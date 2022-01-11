Pushwoosh Web Push Notification SDK
=========================
|Download
|Guide
|Sample
Download Pushwoosh Web Push SDK and unzip it. You should have the following files:
manifest.json,
pushwoosh-service-worker.js
Place all these files to top-level root of your website directory.
Open manifest.json and make the following changes:
gcm_sender_id to your Sender ID. Please keep in mind that Sender ID is usually a 12-digit number, and it can't contain any letters.
Include manifest.json in
<head>
<link rel="manifest" href="/manifest.json">
via npm
npm install web-push-notifications --save
via html
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.pushwoosh.com/webpush/v3/pushwoosh-web-notifications.js" async></script>
import {Pushwoosh} from 'web-push-notifications';
const pwInstance = new Pushwoosh();
pwInstance.push(['init', {
logLevel: 'info', // possible values: error, info, debug
applicationCode: 'XXXXX-XXXXX', // you application code from Pushwoosh Control Panel
safariWebsitePushID: 'web.com.example.domain', // unique reverse-domain string, obtained in you Apple Developer Portal. Only needed if you send push notifications to Safari browser
defaultNotificationTitle: 'Pushwoosh', // sets a default title for push notifications
defaultNotificationImage: 'https://yoursite.com/img/logo-medium.png', // URL to custom custom notification image
autoSubscribe: false, // or true. If true, prompts a user to subscribe for pushes upon SDK initialization
subscribeWidget: {
enable: true
},
userId: 'user_id', // optional, set custom user ID
tags: {
'Name': 'John Smith' // optional, set custom Tags
}
}]);
pwInstance.push(function(api) {
console.log('Pushwoosh ready');
});
|Chrome Guide
|Firefox Guide
|Safari Guide
|HTTP integration Guide
|Subscription Button Guide