying between react and the DOM, so that it's possible to listen to React props handlers from the DOM. eventMappers An optional object with function values. The keys are handler property names (e.g. onChange ) and the values are functions with the following signature (...args) => Event\|null . The returned event will then be dispatched on the Web Component. If null is returned nothing is dispatched. Note: EventMappers will override any event definitions in the propertyList parameter. options An optional object. The only options right now is useShadowDOM which defaults to true. You can opt out of using shadow DOM by setting this to false. returns WebComponent class An class which can then be used to register using customElements.define(...)

You can the use it like this:

import { convert } from 'web-react-components' ; const MyComponent = convert(MyReactComponet, [ 'name' , 'type' ], { onChange : ( e ) => new Event( 'crazyChange' , { bubbles : true }), }); customElements.define( 'my-component' , MyComponent);

Examples

Then you can render the component from anywhere (even Elm, React, plain HTML, Angular if you really have to :-))

Elm:

... type Msg = ... | ButtonClick yourComponent : List ( Attribute msg) -> List ( Html msg) -> Html msg yourComponent = node "your-component" view model = div [] [ yourComponent [ attribute "name" "Peter" , property "isDisabled" ( Json . Encode .bool True ) , on "buttonclick" ( Decode .succeed ButtonClick ) ] [ span [style ( "color" , "green" )] [text "Click Me" ] ] ]

Plain HTML:

... < div > < your-component name = "Peter" isDisabled onButtonClick = "console.log('you can also use `addEventListener` to attach events')" > < span style = "color: green;" > Click Me </ span > </ your-component > </ div >

Passing props

Attributes and Properties

Since in HTML attribute values can only be strings, other values need to be encoded. The created web component will try a JSON.parse() on each attribute, so all JSON values are valid inside the string. If the parsing fails the value will just be passed to React as a string.

Example: passing '{ "name": Peter }' is fine.

For each attribute you register, a matching property will be defined on the DOM node. These properties will have getters and setters that automatically do JSON parsing and updating the corresponding attribute as well.

You can also use JS to pass properties like this:

document .getElementById( 'your-dom-id' ).numbers = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ];

Events

Events can be listened to in 3 different ways that you should be familiar with from the DOM.

the returned event from the `eventMappers` parameter. document.getElementById( '#my-component' ).addEventListener( 'change' , function ( ) { ... }, false ); document .getElementById( '#my-component' ).onChange = function ( ) { ... }; < custom-component onChange = "console.log('Hello')" > </ custom-component >

To access data from the original event from React you will have to do something like this:

document .getElementById( '#my-component' ).addEventListener( 'change' , function ( event ) { const data = event.detail; console .log(data[ 0 ]); }, false );

Children

Children are passed like you would expect by simple add child nodes to the element or programmatically changing the innerHMTL or childNodes of a custom compoenent.

The children will be part of the shadow DOM of the custom components and are rendered into a <slot> -tag. That <slot> will be passed to the React components as children , that you can render wherever you want.

< custom-component onClick = "console.log('Hello')" > < span > I am a child </ span > // will be passed as `children` to React </ custom-component >

What about CSS?

Since the React components, which are wrapped by the Web Component, will live in the shadow DOM, global css will not have any effect on them(at least in browsers, which are correcly implementing it). Thus we recommend shipping the components with inline styles, an internal stylesheet, or or if you want to include an external stylesheet, use an @import declaration in an internal style tag, like this.

// inside render method of your React component < style > @ import url( 'path/to/stylesheeet.css' ); </ style >

How does it work under the hood?

For the ultimate source of truth, the source code is pretty much all this this file.

But here is a quick write-up:

The whole React component will be inserted into the Shadow DOM. For each property that is declared with the exposed register function, a DOM attribute is created, that is being listened to for changes through the attributeChangedCallback . Also, a corresponding DOM node property is set up with getters and setters, that keeps the property and the attribute in sync. Registering a property with a leading !! will declare a boolean attribute. Then the getters and setters will work slightly different and pass a boolean value to React depending on the existence of the attribute.

When a property is registered with a trailing () , a handler will be created. A handler is attached to the wrapped React component, that will trigger a CustomEvent on the actual web component DOM node and proxy data data to the web component. This allows you to listen to react event simply by listening to DOM events.

Children of the web component somehow have to be inserted into the children of the React components. For this, we use a <slot> -tag, which is standard web component shadow DOM technology and built to handle cases like that.

More Examples

You can see an example here. You can also clone the repo and run npm i and npm start . Open your browser at http://localhost:8080

There are even more examples in the examples folder.

Contributing

PRs are highly welcome. If you need features or find bugs please submit an issue.

