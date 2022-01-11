Pushwoosh Web Push Notification SDK

=========================

Download Pushwoosh Web Push SDK and unzip it. You should have the following files: manifest.json , pushwoosh-service-worker.js

Place all these files to top-level root of your website directory.

Open manifest.json and make the following changes: Change name and short_name to the name of your website.

Change gcm_sender_id to your Sender ID. Please keep in mind that Sender ID is usually a 12-digit number, and it can't contain any letters.