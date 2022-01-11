openbase logo
web-push-notifications

by Pushwoosh
3.23.1 (see all)

Web Push Notifications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Pushwoosh Web Push Notification SDK
=========================

GitHub release npm platforms

DownloadGuideSample

Integration

  • Download Pushwoosh Web Push SDK and unzip it. You should have the following files: manifest.json, pushwoosh-service-worker.js

  • Place all these files to top-level root of your website directory.

  • Open manifest.json and make the following changes:

    • Change name and short_name to the name of your website.
    • Change gcm_sender_id to your Sender ID. Please keep in mind that Sender ID is usually a 12-digit number, and it can't contain any letters.

  • Include manifest.json in <head>

<link rel="manifest" href="/manifest.json">

Installation

via npm

npm install web-push-notifications --save

via html

<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn.pushwoosh.com/webpush/v3/pushwoosh-web-notifications.js" async></script>

Usage

import {Pushwoosh} from 'web-push-notifications';
const pwInstance = new Pushwoosh();
pwInstance.push(['init', {
    logLevel: 'info', // possible values: error, info, debug
    applicationCode: 'XXXXX-XXXXX', // you application code from Pushwoosh Control Panel
    safariWebsitePushID: 'web.com.example.domain', //  unique reverse-domain string, obtained in you Apple Developer Portal. Only needed if you send push notifications to Safari browser
    defaultNotificationTitle: 'Pushwoosh', // sets a default title for push notifications
    defaultNotificationImage: 'https://yoursite.com/img/logo-medium.png', // URL to custom custom notification image
    autoSubscribe: false, // or true. If true, prompts a user to subscribe for pushes upon SDK initialization
    subscribeWidget: {
      enable: true
    },
    userId: 'user_id', // optional, set custom user ID
    tags: {
        'Name': 'John Smith'    // optional, set custom Tags
    }
}]);

pwInstance.push(function(api) {
  console.log('Pushwoosh ready');
});
Chrome GuideFirefox GuideSafari GuideHTTP integration GuideSubscription Button Guide

